kycstudio

It took it a while, but Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) appears to have finally found its groove. The company has figured out how to efficiently monetize its platform through strategic partnerships, while also somehow continuing to grow its user base. After seeing the latest results, I have increased confidence in their ability to hit multi-year financial targets. The company made further progress towards sustainable GAAP profitability, and I continue to expect a profitability inflection over the coming quarters. I reiterate my buy rating for the stock, as the valuation is reasonable given the rapidly decreasing risk profile.

PINS Stock Price

I last covered PINS in March, where I upgraded the stock to “buy” due in part to the inflection on GAAP profitability. The stock has performed solidly since then.

Data by YCharts

Wall Street appears to view PINS as a profitable operator with a pristine balance sheet and long-term secular growth tailwinds. That kind of narrative makes the stock interesting even at these valuations.

PINS Stock Key Metrics

PINS is a social media company in which its users tend to be more “mission oriented” than at competing platforms. For example, users might be less likely to follow their favorite social media influencers on Pinterest, but might view it as an ideal platform to search for cooking ideas.

2023 Investor Day

For much of PINS’ early public life, many investors (including yours truly) may have viewed it to be too niche, as the company struggled to adequately monetize its user base. The times have changed as management appears to have found the desired playbook.

In its latest quarter, PINS delivered 23% YoY revenue growth to $740 million, easily crushing guidance of $690 million to $705 million. That marked a noticeable acceleration from the 12% YoY growth just posted in the sequential quarter, and incredible acceleration from the 5% YoY growth rate posted in 2023. I note that, like other social media companies, PINS appears to be benefitting from easier comparables. I expect these tailwinds to ease starting in the third quarter, but PINS’ advertising partnerships should help drive growth beyond this as well.

2024 Q1 Presentation

PINS saw monthly active users (‘MAUs’) grow 12% YoY, including a respectable 3% YoY growth rate in the US and Canada.

2024 Q1 Presentation

I note that investors should focus more on the US and Canada growth versus the 12% YoY global MAUs growth due to the former being their most lucrative user base. We can see below that average revenue per user (‘ARPU’) is miniscule in the other regions, as US & Canada users make up 80% of overall revenues. PINS saw US & Canada ARPU jump 19% YoY, with respectable growth in the other regions as well.

2024 Q1 Presentation

PINS remains a highly profitable machine, with adjusted EBITDA margins jumping 1,100 bps YoY.

2024 Q1 Presentation

The company made great progress in marching towards sustainable GAAP profitability, narrowing its GAAP operating loss to $54.4 million (an improvement from $243.7 million) and GAAP net loss to $24.8 million (an improvement from $208.6 million). The company is beginning to show meaningful operating leverage as well as benefiting from higher interest income courtesy of the higher interest rate environment. The company is clearly within striking distance of GAAP profitability, and my interpretation of management commentary suggests that management is highly motivated to continue this pursuit of “profitable growth.”

2024 Q1 Press Release

PINS ended the quarter with $2.7 billion of cash versus no debt, which in conjunction with their solid cash flow generation represents a pristine balance sheet. Looking ahead, management has guided for up to 20% YoY revenue growth to $850 million - consensus estimates call for $846 million.

2024 Q1 Press Release

On the conference call, management credited their success as being due to their focus on improving the feed content generation through generative AI, as well as partnering with retailers and advertising partners like Amazon (AMZN). These partnerships may have helped in ensuring that these advertisements are highly relevant as well as represent a highly efficient way to monetize the user base. From the looks of it, PINS has avoided having to build as comprehensive of an advertising network as Meta Platforms (META) and is able to effectively fill up advertising inventory coming from partners AMZN and Alphabet (GOOGL) perhaps at the cost of ceding some margin. This strategy appears to be paying off as the company has seen an incredible acceleration to top-line growth as well as a boon to profit margins. Management reiterated their confidence in their medium-term targets, which I remind readers included a “mid-to-high teens CAGR” for revenues and a target of “low 30s” adjusted EBITDA margin over the next 3 to 5 years.

2023 Investor Day

Management noted that they should continue to benefit from scaling the third-party advertising demand with AMZN and GOOGL. Their partnership with AMZN is already live “on all of our main surfaces in the U.S.” while their partnership with GOOGL went “live in February in unmonetized international markets.” While social media peers may eventually face a tough cliff in the third quarter when they meet tougher comparables, I expect PINS to sustain solid growth rates due to these partnerships.

Is PINS Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

PINS does not trade at “dirt-cheap” valuations, with the stock trading just a hair below 30x this year’s earnings estimates.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus estimates call for the company to sustain mid-teens top-line growth over the next few years, which looks achievable given its partnerships with two of the biggest players in advertising and retail.

Seeking Alpha

PINS does not trade cheaply relative to peers, as one can make a case that META remains more attractive here. That said, PINS looks like a thesis-in-motion, which may appeal to many investors given the attractive setup. I can see PINS sustaining at least 35% net margins over the long term. Based on a 25x target price to earnings multiple, that implies an 8.8x price to sales valuation. If the company can meet consensus estimates, then the stock might be offering around 15% annual return potential over the next 4.5 years. That potential return might be even higher if PINS can achieve GAAP profitability as expected. I view the return profile to be attractive given the company’s net cash balance sheet and solid profitability metrics.

Pinterest Stock Risks

What are the key risks? The main risk continues to be that of relevance. PINS feels like the kind of app that your “friend of your friend” might use, occasionally, but isn’t something that you typically talk about with direct acquaintances (but this is obviously anecdotal). Investors should closely watch MAUs growth, especially in the US & Canada region, to ensure that the company is remaining relevant with younger generations. PINS might be experiencing a one-time boost from its third-party partnerships, and top-line growth might decelerate more than expected. I do not see this risk being so important over the next many quarters given that the partnerships are still in the early innings, but this view may prove incorrect. The stock is not that cheap, and can trade sharply lower if investors begin to view it as being of a lower quality business model.

Pinterest Stock Conclusions

PINS has emerged from the higher interest rate environment on strong footing, with a strong balance sheet and rapidly improving profitability metrics. I expect the company to achieve sustainable GAAP profitability quite soon, at which point it may be only a matter of time before the stock gains inclusion in the crucial S&P 500 index. While the stock is not obviously cheap, I see solid upside ahead as the company executes against medium-term targets. I reiterate my buy rating for the stock.