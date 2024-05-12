Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCPK:CZMWF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sebastian Frericks - Head, IR
Markus Weber - CEO
Justus Wehmer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Oliver Reinberg - Kepler Cheuvreux
Oliver Metzger - ODDO BHF
Graham Doyle - UBS
Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank
Sezgi Oezener - HSBC
Ed Hall - Stifel
Alexander Galitsa - H&A
Anchal Verma - JPMorgan
Richard Felton - Goldman Sachs
Samuel England - Berenberg
Julien Ouaddour - Bank of America

Operator

Hello ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Analyst Conference Call for the Six Months Results 2023/2024. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions following the presentation.

Let me now turn the floor over to your host Sebastian Frericks, Head of Investor Relations.

Sebastian Frericks

Yes. Good morning. Thank you, everybody, for joining our six months 2023/2024 analyst call. As usual, we will take you to through some prepared remarks and then look forward to your questions after that.

I turn the floor over now to our executive management, Dr. Markus Weber and Justus Wehmer. Markus, please go ahead.

Markus Weber

Yes. Thank you so much, Sebastian and also good morning from my side, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the six months 2023/2024 Analyst Conference of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

So, let's have a brief look at our agenda. I will start off with an overview of the results, then Justus will give more insight into the financials following that I'd like to share a brief update on the closing of the D.O.R.C. acquisition. And then finally, Justus will give you an outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year 2023/2024. And Sebastian already pointed out, afterwards, we will be open to your questions.

