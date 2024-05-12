Justin Paget

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) has made a couple of decisions as of the last earnings that have streamlined operations considerably and gotten incomes up, including shutting down ANTHEM, which we covered last time. We are getting closer to readouts, possible approval from the FDA of the OSPREY sleep apnoea possibly in 2025, and we'll get more information on possible reimbursement parameters for the already FDA approved DTD implants. Otherwise, with a leaner structure and getting closer to new major releases, the current businesses are running hot with Essenz still in early stages but selling well at premium prices, and the epilepsy implants selling well too. Things are looking up.

Q1 Breakdown

The notable thing is the increase in margins. Operating margins went from a 10% level, which is below what you'd hope for in a pretty advanced medical products business, to a much more appropriate 18%.

Operating Income (Q1 Pres)

There are several reasons for this:

Significant savings in R&D from shuttering the ANTHEM trials have played a role, where R&D as a proportion of revenue has fallen from 18% to 15%. Nonetheless, overall R&D expenses have increased about 15% excluding ANTHEM as the OSPREY (apnoea) and RECOVERY (difficult to treat depression) programmes continue.

The launch of Essenz continues. While there was an initial launch in key European and US markets, a full rollout isn't in force yet as it is pending some customer feedback. This has been a big reason for the performance of LIVN in terms of sales, where the cardiopulmonary segment is up around 16%. However, being in the early stages, there is still a lot of growth to go. The contribution to margins is more than just scale though, it is the fact that Essenz is highly premiumised compared to previous models by about 30% compared to alternatives. It's important to note that markets are absorbing this premium pricing easily. Also, Europe and US are only 50% of the overall market. There have not been any efforts yet to sell in the RoW, and that will be half of the addressable market for Essenz. We expect a couple of years of guaranteed growth on the back of the Essenz release and appreciate the mix effects that are coming with it.

The epilepsy products also continue to scale. Replacement revenue is up in the single digits, with overall sales being up more than that (11%) signaling new implants are driving growth. The recurring revenue profile from implants is strong due to the need to replace.

Bottom Line

There is more to look forward to for LIVN. They sell oxygenators, and capacity expansions are in the works with expectations of real volume increases towards the end of this year, with benefits beginning to show themselves already next quarter. Oxygenator production is already at basically 100% utilization.

Then the big thing to look forward to are the two major trials which have the scope to meaningfully increase the company's earnings, namely RECOVERY and OSPREY. OSPREY still needs to result in some FDA approval for its implants, expected in 2025, after a 1-year waiting period from readouts in 2024, expected in July 2024. For RECOVERY, which is developing VNS implants for difficult to treat depression, the situation is a bit different. They had gotten FDA approval many years ago and made thousands of implants, but they never took the next step with the implants to get them reimbursed by insurance providers. The whole point of RECOVERY is to work with the CMS to see if it can be reimbursed based on the longstanding cohorts from a decade ago who have these implants inside of them as well as new cohorts to see if the outcomes are good enough for reimbursement. Apparently, readouts can be expected in June or July, at which point we'll know if the program continues. If it does, it's still a bit unclear of when exactly it actually becomes reimbursed. It has huge potential, and that will be the news that catalyses the shares.

We still like LIVN, and we still own them. Updating our valuation table, which takes an implied business option-based approach to valuation, we see a phenomenal value case with the implied business option value being zero for the DTD and the apnoea markets. That makes little sense considering the size of the end-markets and the length of the option, and for RECOVERY the fact that the premium has already been largely paid since it's mainly working with old cohorts from when the initial FDA trials were running.

Valuation (VTS)

With the base businesses performing so well, the option valuation becomes negative even, and LIVN becomes compelling even just for the growth that its existing businesses are likely to provide in the coming years.