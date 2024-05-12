JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In our last coverage of TELUS International (NYSE:TIXT), we recognized that the growth multiple was rapidly hurtling to the ground and that there was more pain ahead for investors.

The valuation here looks very defensible. The adjusted EBITDA margins are still quite strong relative to the peer group. But TIXT needs to stabilize its revenues and earnings outlook first. It also needs to revamp its market message and not set a new record for how many times it mentions "AI" on its conference call. We think once the smoke clears, TIXT could represent a good opportunity at a reasonable price. We rate the stock a hold for now as it gets a 6 on our pain scale. The primary factor here is there is no single stock that we know that bottoms with such huge down moves on day 1.

Source: Growth Story Breakdown Drags TELUS With It

This stance, which we talked about, generally contradicts what we call "Day 1 Heroics". Investors feel the need to jump in on a large move down, and we usually wait at least 3 days to reassess. We saw this again in Uniti Group (UNIT) recently where buyers "bought the dip" all the way from $5.05 open (from $6.00 previous close) to $4.41 close. The stock dropped another 15% from there, to form a shorter term bottom.

Funnily enough, TIXT itself did another similar drop on its latest earnings report.

Data by YCharts

The stock is now down 35% in total from when we wrote our last article.

Data by YCharts

We look at whether enough pain has been priced in to start accumulating positions.

Q1-2024

The maximum pain moment for a growth stock is when its revenue base declines, and that is what we saw here.

TIXT Q1-2024 Financials

The drop was 4% overall, and actually worse if you removed currency impact.

TIXT Q1-2024 Financials

The same picture above shows just how tremendous a slowdown we are seeing, as the growth rate went from 16% to negative 5% over the last 12 months. TIXT explained the problems as follows.

due to lower revenues from a leading social media client and a reduction in revenue in other industry verticals, notably in eCommerce and FinTech and Travel and Hospitality, reflecting macroeconomic conditions, which were partially offset by growth in services provided to existing clients, including TELUS Corporation and Google, as well as new clients added since the same period in the prior year

Source: TIXT Q1-2024 Financials

If we were to guess, the leading social media client is probably X (formerly known as Twitter) as Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) continues to spend like there is no tomorrow. While the revenue figure was weaker than expected (consensus priced in a 1% decline), the results were a little better on the earnings and cash flow front. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded in the face of declining revenues, which itself is fairly rare.

Adjusted EBITDA was $153 million, an increase of 9% from $141 million in the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to other income arising from business combination-related provisions and lower share-based compensation expense, which were partially offset by lower revenue. Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 was 23.3%, an improvement of 270 basis points from 20.6% in the same quarter of the prior year, due to the aforementioned factors, as well as changes in our revenue mix across industry verticals and geographic regions.

Source: TIXT Q1-2024 Financials

Adjusted earnings were about flat, but free cash flow went vertical.

Cash provided by operating activities was $126 million and Free Cash Flow1 was $107 million, with a year-over-year growth of 58% and 65%, respectively, primarily due to higher net inflows from working capital, which included higher cash receipts from TELUS Corporation, and lower income taxes paid, with these increases partially offset by lower operating profits and, in the case of Free Cash Flow, higher capital expenditures.

Source: TIXT Q1-2024 Financials

TIXT maintained its 2024 outlook, which included their expectations for a solid revenue growth rate. Well, the company is forecasting 4% over 2023 but still, it is better than a decline. It can continue to call itself a growth company.

Our Outlook

Most poor valuation growth stories end very painfully. A very small percentage, and we are talking less than 1%, land up justifying those poor valuations and actually delivering higher stock prices from those levels. TIXT started off at rather high levels as GAAP profits were nowhere in sight and investors were ready to bid this up as growth was all that mattered during ZIRP (Zero Interest Rate Policy). But over time the valuation has compressed quite nicely. Below we show the price to sales, which has dropped from over 4.5X to around 0.7X.

Data by YCharts

That is fantastic relative to what we consider the closest competitors. Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH), Infosys (INFY) and EPAM Systems (EPAM), all trade at more than twice the multiples than TIXT.

Data by YCharts

If you accept the "adjusted" part of adjusted earnings, even the P/E ratio looks ridiculously low. Keep in mind that TIXT releases its earnings in US dollars. One might expect Canadian dollars, as this was an offshoot of TELUS (T:CA). So at around a $1.00 of US Dollar adjusted earnings

Data by YCharts

So TIXT is trading at 6X forward earnings, and went from a crazy growth multiple to a deep value play. But can we accept these "adjusted" earnings? That is a tough answer. What we do know is that the bulk of the adjustment is adding back amortization of intangibles.

TIXT Q1-2024 Financials

This is very similar to what we see for CVS Health Corporation (CVS), where the bulk of the GAAP to non-GAAP movement is amortization of the AETNA acquisition premium. Everyone there accepts the non-GAAP version as being indicative of the long-term earnings power. One other factor that gives credence to the non-GAAP number is the free cash flow, which seems to be staying at or above the non-GAAP earnings.

TIXT Q1-2024 Financials

We are also at these levels without TIXT doing the hand-waving of separating growth and maintenance capex. So real free cash flow is keeping up with adjusted earnings and the overall valuation looks attractive.

Verdict

At present, it is hard not to like TIXT. The only reason to have some caution here is that debt to EBITDA is still higher than what we would like for a company like this. At 2.9X, you are not exactly running a low-risk business. The good part is that the company has the backing of TELUS and 1-2 years of free cash flow applies to debt, should allow for very rapid deleveraging. We are also seeing some very high levels of implied volatility being priced in, which is more a reflection of stock price movements and not business fundamentals. We are moving this to a "Buy With A Covered Call" rating and this combination of the fundamentals and the implied volatility, offers an attractive setup. We always choose longer-term setups rather than dancing at the front end of the curve, and here we plan to do something like this in the next few days. Please note that this is on the TSX and refers to prices in Canadian Dollars.

Author's App

We are only long at an effective price of $7.00 per share. We are maintaining our official rating at "hold".

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.