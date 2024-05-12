Imgorthand/E+ via Getty Images

With our past coverage of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) focused primarily on future revenues, we attempt the impossible, forecasting with any accuracy, the company's financial future in FY-2025. Actually, our prognostic approach views the fiscal year with a mixture of qualitative and quantitative eyes making calls about possible revenue and earnings in the next four quarters. Unlike other articles such as, Celebrating Cirrus Logic's Blow Out Quarter, published in February of this year, our article focuses on the next four quarters only. Let's tune the tuner on the radio for the call. Ah, found it! Shh, the loud static seems drowning out the voices, so pay attention.

December & March Quarter Review

Cirrus set a record for revenue and earnings in the December quarter at $619 million, and earnings of $2.90. The quarter is nothing more than history except Apple (AAPL) commented on its call that on a year over year basis, the $5 billion in iPhone sales carryover into March last year won't occur this year of which Apple confirmed at its call in May.

Cirrus reported revenue for March at $370 million and earnings at $1.27 for the quarter. For the year, earnings equaled just north $6.50. The March report strongly beat Wallstreet estimates of $320 million and $0.65. One negative earnings factor, though, guided at the December conference, was a one-time lower tax rate that returns to a higher rate going forward (from 18% to 22%). This will be a slightly material negative.

For June, the company guided revenue at $290 - $350 million with non-GAAP fixed costs at $118 - $124 million. Cirrus most often hits at or above the high-end of its guidance. It is how they choose to guide. At $350 million, earnings will equal $350 million times 0.495 minus $118 million times 0.78 divided by 55 million shares or $0.80. This compared to $0.67 in the past year.

Of note, with informative comments on the June quarter (services up double digits, iPad sales up double digits, and total revenue up low single digits all year over year), Apple essentially confirmed June year over year iPhone unit sales unchanged.

Before Starting

Now it is time to look at the balance of the fiscal year. But before starting the estimating process, a few assumptions follow:

iPhone unit sales remain generally unchanged year over year following a general pattern shown in the chart by Counterpoint Research.

Cirrus ships 60 million units of iPhone parts in September with an ASP average of $5 before the coming 2024 change.

Cirrus' new closed loop controller ("CLC") ASP increased a modest amount toward $1.5 from $1.0 or so within older phones.

Also, for this year, Cirrus' CLC solution increased in half the phones, Pro Models, by $0.40-$0.50 ASP or $15 - $20 million. This increase in iPhone share increases to approximate 80% going forward.

September Quarter

Beginning with comments from the March conference, our September quarter estimate includes growth stemming from a new codec, amplifiers and the first real beginnings for penetration of the PC market.

Concerning the iPhone ASP increases, analysts tried several approaches for more detail. A question was asked about the new Apple iPhone parts. In part, "assume that obviously means some higher content." Management did not deny ASP increases but did answer with "that we see reasons for efficiency to increase for prices to come down somewhat in the coming years." For investors, Cirrus has long-term plans for holding the ASP solid.

When asked about back half of the year gains vs. last year, John Forsyth, CEO, answered, "And we do also, as you said, we feel good about the content that we have coming this fall. But beyond that, we're not giving guidance right now."

Answering another question targets again at the ASP increase, Forsyth answered,

"it's a really significant ramp of material with the boosted amplifiers being three per device, and then the codec with a one attach rate as well. That's a lot of material. And, so that will be showing up in our results as we go forwards. But exactly how that pans out relative to typical seasonality, I don't think we're in a position to comment in detail."

With regard to the subject of PC revenue growth, a few additional details came from the call. Venk Nathamuni, CFO, added that the non-Apple business consists of three buckets, PC, general market and Android. Of the three, two are small compared to the Android market. This is important because in the past Forsyth noted that in two years, they expect the PC market to be greater than the Android business by itself. This suggests that Android has represented the lion share of the non-Apple that has been trending between $50-$60 million per quarter. It seems that the Android has been in the $40 - $50 million per quarter range. The bulk of the growth begins in March of 2025, yet a measured level of growth comes in September. We estimate that at $10 million than in prior quarters.

Now, in the September quarter, we expect ASP growth from:

Further penetration into 90% of the phones using Cirrus's premium CLC.

$1-$2 ASP growth with the new codec amplifier pair.

Ramping of new PCs with Cirrus inside to the tune of 2 million a quarter at $5 ASP.

A table follows with an increase estimated for a year over year change.

Revenue Adders (Millions) * PCs CLC New Codec @ $1 New Codec @ $2 September $10 $10 ** $30 $60 Additional Parts at $3.5 + *** $15 $20 Click to enlarge

* 60 million units delivered.

** 40% of 60M million units times $0.40-$0.50.

*** Apple will likely add extra, over normal, codecs and amplifiers guessed at 5%.

Cirrus reported $480 million in revenue in September of 2023. When adding the increment shown above, this year's September might range between $550 - $580 million.

December Quarter

Our December quarter estimate assumes 75 million iPhones sold and delivered.

Revenue Adders (Millions) PCs CLC New Codec @ $1 New Codec @ $2 December $10 $12 $40 $75 Click to enlarge

The total for December might equal $620 million plus between $60 - $100 million totaling near $700M.

March Quarter

Our March quarter estimate assumes 55 million iPhones sold and delivered.

Revenue Adders (Millions) PCs CLC New Codec @ $1 New Codec @ $2 December $20 $10 $35 $60 Click to enlarge

The total for March might equal $375 million plus between $65 - $80 million, totaling near $450 million.

Summary of the Totals

Cirrus seems positioned to grow earnings significantly on a year over year basis. The company guided a 22% tax rate and cash expenses under $120 million for June. Our estimate for cash expenses in the bigger revenue quarters ranges from $120 - $125 million. The stock count, now at 55 million is likely heading lower by 1 or 2 million. For the year, earnings might equal, revenue at $575 million plus $700 million plus $450 million times 0.50 margin minus $360 million cash operating expenses times 0.78 inverse tax rate divided by 54 million shares plus $0.80 in June or $8 per share. The stock could trade in the $120 - $130 range.

We left at least one major potential out, Apple will release new iPads, iPhones and wearables, a change likely to increase unit sales, in particular with iPads and phones.

Weekly Chart

A weekly chart for Cirrus follows next:

TradeStation Securities

The stock after the March earnings broke through the major resistance at $95 putting in place a pattern move possibility to $125.

Risk & Summary

Cirrus faces risk including an unknown reaction when or should China invade Taiwan. We can't image this being positive. A deep recession might result in Apple unit sale headwinds. But, during the next year, Cirrus' trajectory with new design wins is set. We just aren't sure how much the wins will add, a change from the past. In several past articles, we discussed possible $1 - $2 ASP changes inside new Apple iPhones. In the past, by the January time frame, some level of confirmation came forward from either management or an active analyst. We have heard nothing from either. except that growth will happen.

Once again, the purpose with this writing provides investors with markers going forward. We will get confirmation of sizes as the year progresses. We believe that excitement driven by the play by play exists. We continue our buy rating. In spite of static, excitement is discernible.