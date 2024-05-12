Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have invested 22% of my dividend growth portfolio in four defense contractors.

This high-conviction investment is based on a number of factors, including deglobalization, rising global tensions, the need for innovation, mostly anti-cyclical demand, strong balance sheets, and fantastic track records of consistent dividend growth and buybacks.

While I'm not worried about recessions or temporary budget headwinds, the biggest risk I'm watching is disruption risks.

If there's anything the war in Ukraine has taught us, it's that multi-million armored vehicles, including main battle tanks, can be taken out by cheap plastic drones.

As a user of X/Twitter, I have seen too many videos of the horrors soldiers have to endure in East Ukraine. Drones are everywhere and used for many purposes, including dropping grenades on soldiers in places that would be almost impossible to reach in past wars.

On February 28, The Telegraph wrote an article titled "Tanks remain kings of the battlefield. Drones have not made them obsolete."

Although the article's title bodes well for the role of the tank on the modern battlefield, it highlights a few important points, including the following (emphasis added):

Take a radio-controlled first-person-view drone weighing just two pounds, strap on a pound of explosives, and you’ve created a simple and versatile weapon that can target vehicles, buildings, infantry and even other drones as far away as two miles. As it happens, an FPV drone is the perfect anti-tank weapon. Because it can fly over a tank and dive down to attack, it can strike a tank where a tank’s armor is almost always thinnest: on its top. In the pre-drone era, when all modern tanks were designed, engineers expected attacks from the front, mostly. So they shifted their tanks’ weight to the front – and skimped on the top.

Due to this cheap tool, Russia has lost so many tanks that its new production cannot replenish lost numbers quickly enough.

While the newest tanks will come with better protection on top to remain relevant, there is absolutely no denying that drones have changed the battlefield forever. I would argue they had a similar impact compared to the introduction of the first tanks in WWI and radars in WWII.

That's where AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) comes in, an emerging defense player with a market cap of roughly $5 billion.

My most recent article was written on September 7, 2023, when I went with the title "Disrupting Defense: A Closer Look At AeroVironment."

Since then, its shares have returned 60%, beating the impressive 18% return of the S&P 500 by a huge margin.

Back then, I gave the stock a 34% higher price target. It has returned more than 30 points above that target.

In this article, I'll re-assess the bull case and explain why this stock still has room to run.

So, let's get to it!

The Disruptor Is Firing On All Cylinders

AeroVironment builds very advanced drones and related products.

Using the company's own words (emphasis added):

We design, develop, produce, deliver and support a technologically-advanced portfolio of intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. We supply unmanned aircraft systems (“UAS”), tactical missile systems (“TMS”), unmanned ground vehicles (“UGV”) and related services primarily to organizations within or supplying the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”), other federal agencies and to international allied governments.

In other words, AVAV is highly focused on smaller unmanned products, including drones, smart missile systems, and vehicles - the type of weapon required to modernize armies.

Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company has five business units in three segments that each benefit from tremendous secular tailwinds.

AeroVironment

These tailwinds have translated into massive growth.

In March, for example, the company reported its 3Q24 (fiscal year) earnings.

These came with nearly 40% revenue growth, mainly driven by a very strong performance of the Loitering Munition segment, which more than doubled its revenue.

AeroVironment

The performance in this segment was driven by higher global demand and new emerging programs.

[...] we're in active negotiations with the U.S. government on a large multiyear sole-source IDIQ contract for Switchblade to meet increased demand for the U.S. and our allies. We're also engaged with more than 20 countries who have demonstrated a strong interest in Switchblade and of those, about 1/3 continue to seek export authorization from the U.S. DoD. - AVAV 3Q24 Earnings Call

On top of that, the company is working to incorporate Switchblade into other platforms, including helicopters, through the U.S. Army's Long-Range Precision Munition program.

AeroVironment

Meanwhile, the Unmanned Systems segment saw a 23% year-over-year revenue increase to roughly $113 million. This growth was attributed to the strong performance of key systems such as Puma and JUMP 20, which have established themselves as industry leaders.

AeroVironment

Last but not least, revenue in the company's MacCready Works segment experienced a slight decline, mainly due to program delays and funding uncertainties.

However, the company remains optimistic about future growth opportunities in areas such as HAPS, Contested Logistics, and Maritime UAS.

On a four-quarter basis, revenue in all segments improved.

AeroVironment

Even better, because the company did so well, it raised its full-year guidance, expecting roughly 30% full-year revenue growth, 38% higher adjusted EBITDA, and a 2.2x increase in adjusted earnings per share!

AeroVironment

This is no surprise, as the company is optimistic about future growth prospects across all segments.

Despite challenges such as government budget delays, the company is upbeat about its future performance.

Moreover, in general, it can be said that despite some uncertainty, the war in Ukraine has caused a major shift in global defense spending. I have heard from numerous defense contractors that especially foreign orders are important, as many NATO allies desperately need to modernize their capabilities, including the next-gen weapons AVAV builds.

AeroVironment

During its earnings call, the company emphasized its diversified product portfolio and global market positioning, as it aims for sustained growth and leadership in unmanned solutions, which is a no-brainer statement and backed by investments in higher future production capacity.

We expect Switchblade production to increase further in the fourth quarter, setting LMS up for another record fiscal year and even greater success in the future. Since we foresee additional large orders for Switchblade on the horizon, we're investing to further increase our manufacturing capacity. While we have sufficient capacity for the next couple of years of increased demand, our team is also evaluating future expansion of facilities, geographies and supply chain partners. - AVAV 3Q24 Earnings Call

In its UAS portfolio, the company is integrating Tomahawk Robotics to bring open architecture common control systems to its portfolio. In addition to the Kinesis software platform, the company is building a massive platform for a wide range of applications supported by AI capabilities.

AeroVironment

It also helps that the company is expected to end this year with $32 million in net cash, meaning it is expected to maintain more cash than gross debt.

Even better, it still has a good valuation - even after rising 60%.

Valuation

After its aggressive rally, AVAV now trades at a blended P/E ratio of 66.1x, which is above its two-decade normalized P/E ratio of 44.9x.

However, the good news is that growth is not expected to slow. This year is expected to see 125% EPS growth, potentially followed by 25%, 16%, and 29% growth in FY2025, FY2026, and FY2027, respectively. These are FactSet numbers, which can be found in the chart below as well.

FAST Graphs

While all of these numbers are subject to change, they make me believe that a normalized multiple of roughly 45x earnings is still appropriate. I also believe these growth rates make sense, as the general defense drone industry is expected to grow by more than 14% per year through 2030.

AVAV, being a leader in this industry, has pricing power, improving margins, and a few programs that are likely to outperform average industry growth.

Moreover, the growth rates also imply a fair stock price target of roughly $236, which is 26% above the current price.

Hence, I stick to my Buy rating, as I expect AVAV to have the potential for >10% annual returns on a prolonged basis.

Takeaway

In the ever-evolving landscape of defense technology, the rise of drones has proven to be a game-changer, reshaping modern warfare.

As seen in the conflict in Ukraine, traditional armored vehicles are vulnerable to the precision and cost-effectiveness of drones, with cheap plastic drones taking out multi-million dollar tanks.

AeroVironment, with its focus on advanced unmanned systems, stands at the forefront of this transformation. With impressive revenue growth and a promising outlook across its segments, AVAV continues to show its potential for sustained success.

Despite its recent rally, its innovation and strong growth prospects suggest further upside potential, making it a compelling investment opportunity for those looking for opportunities in the small-cap space.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Innovative Portfolio: AeroVironment specializes in advanced unmanned systems, positioned at the forefront of drone technology, offering potential for significant growth.

AeroVironment specializes in advanced unmanned systems, positioned at the forefront of drone technology, offering potential for significant growth. Strong Revenue Growth: With nearly 40% revenue growth in its latest quarter, AVAV has shown a fantastic performance, particularly in segments like Loitering Munition.

With nearly 40% revenue growth in its latest quarter, AVAV has shown a fantastic performance, particularly in segments like Loitering Munition. Global Demand: AVAV's products attract strong interest globally, supported by active negotiations with over 20 countries.

AVAV's products attract strong interest globally, supported by active negotiations with over 20 countries. Optimistic Guidance: The company's raised full-year guidance and is working on expanding its production capacity.

Cons: