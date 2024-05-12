Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ:PHAR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sijmen de Vries - Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Toor - Chief Commercial Officer
Anurag Relan - Chief Medical Officer
Jeroen Wakkerman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Glennie - Stifel
Sushila Hernandez - Van Lanschot Kempen
Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright
Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer
Alistair Campbell - Royal Bank of Canada

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Pharming Group N.V. Q1 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sijmen de Vries. Please go ahead.

Sijmen de Vries

Thank you very much Sandra, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to this -- our first quarter results conference.

I'm here with my -- next slide, please. I'm here with my three colleagues, in order of speaking, Stephen Toor, our Chief Commercial Officer, who is joining us from our New Jersey office; Dr. Anurag Relan, our Chief Medical Officer, joining us from our U.S. office as well; and Jeroen Wakkerman, our Chief Financial Officer, who's based with me here in Leiden.

Before I do that, I would like to point out to the next slide, please, number three, that is the forward-looking statement slide. We will be making forward-looking statements today in our presentation, and those are based upon our current plans, and insights of the -- and situations of the current market circumstances. And of course, actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements, so you cannot necessarily rely on those.

