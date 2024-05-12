Exxon Mobil Stock Is Not As Overvalued As You May Think

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil stock has surged by 15.8% since my coverage initiation in early February, outperforming the market's return by threefold. Does my thesis still hold? Read on.
  • Q1 2024 earnings results showed lower earnings due to lower commodity prices, but revenue exceeded expectations. But there were definitely a lot of good things in Q1.
  • Wall Street projects only 1.1% annual growth in EPS for XOM, well below the company's target of 10% CAGR.
  • Skeptics can rightly point to a comparable valuation and claim that XOM is by far the most expensive large-cap O&G company in its peer group.
  • I hope management knows what it's doing - as the largest oil producer in the region, I think Exxon will be able to offset most of the negative effects both in the commodities market and within the merged company. XOM is still a "Buy", in my view.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Exxon Mobil Headquater in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

zodebala

Introduction

In early February of this year, I began covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock here on Seeking Alpha, and since then, the stock has surged by 15.8%, outperforming the market's return by about threefold. Needless to say, I am incredibly pleased with

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
4.71K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOM
--
XOM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News