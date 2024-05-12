Christian Ouellet

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCPK:JAPAY) (OTCPK:JAPAF) [2914:JP] stock is a Buy.

Earlier, my February 18, 2024, update analyzed Japan Tobacco's financial results for the final quarter of last year. My attention turns to JAPAY's most recent Q1 2024 financial disclosures in this article.

I retain a Buy rating for Japan Tobacco. The company's above-expectations Q1 2024 results indicate that it is well-positioned to achieve its unchanged full-year 2024 guidance. Also, JAPAY's Heated Tobacco Sticks or HTS product, the Ploom X, is gaining traction in new international markets.

The company's shares are traded on the OTC (Over-The-Counter) market and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Japan Tobacco's Japan-listed shares and OTC shares boasted mean daily trading values of $150 million and $0.5 million, respectively for the past three months as per S&P Capital IQ data. Interactive Brokers is among the US stockbrokers that can allow clients to buy and sell Japanese shares.

Q1 Top Line And Bottom Line Were Above Expectations

On May 9, JAPAY issued a press release disclosing the company's financial performance in Q1 2024.

Revenue for Japan Tobacco grew by +11.3% YoY from JPY665.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023 to JPY740.3 billion for the latest quarter. The company's Q1 2024 top line came in +3.2% (source: S&P Capital IQ) better than the market's consensus sales projection of JPY717.3 billion. JAPAY's earnings per share or EPS for Q1 2024 was JPY88.58 which was equivalent to a +8.7% YoY growth rate. This was +9.3% ahead of the sell side analysts' consensus bottom-line estimate of JPY81.06 per share as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Japan Tobacco's results beat for the most recent quarter was driven by price increases and lower-than-expected operating expenses.

In its Q1 2024 earnings presentation slides, JAPAY highlighted that it witnessed "pricing benefits in multiple markets", which include "the Philippines", "Spain and the UK" among others. The company's normalized operating income increased by +JPY11.1 billion YoY in Q1 2024 adjusted for foreign exchange effects. Specifically, favorable "price/mix" effects had a positive +JPY40.7 billion contribution, which were partially offset by declines of -JPY9.0 billion and -JPY20.6 billion resulting from volume and other factors, respectively.

Separately, Japan Tobacco shared at its Q1 2024 results briefing (transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) that "negotiations (with suppliers on raw material purchases) turned out to be favorable" and it engaged in initiatives "to improve our cost base." In other words, JAPAY managed to achieve below-expectations raw material costs and make the firm leaner, and that boosted the company's bottom line in Q1.

Full-Year FY 2024 Guidance Stays Unchanged

It is encouraging to know that Japan Tobacco has stuck to its existing guidance for full-year FY 2024. This suggests that there were no negative read-throughs from the company's first quarter performance.

In specific terms, Japan Tobacco is anticipating that its top line will expand by +3.9% this year, while its normalized operating income for the current year is expected to be the same as what it achieved last year.

I touched on JAPAY's "transition to Reduced-Risk Products (RRPs)" in my February 2024 write-up. As such, it is impressive that the company sees itself maintaining stable operating profit this year despite the investments in RRPs.

It is likely that Japan Tobacco will continue to benefit from positive pricing effects for the rest of 2024. At the company's first quarter earnings call, JAPAY noted that tobacco products have remained relatively "more affordable" as "compared to other consumer goods" in certain markets. This implies that the company has room to raise the prices of its tobacco products. As such, Japan Tobacco shouldn't have any issues meeting its financial guidance for the full year.

Another key component of Japan Tobacco's forward-looking guidance is the company's commitment to a 75% dividend payout ratio, as per its recent quarterly results management commentary. As a reference, Japan Tobacco's current consensus next twelve months' dividend yield is an appealing 4.7% (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Ploom X's Performance In New Markets Is Favorable

In my February 18, 2024, article, I highlighted that "the plans to introduce the company's flagship Heated Tobacco Sticks or HTS offering, the Ploom X, to new overseas markets have been executed at a rapid pace."

Japan Tobacco's Ploom X has done well in new overseas markets. JAPAY had previously launched Ploom X in the Czech Republic and Switzerland in June 2023 and September 2023, respectively. The company disclosed in its first quarter results presentation that Ploom X's market shares for the Heated Tobacco Sticks or HTS segment in the Czech Republic and Switzerland were as high as 4.6% and 1.8%, respectively, as of end-Q1 2024.

It is reasonable to say that JAPAY has achieved decent success in penetrating new foreign markets with its HTS product, the Ploom X. Japan Tobacco mentioned at its latest Q1 earnings briefing that the strategy of establishing "the pop-up shop or the shop in shop to increase more opportunities for the consumers to try our products" has worked in new markets like the Czech Republic.

Key Risk Factors

There are three key risks to watch.

Firstly, Japan Tobacco's future profitability might be weaker than expected, if it can't initiate price hikes in specific markets due to affordability or competition issues.

Secondly, the stock could become a much less attractive investment candidate, assuming that the company cuts its dividend payout ratio in the future.

Thirdly, a slower-than-expected roll-out of Ploom X in international markets will mean that the company has to take a longer time to make a successful transition to Reduced-Risk Products or RRPs.

Final Thoughts

Japan Tobacco has delivered better-than-expected first quarter revenue and earnings. This sends a positive signal that the company is on track to meet its full-year 2024 financial guidance.

Also, I view Japan Tobacco's valuations as reasonably appealing to support a Buy investment rating. The stock currently trades at 13.7 times consensus FY 2026 (year that is "an inflection point for its RRPs business" as indicated in my February 2024 article) normalized P/E.

Considering its good Q1 performance and the good progress with the roll-out of Ploom X, my view is that Japan Tobacco is deserving of a more demanding high-teens P/E ratio and a Buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.