Polen Capital Q1 2024 Credit Opportunities Full Discretion Composite Commentary

Summary

  • Polen Capital is a high-conviction growth investment manager. We scour the globe in search of the highest quality, sustainable companies to invest in.
  • During the first quarter of 2024, the Polen Credit Opportunities Full Discretion Composite returned 3.66% gross and 3.38% net of fees versus the 1.51% return of the ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index (the “Index”).
  • High yield bond and leveraged loan markets tightened in the face of increasing U.S. Treasury yields and continued domestic and geopolitical angst.
  • The top contributors to the Portfolio’s absolute performance over the first quarter were Aveanna Healthcare and Duravant.
  • The most significant detractors from absolute performance were American Tire Distributors and Asurion.

