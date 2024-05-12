FDVV: I Prefer This Dividend Fund Over SCHD Due To Tech Weight

Richard Drury

Overview

I previously covered Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in October 2023. Since then, the performance has stayed on par with the S&P 500 (SPY) in total return while simultaneously outperforming the community favorite dividend ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). I believe that this outperformance has a lot to do with the different portfolio structure that allows FDVV to capture more price upside. Now that the current market conditions have shifted with higher inflation, a strong job market, and a prolonged period of interest rates, I thought it would be a good time to provide an update on my outlook as well as why I believe that a dividend ETF like this is a great option to ride out shifting markets.

I believe that dividend focused ETFs are a great tool to be utilized by investors looking to experience a total return that's made up of both price appreciation and dividend income. By opting for this route, you get instant diversification to some of the best companies in the world. This allows you to mitigate concentration risk of a few individual holdings and limit your potential downside. There are so many different dividend focused ETFs out there, though, which makes it difficult to know which one best matches your preferences. There are dividend ETFs that focus on higher yields, some that pay you monthly, or funds that focus on dividend growth.

I believe that FDVV offers a sweet middle ground of some of those components. The ETF has managed to capture a decent upside, grow income, and also provide you with a set of holdings that I, personally, prefer. FDVV's starting dividend yield is 3.2% and the fund has a very reasonable expense ratio of 0.15%. In comparison, SHCD's expense ratio is a bit lower at 0.06%, making SCHD a bit more cost-efficient. FDVV's strategy is to invest at least 80% of its assets in stocks included within the Fidelity High Dividend Index. The fund may occasionally lend its securities out to earn additional income.

Holding Comparison

Since I believe that SCHD remains the top dividend focused ETF in the market, I will base my comparison of FDVV off of it. For this comparison, I pulled the top sector weightings for each. For FDVV, I referred to the most updated fact sheet that was distributed on March 31st, 2024. Similarly, for SCHD I pulled the same fact sheet that happened to also be updated on March 31st, 2024 and had the top sector weightings.

SECTOR (FDVV) (SCHD) Information Technology 23.06% 8.7% Industrials 16.02% 13.5% Consumer Staples 12.28% 13.9% Energy 11.88% 12.8% Real Estate 9.36% 0% Utilities 9.21% 0% Financials 6.88% 17.4% Health Care 5.49% 15.7% Consumer Discretionary 3.74% 10.1% Communication Services 1.56% 4.7% Multi Sector 0.41% 0% Materials 0.00% 3.1% Click to enlarge

The thing that stands out to me immediately is the fact that FDVV has a much larger allocation to the technology sector. I believe this has helped FDVV capture more upside over the last 6 months as tech has crushed; being carried by companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), and Broadcom (AVGO). FDVV actually has exposure to all of these companies, with them being in the top ten holdings. In comparison, SCHD has exposure to none of these companies, with means that it misses out on a lot of upside growth.

FDVV has total holdings amounting to 105 individual positions. The top ten holdings account for 28% of the portfolio and the top 20 account for over 42%. Being that the portfolio mostly leans towards tech, it's safe to assume that the top 20 holdings are big contributors to the price movement. Here are the top ten holdings of FDVV. We can see that the top three holdings consist of the high-flying tech stocks mentioned earlier, that have all seen huge price swings this year.

FDVV Top Ten Holdings Weight % Microsoft 5.77% Apple 4.69% NVIDIA 4.63% Exxon Mobil 2.14% Procter & Gamble 2.14% PepsiCo 1.84% General Electric 1.77% Broadcom 1.75% Chevron 1.68% Caterpillar 1.65% Click to enlarge

In comparison, here are the top holdings of SCHD. We can see that each position is generally much larger in weighting, and there are is not a clear sector lead from the top ten. It appears that the top ten of SCHD is a bit more diverse as it doesn't lean too much on one specific sector the way that FDVV is clearly leaning on tech. The top 5 holdings of SCHD all belong to a different sector, which is a pretty cool way to balance holdings. The top ten holdings of SCHD account for a weighting of 39.61%, making these top holdings contribute more to the performance.

SCHD Top Ten Holdings Weight % Texas Instruments 4.06% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 4.04% Lockheed Martin Corporation 3.99% PepsiCo, Inc. 3.98% Verizon Communications Inc. 3.97% Cisco Systems, Inc. 3.94% Chevron Corporation 3.93% BlackRock, Inc. 3.91% Pfizer Inc. 3.90% Amgen Inc. 3.89% Click to enlarge

However, I believe that SCHD's ten holdings are much weaker in terms of capturing growth. To further drive this point, let's take a look at the price performance of the dividend ETFs over the last 3-year period. During this time, we can see how FDVV outperformed SCHD and was able to capture more of the upside price of the tech industry (XLK).

Dividend Income

FDVV's starting dividend yield is 3.2% based on the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.3720 per share, compared to SCHD's current dividend yield of 3.4%. Admittedly, the starting yield of SCHD is larger and the dividend growth shown from SCHD is a lot more established. Over the last decade, SCHD has been able to average a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10.87% for the dividend increase. In addition, SCHD has been able to consistently raise their distribution for 12 years in a row. On a shorter time horizon of 3 years, the dividend has increased at a CAGR of 8.56%, despite the total return underperformance during the same time period.

While FDVV's history is much shorter with an inception date of 09/12/2016, the dividend growth has not been nearly as consistent. FDVV has been able to increase the dividend for 3 consecutive years and averages a CAGR of 3.66% over the last 5-year period. However, over a smaller time period of 3 years, the dividend increased at a CAGR of 13.83%.

In order to visualize this, I decided to compare the dividend income growth of the two funds using Portfolio Visualizer. The calculation starts in January 2017 and continues out through the current date. This comparison assumes an original investment of $10,000 in each of the funds, with no additional capital ever being deployed. However, dividends were reinvested for both every single quarter. FDVV is represented by blue and SCHD is represented by red.

We can see that the dividend income dipped for FDVV during 2020 and 2021 as the markets suffered from the initial reactions to the pandemic. However, SCHD managed to maintain their distribution during this time, showing more stability and consistency. In fact, SCHD's red bars seems to grow in a consistent upward trajectory. However, the income received from FDVV would now be surpassing that of SCHD at the end of 2023. The income received in 2023 would have totaled $764 for FDVV and $750 for SCHD. While these amounts are only slightly different, I think it shows that FDVV is a capable provider of income, albeit a bit less dependable in market volatility and uncertainty.

So which should you choose? The choice ultimately seems to be a balancing act that each investor needs to individually think about. Do you prefer the consistency that SCHD can provide? Or would you rather the potential for a higher total return over time with the tech inclusion of FDVV, even if it may mean a less consistent income stream over time when held through recessions and market downturns? I think that both are suitable choices, but it comes down to what you personally value. For an investor like me that has time on their side, I would like to opt for FDVV as I already have other sources of income in my portfolio and I would be okay with a less consistent income stream from FDVV if it meant a higher total return. Conversely, for someone who is dependent on the income from their portfolio, I imagine they'd like a bit more consistency.

Resilience

While I do prefer FDVV, there are a few vulnerabilities of the fund. Since the fund leans more heavily toward a tech allocation, this creates a bit of concentration risk. While the fund has been fortunate enough to see the tech sector appreciate in value, the fund would likely see unfavorable results if the tech sector got hit with a crash or lower valuations. I decided to back test this to see how the fund held up over the continuous downward slope the market was on during 2022, in comparison to SCHD and the tech sector.

We can see that even though the tech sector was down over 26% during the first half of 2022, FDVV was resilient and only lost 10% of its value. We can also see that FDVV help up a bit better than SCHD as well, even though the holdings lean more heavily towards tech. Coincidentally, this period of 2022 is also when interest rates starting rapidly rising before reached new heights. Higher interest rates typically restrict the growth of many industries because companies rely on debt financing to fund their operations or different research and development that can serve as a growth catalyst.

However, taking a look at the share price of FDVV is relation to interest rates, it looks like FDVV remained resilient through the changes. When rates were initially cut to near zero levels in 2020, we can see how the price reacted to the upside as valuations increased and the whole market appreciated. However, when rates started rapidly rising, the price briefly stabilized before appreciating once again and surpassing its prior highs.

Therefore, FDVV has already proven to be a great fund that can thrive in a multitude of market environments. In addition, the possibility of future rate cuts may serve as an additional catalyst to help the market go even higher. Rates are remaining unchanged for now, but there's still a possibility that we see rate cuts begin by the end of the year, since there are still 5 FOMC meetings to take place.

Takeaway

Fidelity's High Dividend ETF is a great dividend focused ETF to capture both a high total return and a growing stream of income. While SCHD remains the more popular fund, I believe that FDVV's portfolio make up enables it to capture more upside price movement. This is because of the large tech allocation of the fund versus SCHD's more conservative approach where the tech allocation accounts for less than 10% of the portfolio weight. In addition, the income growth of FDVV is perfectly suitable and has yielded slightly better results in dividend income since inception. Therefore, I would prefer to hold FDVV over the long term instead of SCHD.