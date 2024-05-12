Alistair Berg

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) when I wrote about it on 2nd November 2023 as I expected the growth momentum to continue and believed there were catalysts that could drive growth acceleration. So far, the share price has tracked well against my expectations, now trading at $110. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a buy rating. My key update to my thesis is that I now believe TW can grow its top line by 20% easily through FY25, given the strong performance in 1Q24 and the growth opportunities ahead of it.

Review

TW reported 1Q24 earnings 2 weeks ago on 25th April 2024, where its revenue grew 24% to $408.7 million. TW also showed great cost management, where operating expenses grew 460bps slower than revenue (19.5% vs. 24.1%), resulting in an adj EBITDA of $220 million at a margin of 53.7% (expanded by ~140 vs 1Q23). As a result, operating net income grew 30.1% to $167.9 million, and at the EPS level, operating EPS saw $0.71 and GAAP EPS saw $0.59.

1Q24 results validated my bullish outlook for TW, and I continue to believe this growth momentum can continue, given that strong momentum has persisted into 2Q24. On a 2Q24-to-date (April) basis, revenue growth was in excess of more than 40% y/y through 25th April 2024. Notably, when looking at average daily revenue, April is following a pattern similar to 1Q24, which saw broad-based strength in global government bonds, mortgages, interest rate swaps, corporate credit, and repo. Hence, even if we adjust for the easier comparable (due to the regional bank crisis) and extra trading day, on a like-for-like basis, growth should still be more than 20%. Strong 1Q24 growth performance is even more notable when viewed from a market share perspective, where both IG (investment grade, or high grade) and HY (high yield) share grew to levels higher vs last year, and IG is now at record levels.

TW

Looking ahead, I see numerous opportunities for TW to grow, and management appears to be fully focused on them. So far, TW has been embracing partnerships across the industry. A prime example would be the partnership with BlackRock's Aladdin for credit RFQ. Everything has gone according to plan to date, with the credit integration in its early stages and Phases 1 and 2 having enabled dealer access and Aladdin clients to answer inquiries. Initiating trades and making use of automation tools will be possible once Phase 3, the last component, is finished within the next twelve months. In my opinion, this will further enhance TW's competitive position in the industry by improving connectivity, which should help it gain market share and credit volume, especially for HY credit. Other examples include a partnership with LSEG regarding a new market data licensing agreement and FXall. At a high level, I believe all these deals are doing a great job of promoting its existing multi-asset offerings and expanding its client network. Aside from partnerships, management is also on point with regard to using M&A to enter a new market. For instance, they entered algo trading via the acquisition of r8fin and expanded geographically via the Yieldbroker acquisition. The announced ICD acquisition is another example of TW's leveraging inorganic means to broaden its reach (now into the corporate channel). What these expansion track records tell me is that management is very focused on scaling the business via the quickest method (buying and partnering have a lower time-to-market vs. building), and I believe this strategy is working out well based on the performance so far.

Portfolio trading's stellar performance in 1Q24 should continue into 2Q24, which is another growth driver. Given TW's dealer network, I think they can expand their success in Portfolio Trading to other credit protocols, especially RFQ. Another positive growth driver is Rates swaps. While compression activity is lower fee, I note that the swaps market is just ~30% electronified and I believe the end game is that a large portion of the market being electronified because it is much more efficient.

Our primary focus on growing institutional RFQ continues to pay off with ADV growing 29% year-over-year with strong double-digit growth across both IG and high-yield. Moreover, portfolio trading ADV rose over 70% year-over-year with IG portfolio trading reaching record levels. 1Q24 call

Management expense guidance also painted a very positive outlook on margins. They reiterated FY24 expense guidance range of $755 to $805 million. This reflects 12% y/y growth at the midpoint and 16% y/y growth at the high end. When compared to the expected strong growth in 2Q24 (April is already up 40%), this suggests huge operating leverage. However, I think management is right in reinvesting into the business. Specifically, they mentioned opportunity to accelerate investments in favorable market backdrops. Investment priorities include bolstering incremental sales teams in emerging markets and high-yield credit, improving the user interface, introducing new products, and also investing in the technological infrastructure to handle high-volume, volatile backdrops.

Valuation

Author's work

I believe TW can grow at least 20% for the next 2 years because of the strong momentum that it has continued to see so far and the numerous growth opportunities ahead of it. My 20% growth target is based on 1Q24 strong performance of 24% and >40% in April, but offset partially by a tougher comp base in 4Q23, which saw 26% y/y growth. It's hard to pinpoint the exact percentage growth, but I think at least 20% is easily achievable. The various growth opportunities I mentioned above should continue to support a similar growth strength into FY25. Over the past 2 years (FY23 vs. FY21), adj earnings margins have expanded by ~400bps (200bps/year on average), while revenue grew by ~23%. I am modeling a smaller expansion strength in FY24 and FY25, as I expect management to continue reinvesting in the business (which they have explicitly called out). Although I hold a more positive growth outlook now, I am still valuing TW at ~40x forward PE, as I do not want to be aggressive in assuming multiple re-ratings upward. However, I do note that, on a growth-adjusted basis, TW is trading at a "discount" in history. TW's historical growth average is ~15%, while I expect it to grow 20% ahead. Hence, I would not dismiss the probability that multiples could go higher from here.

From a comparison perspective, TW trades at a high PE multiple relative to peers like Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), and CME Group (CME), who care trading at an average of ~21x forward PE. I believe this premium is justified because TW is expected to grow top line almost double the average of these 2 peers (expected to grow high-single-digits over next 12 months and mid-single-digits percentage in the next 2 years, whereas I expect TW to grow 20% over the next 2 years).

Risk

TW operates in a competitive industry, competing with third-party electronic trading platforms as well as larger banks and securities and futures exchanges. For instance, ICE's BondPoint and CME's NEX). TW needs to constantly improve its products to stay competitive. While the execution so far has been great, any execution miss-steps ahead could result in TW losing market share.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy rating for TW. Strong 1Q24 performance and continued momentum in April further supports my bullish outlook. I believe TW is well-positioned to capture growth opportunities through partnerships and acquisitions. While a 40x forward PE multiple might seem high, I believe TW's growth prospects justify this valuation, especially considering that I expect it to grow faster than its historical growth rate. The key risk stems from execution missteps, which so far has not been an issue.