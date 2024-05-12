What The Fed Might Do After April 2024's Inflation Report

valentinrussanov/E+ via Getty Images

Investors might be focused on the stock market's daily and weekly winning streak instead of honing in on this Wednesday's Consumer Price Index report for April 2024. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for eight straight days and for four weeks. The S&P 500 (SP500), Nasdaq (QQQ), and small-cap heavy Russell 2000 (IWM) are also defying the proverbial “sell in May and go away” adage. Sellers might prepare to sell months from now, in September, and before the weakness in October.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release this report on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. This inflation report could have a meaningful impact on the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy for the rest of the year. With markets still pricing in hopes of lower rates, the CPI report will likely have an impact on stock markets in the weeks ahead.

What might the Fed do with interest rates after the CPI report? There are three main considerations.

1/March 2024 Inflation

In March 2024, CPI-U increased by 0.4% while the all-items index increased by 3.5%. Shelter, which consumers cannot avoid paying for, increased by 0.4% and is the largest factor in the monthly increase in the index. This implies that in April’s inflation report, shelter costs will add heavily to the day. After residential construction firm Lennar (LEN) and PulteGroup (PHM) traded close to their 52-week high, stock markets already expect strong demand and tight supply for homes.

D.R. Horton (DHI) bucked the uptrend by trading below its 52-week high of $165.75. Mortgage rates above 7% would weigh on home demand. Zillow (Z) listed national 30-year fixed mortgage rates at 6.82%. Should inflation rise in April, watch for the 20+ Year Treasury Bill (TLT) yield rising again. That would push mortgage rates back above 7%.

Seeking Alpha

Above: Zillow and Redfin have weak growth and profitability grades.

Speculators are betting on a potential slowdown in inflation by bidding shares of real estate services firm Redfin (RDFN) up by 15.24%. Alternatively, RDFN stock has a bullish “double bottom” on the chart at $5.00. Bears are too aggressive in betting against Redfin, holding a 17% short float.

Bears also overstayed their welcome on Gamestop (GME) and ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM). The short float is 24% and 22.55%, respectively.

Data by YCharts

Below, Gamestop stock is a past meme stock that attracted buyers. This indicates that markets are still overly euphoric:

Data by YCharts

AMC Entertainment (AMC) did not participate in the meme trade after posting a 5.8% decline in U.S. movie attendance. Streaming media stocks, except for Disney (DIS) are also under-performing on worries of weaker subscriptions and higher content costs:

Data by YCharts

Above: DIS stock is up by 17.17% YTD after expecting full streaming profitability in FQ4.

In the gaming sector, Roblox (RBLX) and Unity Software (U) lost 20% and 11.72%, respectively, after posting weak quarterly results. EA (EA) issued light guidance. The firm raised monthly subscription rates. This may prove a mistake since consumers are canceling entertainment expenses amid persistently high inflation.

Data by YCharts

Above: Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) shares are almost flat in the last week.

2/Supply Chain Inflation

The upcoming inflation report will miss the impact of inflation on the supply chain.

Middle East tensions are not the only contributor to higher shipping rates. Ocean freight tariffs increased between the Far East and Europe from mid-May. The website gcaptain.com reported that Freight All Kinds (“FAK”) and spot facilities and mechanisms for most shipping lines are closed until June or later. This increases booking prices, benefiting firms like Zim Shipping.

In the U.S. freight rates from trucking increased overall in the first half of April. Fuel prices added to rates but fell in March on a year-on-year comparison. Last month, WTI crude prices traded steadily in the $81 - $85 range. This is above the high $70s in March, which lifted March’s CPI energy index by 1.1%. Oil prices will likely rise throughout this year. Analysts polled by Reuters expect OPEC+ to maintain output cuts.

Readers may explore the top energy stocks. Based on this screener, Tsakos Energy (TNP), Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG), Weatherford International (WFRD), YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) are the top five energy stocks.

Seeking Alpha

Investors who prefer energy firms with a bigger market capitalization may consider Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Enbridge (ENB). Their stock price is up in the year-to-date period:

Seeking Alpha

Enbridge is appealing. The stock closed in at $38.00, near its 52-week high, after posting first-quarter results. The pipeline earned C$0.92 a share (USD 0.67) last Friday, May 10, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 11% Y/Y to C$5.0 billion (USD 3.66 billion).

ENB trades in a wide range, so investors may consider writing calls when the stock closes in on 1-year highs. Then write puts if the stock falls to $33-$35.

3/Consumer Expectations on Inflation

Instead of considering inaccurate CPI forecasts from analysts, investors should consider the University of Michigan Survey of Consumers sentiment index. In May, the initial reading of 67.4 is down from April’s 77.2 reading.

Michigan Survey

Consumers are bracing for further inflationary pressures in the upcoming report and the year ahead. When the economy added fewer jobs in April, that did not help sentiment, either. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 175,000, compared to an expected increase of 243,000.

Although the government added fewer jobs, spending on defense and aerospace will continue. Last week, RTX (RTX) closed at $106.32, a new 52-week high. L3 Harris (LHX) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) also closed at or near a high. Investors are also buying Howmet Aerospace (HWM) after it posted first-quarter results. The firm issued 2024 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance that is above consensus estimates.

Data by YCharts

Above: YTD return on stocks in the military sector.

Your Takeaway

The bond yields might give investors a better indicator in predicting what the Fed will do after the inflation report. At the time of writing, yields are above 5% for bonds maturing within the next 12 months (US12M).

Seeking Alpha

Treasury yields are closer to 4.50% for debt maturing after two years. This suggests that markets do not expect any interest rate change next month or in July. Instead, the first interest rate cut is anticipated for September, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

CME

For the June 2025 FOMC meeting, traders are pricing in almost 28% possibility of interest rates being 100bps lower than their current level.