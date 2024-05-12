bymuratdeniz

MoonLake Rises, Competition Wanes: The Sonelokimab Saga Continues

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) is a clinical-stage biotech company developing treatments for autoimmune conditions. Their lead asset, sonelokimab, is an IL-17 inhibitor targeting psoriasis (Phase 3 ready), hidradenitis suppurativa [HS] (Phase 2), and psoriatic arthritis [PsA] (Phase 2). These are all large US markets. Psoriasis is estimated to eclipse $50 billion by 2030. HS is expected to be a $2.24 billion global market by 2030. MoonLake believes the HS market can exceed $10 billion. This discrepancy may be the result of underdiagnosis and limited, effective treatments. Finally, PsA is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8%, reaching $28 billion by 2032.

A few IL-17 inhibitors are approved for psoriasis and PsA, namely secukinumab (Cosentyx) and ixekizumab (Taltz). These are multi-billion-dollar drugs that are utilized for many autoimmune conditions. MoonLake believes their IL-17 inhibitor, sonelokimab, is differentiated from existing treatments. For instance, sonelokimab is a nanobody, allowing for a smaller size and potentially better tissue penetration, which is theoretically important in skin-related conditions like HS. Moreover, sonelokimab targets various combinations of IL-17 (IL-17A/A, IL-17 A/F), which may offer a broader inhibition of the inflammatory pathways that cause disorders like PsA.

Since my last update last Summer and buy recommendation, MoonLake's stock is off 28%. This doesn't appear to be a fault in itself. After rallying over $100/share, the biotechnology sector (XBI) has been shaky since March, falling back into the $80s. There have been a few updates since my August article.

In September, Acelyrin (SLRN), a competitor, revealed that its drug, izokibep (another "small" IL-17 inhibitor), failed a Phase 2b/3 trial in HS, with the primary endpoint of HiSCR75 at week 16 failing to meet statistical significance (39% versus 29% for placebo, p =0.3278). Acelyrin's stock plummeted from $27/share to $11/share on this news and has continued to bleed, now trading at a paltry $4/share.

A month later, MoonLake released updated Phase 2 HS data, showing a 57% HiSCR75 rate at 24 weeks with every 4-week maintenance dosing, which was an improvement from the data at 12 weeks. This data supports the durability of sonelokimab, which is an important feature for a drug treating a chronic condition like HS. For comparison, the blockbuster drug Humira demonstrated a HiSCR50 rate of 59% at 40mg weekly. HiSCR50 implies at least a 50% reduction in total abscess and inflammatory nodule count, so this is a less stringent endpoint than MoonLake's HiSCR75.

In November, MoonLake provided mixed data in PsA, with sonelokimab meeting its primary endpoint, but only with induction. The company stated that the 60mg dose without induction not reaching statistical significance was "expected," and intends to proceed testing the 60mg and 120mg doses with induction. The latter doses procured highly statistically significant hits on key primary and secondary endpoints, with p values all less than 0.01. This news initially caused a 20%+ drop in MoonLake's stock, but it soon bounced back to all-time highs before succumbing to pressure in March and onwards.

Earlier this year, the company received feedback from US and EU regulatory officials on its proposed Phase 3 study in HS. MoonLake notes that the trial's design is similar to the Phase 2 trial and anticipates enrolling patients later this year.

So, the company is progressing nicely. These recent updates continue to support MoonLake's potential in these multi-billion-dollar markets. With Acelyrin's missteps, MoonLake is now head-and-shoulder over its clinical competition in developing a small IL-17 inhibitor. Still, there is considerable risk ahead. Phase 2 successes do not always translate to Phase 3, regulatory, and market successes. MoonLake will face intense competition from well-established IL-17 inhibitors like Cosentyx. Sonelokimab will, therefore, need to be well differentiated to peak the interest of prescribers, payers, and patients.

Financial Health

As of March 31, MoonLake reported $458.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $88.6 million in short-term marketable debt securities. Total current assets were $553.58 million, while total current liabilities were just $8.9 million. Total liabilities are unusually low, at $11.7 million.

In the last three months, MoonLake's operating expenses totaled $19.8 million. As MoonLake is not yet profitable, I will estimate the cash runway based on historical data. If we divide the firm's current assets by their quarterly cash burn, the output suggests a cash runway extending for nearly seven years. However, investors should anticipate expenses rising as they advance their lead asset to large and costly Phase 3 trials.

Overall, MoonLake is favorably positioned to advance sonelokimab into pivotal trials and there is no apparent need of a capital raise within the next year

MLTX Risk Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

All in all, the recent events continue to support a buy recommendation. Sonelokimab has blockbuster potential in autoimmune conditions, with its differentiated features. Moreover, efficacy and safety data, to date, has been encouraging. MLTX fits nicely within a barbell portfolio, where 90% of funds are allocated to low-risk investments like Treasuries and broad-market ETFs, and the other 10% is dedicated to generating alpha via speculation. In doing so, investors can expose themselves to the upside and avoid ruin.

MLTX is, undeniably, a Quadrant 1 investment (high return/high risk).

Author's visual representation

Given the size of the market opportunity for sonelokimab, MLTX's market capitalization of $2.64 billion appears to price in a lot of doubt. The high short interest lends credence to this assertion. The short interest is, however, understandably high. The risk in MLTX is considerable. They are largely dependent on sonelokimab and just a few key indications. Any setbacks could significantly and suddenly impact MLTX's stock price (as recently seen with Acelyrin).

To conclude, sonelokimab's apparent advantages in large autoimmune conditions like psoriasis merit speculation, but investors need to be aware of the substantial risks associated with investing in stocks like MLTX. Allocation is the key to avoiding ruin.