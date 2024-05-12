Rivian: Cash Flow Troubles Ahead - Probably A Race To The Bottom

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.55K Followers

Summary

  • RIVN has underperformed the wider market again, demonstrating the lack of bullish support while discrediting our Buy ratings thus far.
  • It remains in the startup mode with uncertain profitability prospects, with a capital raise/ debt reliance very likely based on its current cash burn rate.
  • The consensus forward estimates show optimism for RIVN's growth potential, if it can successfully bring R2 to market while bridging its balance sheet through H1'26.
  • However, with the stock consistently falling while charting lower lows/ highs, we prefer to downgrade it to a Hold until a floor has materialized and gross profitability is achieved in FQ4'24.
  • Even so, anyone still holding RIVN here should also remain (extremely) patient, while sizing their portfolio according to their risk appetite.

Adult man lighting up a cigar with burnt dollar bill

selimaksan

We previously covered Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) in February 2024, discussing why we had continued to rate the stock as a Buy, attributed to the attractive risk/ reward ratio from the misunderstanding surrounding RIVN's supposed delivery miss in FQ4'23.

With

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.55K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News