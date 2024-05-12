Michael Vi

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) slumped following earnings, but the AI software company has a lot of reasons for excitement over the long term. The issue is that Palantir still isn't delivering the type of revenue growth to warrant the current stock price. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock, even after the dip following earnings.

Commercial AI Boom

A big problem with the Palantir investment story is that the company entered the AI boom with a very limited commercial business. The company was built on providing data to government organizations.

Palantir reported Q1'24 numbers as follows:

Palantir has a lot of hype surrounding the stock, with the focus on AI software causing the stock to rally from a low in the $6 to a recent high above $27. Yet, the company just reported a quarter with only 21% sales growth.

What gets investors excited is the hype surrounding surging NVIDIA (NVDA) chip sales, and Palantir discussing the surge in AI bootcamps with customers. The company appears to have a similar trajectory in interest in the technology, but the major hyperscalers are willing to spend billions on chips each quarter while software customers aren't as excited about quickly ramping up new spending on AI software.

Also, Palantir was highly focused on government business, where the U.S. government isn't as hyped around spending additional money on AI. The whole Government business grew only 16% in Q1 YoY to $335 million, while the U.S. Government segment just grew 12% to $257 million.

The impressive growth is in the much smaller Commercial business, especially the U.S. portion. Palantir grew the U.S. Commercial customer count to 262 in Q1'24, up 69% over last year.

Assuming another 40 Commercial accounts in Q2, Palantir would end the quarter with 302 accounts. The company would report ~88% growth in Commercial accounts and the business didn't really reach the full growth rates until the September quarter last year.

Remember though, the U.S. Commercial revenue base was only $150 million in the quarter out of a revenue base of $634 million for only 24% of the business. The total customer count only grew by 57 customers to 554 in the quarter. Outside of the U.S. Commercial business, customers only grew by a meager 16, so investors need to understand the whole business is firing on all cylinders.

On top of the above dynamic, Palantir only guided to U.S. Commercial revenue for 2024 of $661 million. The guidance was relatively low considering the current run rate is already $600 million and the guidance suggests a quarterly revenue rate of just $170 million.

The company has a strong history of beating numbers, but the other major dynamic is that sales aren't growing anywhere close as fast as the customer account. The average Commercial account spent $573K in Q1'24, down from $690K last Q1.

The AI interest level remains strong, but the dynamic is far different for AI software. Palantir is signing up a lot of customers, but those customers aren't spending more.

The AI bootcamps have reached 915 organizations and the management team discusses deal cycle compression, but Palantir is still only adding 50 customers a quarter. The actual numbers still don't match the hype when considering only 25% of the business is busy due to AI hype.

AI Hype Valuation

Palantir has dipped from recent highs, but the valuation is still crazy stretched at $20. The stock trades at a forward EV/S target of 16x with the company having a nearly $4 billion cash balance, but the cash balance has a limited impact on a market cap of $47 billion.

After about 2.5 quarters of accelerating customer accounts, the consensus analyst estimates only forecast 20% annualized sales growth through 2026. The stock still trades at 12x the forecasted 2026 sales target of $3.85 billion.

Another way to look at the estimates is to assume the U.S. Commercial business grows at a 50% clip while the rest of the business is stuck around the current 15% growth rate. At this rate, Palantir would produce the following Q1 numbers:

Q1'25

U.S. Commercial: $150M * 50% = $225M

Non-U.S. Comm'l: $484M * 15% = $557M

Total: $782M, 23% growth

Q1'26

U.S. Commercial: $225M * 50% = $338M

Non-U.S. Comm'l: $557M * 15% = $641M

Total: $979M, 25% growth

In essence, a booming U.S. Commercial business has a difficult time boosting the overall growth rate very much. Even with 50% annual growth rates (the company only reached 40% in Q1'24), the U.S. Commercial business only reaches ~33% of the total business in 2 years.

Palantir is unlikely to continue 50% growth rates over time, and the Government business is unlikely to ramp up much beyond the current growth rates. The earnings picture isn't any different.

The data company is highly profitable, the stock already trades at 63x 2024 EPS targets of only $0.33. Palantir already generates an adjusted income margin of 36%.

The company is spending $125+ million per quarter in stock-based compensation amounting to 20% of revenues. Palantir will have a difficult time boosting EPS growth beyond the sales growth, with share dilution causing the diluted share count to jump from 2.2 to 2.4 billion shares in Q1.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market continues to trade Palantir at a premium valuation, as if the company produces excessive AI induced growth. In reality, the data software company has isolated benefits from AI, with too much of the company not benefiting from the phenomenon of generative AI technology.

As highlighted in previous research, Palantir really isn't that interesting of an investment until the stock dips towards only $10, or 50% below the current $20 stock price. Palantir would still trade with a $24 billion market cap and a forward P/S multiple of 9x the 2024 sales target of $2.7 billion. The analysts pushing a $35 price target just aren't helping investors.