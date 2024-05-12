Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. [DPMLF] Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Rae - President & CEO
Navindra Dyal - CFO
Jennifer Cameron - IR

Conference Call Participants

Wayne Lam - RBC Capital Markets
Raj Ray - BMO Capital Markets
Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial
Eric Winmill - Scotiabank

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dundee Precious Metals First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand over to our first speaker for today, Jennifer Cameron, Director, Investor Relations. Go ahead, Jennifer.

Jennifer Cameron

Thank you, and good morning. I'm Jennifer Cameron, Director of Investor Relations, and I'd like to welcome you to the Dundee Precious Metals First Quarter Conference Call. Joining us today are members of our senior management team, including David Rae, President and CEO; and Navindra Dyal, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that all forward-looking information provided during this call is subject to the forward-looking qualification, which is detailed in our news release and incorporated in full for the purposes of today's call. Certain financial measures referred to during this call are not measures recognized under IFRS and are referred to as non-GAAP measures or ratios. These measures have no standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The definitions established and calculations performed by DPM are based on management's reasonable judgment and are consistently applied. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to the non-GAAP financial measures section of our most recent MD&A for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures. Please

