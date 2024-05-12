Arctic-Images

In December, I believed that there were lots of moving parts in the case of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI). The "diworsification" deal for Sound United which closed in April 2022 raised concerns as Masimo was moving away from its core expertise and subsequently caused a real overhang on the business.

This transaction for Sound United caused a massive sell-off in the share price, as real questions were raised on the strategic rationale behind the deal and distraction which it might cause on the core business.

Fast forwarding two years in time, Masimo is looking to revert its deal for Sound, which might unleash appeal here as the core healthcare business sees continued innovation, laying down the pathway for a substantial profit recovery from here.

Masimo - Non-Invasive Medtech

Masimo was founded in the 1980s and has focused on the development, manufacturing and marketing of non-invasive monitoring systems. The company has key expertise in measurement through motion and lower perfusion arterial blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate monitoring.

Such tasks are relatively easy in stable conditions, yet when people are moving (or are on the move) traditional metrics deliver unreliable results. The company went public at $17 per share back in 2007, as shares broke the $100 mark a decade later, even hitting a high of $300 in 2021!

This resulted in high valuations, as a $1.2 billion medical business posted earnings of just $4 per share that year. Shares fell towards the $200 mark early in 2022 as high-fliers saw their valuations revert, as shares fell towards the $130s when the company announced a $1.025 billion deal for Sound United early in 2022.

The Acquisition Of Sound

While the acquisition was relatively modest for Masimo in terms of its value, shares lost some $5 billion in response to this deal, with investors being fearful of the distraction which diversification to Sound United might cause on the core business.

The billion deal added about a billion in sales and $125 million in EBITDA, as 2022 sales subsequently rose to $2.04 billion. This number was comprised out of an 8% increase in healthcare sales to $1.34 billion, with Sound generating $700 million in sales (for part of the year). With earnings reported at $459 million, net debt of $740 million looked quite modest and manageable.

The company guided for 2023 sales at $2.44 billion (comprised out of a $1.46 billion healthcare revenue component, and a near billion Sound revenue number). This guidance, with earnings seen at $4.75 per share, made that shares recovered to nearly the $200 mark as investors grew upbeat on the outlook for the business.

This optimism faded quickly after the company got involved in a public proxy fight with Politan Capital Management. Second quarter sales were really soft, as the full year sales guidance was subsequently cut by three hundred million to $2.15 billion. Worse, the adjusted earnings guidance was cut to $3.45 per share, as a $738 million net debt load raised some leverage concerns as well. Moreover, earnings power was trending closer to $2 per share, making it hard to get upbeat on the shares, even after they were down to the nineties in the fall.

There were some upbeat developments taking pace as well in the fall. The FDA granted clearance for its Masimo's ORi for non-invasive and continued parameter to provide insight into hyperoxia under supplemental oxygen.

Furthermore, the US International Trade Commission recommended a limited exclusion order for Apple Watches infringing on Masimo's patent (with regard to light-based pulse oximetry functionality). Other positive news was that Massimo obtained another FDA clearance for the W1 medical watch for prescription and OTC usage.

This encouraging news was badly needed as the reported results remained soft, as the positive corporate development made me more upbeat at $90 per share, with earnings power depressed around $2 per share.

A Partial Revival

Since the end of 2023 shares of Masimo have recovered to highs in the $140s in March, albeit that shares are back to the $120 mark upon the release of softer first quarter results.

In February of this year, the company posted fourth quarter sales at $549 million and full-year revenues at $2.05 billion. GAAP earnings fell to $81 million in dollar terms, with earnings on a per-share basis down from $2.60 per share $1.51 per share. After various adjustments, earnings came in at $3.79 per share, comparing to a $4.87 per share number on this metric in the year before.

Many of these adjustments, such as amortization charges, acquisition charges, litigation charges look quite fair, with no major stock-based compensation expense, adjusted for. That said, the long term legal battle with Apple makes the litigation expense quite a recurring one.

For the year 2024, the company guided for revenues between $2.045 and $2.165 billion (at the midpoint at $2.11 billion). Adjusted earnings are actually seen down to $3.44-$3.60 per share. While full-year sales are seen up slightly, earnings are seen down a bit, as the company fortunately made some inroads with its leverage situation, with net debt is reported at $709 million.

In May, the company posted a near 13% fall in first quarter sales to $493 million. Healthcare revenues were down 2% to $339 million and change, with non-healthcare revenues down 30% to $153 million. Despite the large decline on the topline, GAAP earnings were down just 4 cents to $0.35 per share, in what seasonally is a softer quarter. Adjusted earnings fell from $1.03 to $0.77 per share, with the shortfall in earnings being more pronounced on this metric.

Based on the solid first quarter profit, the company hiked the lower end of the full-year sales guidance by ten million to $2.055 billion, with adjusted earnings seen ten cents higher at $3.54 to $3.70 per share. With net debt down to $683 million, some progress in made on this front. Notably, a better momentum in the healthcare business has been driving this hike.

Moreover, the company formally confirmed that it is looking to separate the consumer business (the non-healthcare business). Given that revenues of this unit come in quite a bit below the numbers posted at the time of the acquisition, an impairment on a $1.025 billion deal tag seems likely, but the extent thereof is unknown. All options appear to be on the table, including a potential sale, joint-venture, or spin-off of the business as a separate entity.

And Now?

The 54.2 million shares of Masimo have now settled at $120 per share, granting the company a $6.5 billion equity valuation, or $7.2 billion enterprise valuation. If the net debt load can be wiped out by the proceeds or value of the non-healthcare business, that essentially implies that the core healthcare business is valued at $6.5 billion.

This segment is expected to post $1.37 billion in sales this year, translating into a 4.7 times sales multiple. This is a very interesting business, having great potential to extend revenue growth as it has been hampered by the Sound acquisition and its distraction, as well as post pandemic trends.

With the core of Masimo perfectly able to earn >$5 per share in the good times from this business, this looks very compelling. Earnings improvements should come from cutting overhead following the separation of Sound, as well as a move towards production in Malaysia (from Mexico) which is expected to be a big margin driver.

Other than the separation of the business, there is more potential as the company has won some legal battles against Apple, which have potential repercussions for Apple, potentially leaving room for a settlement or royalty payments.

Given all these trends, I have grown more appreciative of the business as the developments over the past year have become more promising, largely driven by the decision to rewind the acquisition of Sound, although the form of which has not been decided yet. While current multiples are still demanding at a low 30 times adjusted earnings multiple, real margin potential is seen and revenue growth should return in the years to come. This creates a volatile road for a recovery, but nonetheless, long-term potential should outweigh the concerns here.