Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The recent breakout in the gold price has helped the producers to claw back lost margins from the 2021-2023 period, but for the royalty/streaming companies that didn't suffer a hit to margins, the recent gains in gold, silver, and copper have already paved the way for further financial records. One of the beneficiaries of the recent move in precious metals (and copper) is Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), the third-largest royalty/streaming company in the sector, with the bulk of its revenue coming from the prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka and Carlin Trends in Nevada. In fact, the company just came off announcing its 23rd consecutive annual dividend increase and more look to be in store with significant growth in annual gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] sales looking out to 2027 while several chunky development assets could start contributing near the end of this decade.

In this update, we'll dig into RGLD's Q1 results, recent developments, and why higher prices look to be ahead for this low-risk and high-margin precious metals business.

Bellevue Mine Underground Development & Gold Pour - Bellevue Gold Website

Royal Gold Q1 Production & Sales

Royal Gold released its Q1 results last week, reporting sales of ~71,900 GEOs, a sharp decline from the year-ago period. The significant drop in production was related to lower contributions from several of its key assets and a lower copper price offset by a slightly higher average realized gold price. While this dip in GEO volume might be disappointing on the surface, there's rarely any value in putting too much weight in any set of quarterly results or even a single year of financial results. This is especially true when gold, silver and copper prices have enjoyed double-digit gains relative to Royal Gold's Q1 average realized selling prices ($2,070/oz gold, $23.34/oz silver, $3.83/lb copper), and developments across the portfolio continue to point to much higher attributable production long-term and significant growth in GEO volumes in 2025 and 2026.

Royal Gold Quarterly GEO Sales - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the financial results a little closer, the most significant hits to its quarterly GEO sales year-over-year came from Mount Milligan (down 25% year-over-year to $35.0 million in revenue), Pueblo Viejo (down 17% year-over-year to $17.8 million in revenue), Khoemacau (down 15% year-over-year to $7.7 million) and Cortez (down 32% year-over-year to $17.8 million). At Pueblo Viejo, the lower revenue was related to continued deferred silver deliveries (123,300 ounces deferred and ~966,000 ounces deferred in total) and a slower than planned ramp-up of the Pueblo Viejo Expansion which should have otherwise helped to pad the softer Q1 2024 results for Royal Gold.

Meanwhile, Khoemacau saw lower silver production related to lower silver grades in the upper portion of the Zone 5 deposit and Cortez saw significantly lower production from the Legacy Zone (higher royalty rate of 9.4%) with lower oxide grades and tonnes from Crossroads, in line with Barrick's (GOLD) guidance for a weaker year at Cortez (*). Finally, Teck's (TECK) Andacollo Mine saw lower production with continued water restrictions due to "extreme drought conditions". This is impacting production near-term with 2024 gold production expected to be 21,000 ounces at the midpoint at Andacollo, with Royal Gold having a 100% stream on payable gold from the Chilean mine.

(*) The Cortez Complex is expected to produce just ~650,000 ounces on a 100% basis in 2024 with lower oxide production related to a an area modeled as high-grade oxide ore that was faulted out according to Barrick, with production down from ~895,00 ounces in 2023. (*)

Royal Gold Quarterly Revenue by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

While the dip in attributable production from these key assets is frustrating and weighed on the Q1 results, there's a few points worth noting. The first is that Pueblo Viejo has a much stronger few years ahead following its 14 million tonne per annum expansion, pushing attributable production to ~900,000 ounces on a 100% basis (*) at the DRC Mine. Meanwhile, the re-construction of the ore stockpile feed conveyor was completed in April, setting up a stronger H2 at the mine. Second, Andacollo expects to have a solution in place next year and will see a significant step up in production in 2025-2027, benefiting from Royal Gold's stream. Finally, Mount Milligan has a better year ahead and Royal Gold will see the benefit of this over the next several quarters, adjusted for its lag in deliveries of roughly five months.

(*) Royal Gold's stream on gold and silver applies to Barrick's 60% interest in this Tier-1 scale (*).

As for NGM's Cortez Complex where Royal Gold has a significant royalty interest, production may be down sharply in 2024 but Goldrush received its ROD and the mine will produce ~130,000 ounces this year. And while Royal Gold's royalty rate on Goldrush is not as significant as the Legacy Zone, the high-grade underground mine has a 24-year mine life and will see steady production growth over the next few years with commercial production to be reached in 2026 and production growing to 400,000 ounces by 2028. This is expected to result in significant growth in production at the Cortez Complex when combined with increased oxide production from Robertson later this decade. Finally, while Khoemacau has a weaker 2024, MMG repaid Royal Gold's debt facility ($37.0 million) which Royal Gold applied to debt repayment, and production is expected to increase post-2024 with life of mine production closer to 1.8 to 2.0 million ounces per annum, but simply lower in 2024 due to mine sequencing.

Penasquito Mine - Newmont Presentation

As for the positives, the company saw a 20% increase in revenue year-over-year from Marigold, a 55% increase in revenue from Leeville (Carlin Complex), a 25% increase in revenue from Penasquito, a 54% increase in revenue from Wassa and higher revenue from other assets like South Laverton, King of the Hills, and LZ5. In addition, the company saw initial contributions from the new Bellevue Gold Mine in Western Australia, and saw a massive 79% increase in revenue from its gold stream at Xavantina following the completion of the NX60 Project. In fact, Ero Copper's (ERO) Xavantina had a monster quarter in Q1 with ~37,800 tonnes processed at industry-leading grades of 16.38 grams per tonne of gold (~18,200 ounces of gold produced), benefiting from positive grade reconciliation. This translated to ~4,500 GEOs to Royal Gold related to its 25% gold stream on the Brazilian mine.

Royal Gold Quarterly Revenue, Operating Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Looking at the financial results, this translated to revenue of ~$149 million which was down 12% year-over-year, adjusted earnings per share of $0.91 (Q1 2023: $0.96), and free cash flow of ~$137 million. The strong cash generation combined with payments from MMG (~$37 million) and Centerra (~$25 million) despite a lower sales quarter allowed Royal Gold to repay $175 million of debt on its RCF, with $100 million repaid before quarter-end and an additional $75 million after quarter-end.

2024 Outlook

As for the 2024 outlook, Royal Gold provided guidance of 222,500 ounces of gold, 3.5 million ounces of silver, 15 million pounds of copper and an additional $18.5 million of revenue at the mid-point. This is below 2023 levels and translates to roughly ~303,000 GEOs at metals prices of $1,950/oz gold, $23.00/oz silver and $3.80/lb copper. As discussed previously, the higher production at Mount Milligan is not expected to fully benefit its 2024 results given the five-month time lag between Centerra's (CGAU) production and stream deliveries and limited silver contribution from Pueblo Viejo with continued deferrals is impacting cash flow from this asset, but we should hopefully see less deferred ounces and catch-up in 2025 following improved recoveires after the full ramp of the PV Expansion.

Although the 2024 outlook is a little weaker than I expected, this was largely communicated to the market in the year-end results. Plus we should see a material step-up in production in 2025 to 330,000+ GEOs with increased contribution from Pueblo Viejo, Rainy River, Khoemacau, Penasquito and Cortez. In addition, Royal Gold will benefit from a full year of production from its Cote Gold royalty (1% NSR), a full year of production from Mara Rosa (1% and 1.75% NSR) which should reach commercial production by summer and a full year of production from Manh Choh (3% NSR and 28% NSR on silver) which Kinross (KGC) stated should begin production in the third quarter of this year.

Recent Developments

Regarding recent developments, there's been several across the portfolio, with a few worth discussing and which are highlighted below:

Bellevue Gold

The Bellevue Gold in Western Australia began commercial production last week and is off to a solid start with ~37,300 ounces of gold produced in the March quarter. And while this isn't a significant contributor to Royal Gold with a 2% NSR on this ~200,000 ounce per annum asset, the company noted that the plant is performing well and above nameplate capacity of 1.0 million tonnes per annum. Additionally, the company is looking at completing a scoping study to potential increase throughput to 1.5 million tonnes per annum.

Assuming a ~1.5 million tonne per annum throughput rate, an average head grade of 6.5 grams per tonne of gold and a recovery rate of 96.5%, this would translate to ~300,000 ounces per annum or ~6,000 GEOs per annum to Royal Gold (~$13.5 million in revenue at $2,250/oz gold price) if approved, making this a more meaningful contributor on an annual basis.

Cote Gold

At Iamgold's (IAG) Cote Gold Mine in Ontario, the first gold pour was achieved just before the end of Q1 and Royal Gold will see a solid contribution from this asset based on peak production of ~500,000 ounces in the first few years even if based on just ~70% of reserves. According to Iamgold's Q1 2024 commentary, the company expects to reach commercial production in Q3 of this year. Unfortunately, Royal Gold's 1.0% just misses the GOsselin deposit which is growing to be a monster deposit next door. However, with its royalty boundary touching the eastern edge of the proposed Gosselin pit, it's possible that the company could eventually see additional contribution from this asset longer-term in addition to consistent contributions from Cote over its mine life.

Fourmile

Looking at Fourmile in Nevada, this is arguably a top-3 undeveloped gold asset in North America, with a monster intercept released last year that included 28.7 meters at 51.1 grams per tonne of gold. This is a top-5 drill hit over the past five years in Nevada and Barrick noted in its Q3 presentation last year that Fourmile could potentially boast a resource of 13 to 20 million tonnes at 13.3 to 20.0 grams per tonne of gold, and it certainly helps that this is on a producing site next to its massive new Goldrush Mine with the ability to fast-track this asset vs. a greenfields discovery. And even if we use the mid-point of the tonnes figure (16.5 million tonnes) and the lower end on grades (15.0 grams per tonne of gold), this would translate to a resource of ~8.0 million ounces of gold or a similar scale to Goldrush but at ~50% higher grades.

Fourmile / Goldrush & Fourmile Drilling Results - Barrick Website

Not surprisingly, Barrick noted that it plans to begin PFS level work before year-end and has a 2024 budget of $40 million, with it also looking at independent exploration decline access with the possibility of a surface portal from Rangefront North/Bullion Hill. From a bigger picture standpoint, Barrick's exploration target suggests that Fourmile alone could ultimately 350,000 ounce per annum potential from a production standpoint and with Goldrush and Fourmile sitting right beside each other and Fourmile likely to move into the NGM JV, this would give Royal Gold a roughly ~1.6% NSR on another Tier-1 scale asset with Fourmile/Goldrush looking to have combined potential of up to 750,000 ounces per annum.

So, while Royal Gold may be having a softer year of contribution from its Cortez Complex in 2024, the exploration success here is far exceeding expectations and nearly unparalleled, and it's looking quite likely that this could be a higher-grade Goldrush repeat providing a significant boost to Royal Gold's attributable NAV at this key royalty asset where it has significant coverage. Per Barrick's Q1 2024 commentary, the company is targeting a further extension of resources through the Sophia and Dorothy targets on the northern end of the Fourmile orebody.

Cortez Royalty Coverage (RGLD) - Royal Gold Website

Great Bear

At the Great Bear Project in Red Lake, Ontario, Kinross has continued to report solid results at depth including 10.2 meters at 18.59 grams per tonne of gold at a depth of 975 meters and 6.2 meters at 6.24 grams per tonne of gold at a depth of 1,085 meters. In addition, the company has hit 6.1 meters at 25.71 grams per tonne of gold and 8.9 meters at 13.87 grams per tonne of gold beneath current resources at Auro in the eastern portion of the LP Central Zone. Finally, Kinross has continued to extend mineralization at the Yauro Zone beneath current resoruce stopes with 2.0 meters at 11.41 grams per tonne of gold. Overall, this points to signfiicant underground potential at Great Bear on top of what's looking like a very high-grade and high-margin open-pit. And like Fourmile for Barrick, this is a very important asset for Kinross at it's high-grade, high-margin and in a Tier-1 ranked jurisdiction, suggesting it will continue to see the lion's share of development dollars and ultimately increase Royal Gold's attributable resources/reserves.

Great Bear Drill Highlights - Kinross Presentation

Using Royal Gold's 2.0% NSR and a $2,200/oz gold price assumption, this would translate to annual revenue ~$20 million in the early years of the mine life which could start as early as H2 2029, with upside to $25 million at a $2,400/oz gold price based on peak production years closer to 500,000 ounces. Like Fourmile where Barrick is planning to start Pre-Feasibility Study work before year-end, Kinross has stated that it expects to release a PEA in H2 of this year which will give us a better idea of the potential economics and production for this asset. And while I admittedly wasn't elated with the price paid for this asset at the time for Great Bear Royalties, this is truly a world-class asset and locking it up when Royal Gold did at much lower gold prices is looking like a brilliant given the continued exploration success with the potential for this asset to pay itself back in eight years or less from the start of production, with what could easily be a 20+ year mine life.

Goose

Moving to the Goose Project in Nunavut that is being constructed by B2Gold (BTG), the company noted that all materials were successfully moved across the Winter Ice Road to complete construction but while plant construction is ahead of schedule, mining is slightly behind schedule, pushing the first pour to Q2 2025 vs. Q1 2025. This should push out Royal Gold's contribution from this asset to Q4 2026 vs. Q3 2026 previously based on the 400,000 ounce production threshold before its Goose royalty kicks in. And with B2Gold confirming that first five-year production will average ~310,000 ounces, this will be a very nice contributor for Royal Gold with a 1.95% GSR or the equivalent of ~6,000 GEOs per annum in the first few years or ~$13.5 million in revenue at a $2,250/oz gold price assumption.

Goose Project Construction - Company Website

It's also important to note that if B2Gold were to look at constructing a second mine at the Back River Project longer-term, Royal Gold also holds a higher royalty rate of 2.35% on George, a multi-million ounce high-grade deposit 50 kilometers north of the Goose Project which is currently being constructed. And while Royal Gold is likely at least a decade away from benefiting from any production at George given the 800,000 ounce production threshold for the royalty to kick in and the necessary development required to look at a second mine, having B2Gold as the owner is a huge upgrade as it's a far better financed company that could look at aggressively drilling Goose and George and looking to maximize production from this high-grade asset that's permitted for 50% more capacity than envisioned in the current mine plan.

Valuation

Based on ~65.7 million shares and a share price of $126.00, Royal Gold trades at a market cap of ~$8.28 billion and will end Q2 in a net cash position given improved cash flow expected in Q2 with higher metals prices. This leaves the stock trading at ~1.45x P/NAV vs. an estimated net asset value of ~$5.75 billion, a very reasonable valuation for a royalty/streaming company of Royal Gold's scale (300,000+ GEOs) and diversification with a significant portion of its royalty/streaming revenue (over 55% in 2023) and its pipeline coming from Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions (Canada, United States, Australia, Chile).

Royal Gold Exposure To Prolific Mining Jurisdictions - Company Website

From a cash flow standpoint, Royal Gold also remains very attractively valued following the move we've seen in precious metals prices and copper this year, with the stock currently trading at ~18x FY2024 cash flow per share estimates and barely 16x FY2025 cash flow per share estimates. These multiples are well below its 15-year average cash flow multiple of ~22.0x, and it's important to note that during previous bull moves in the gold/silver price, Royal Gold has significantly overshot its historical multiples (shown above), trading up to 31-35x trailing cash flow in 2012, 2016, and 2019. And even if we use the low end of this range on FY2024 estimates ($7.00) and apply a 10% discount to be more conservative (~28.0x), we would see Royal Gold trade up to $196.00 per share.

Royal Gold Historical Multiple & Multiple Expansion During Bull Moves - FASTGraphs.com

While relying on overshoots on historical multiples is certainly not a conservative way to value a stock, it's quite clear that Royal Gold is attractively valued even under base case assumptions where it continues to trade in line with its average cash flow multiple. In fact, the stock's estimated fair value based on FY2025 cash flow per share estimates of $7.60 and a 22x multiple comes in at US$167.00 and this assumes what I believe to be a relatively conservative gold price of $2,250/oz. Finally, looking out to 2026 when we see the benefit of commercial production at Goldrush (Cortez), contribution from Goose after the production threshold is hit (*), and higher production at the bulk of its other principal assets (Mount Milligan, Pueblo Viejo, Rainy River, Khoemacau), its fair value increases to US$185.00 using the same $2,250/oz gold price assumption.

(*) Royal Gold has a 2.35% GSR on production at Goose, which kicks in after the production of 400,000 GEOs or roughly five quarters of production based on the mine plan. (*)

While some investors may not be interested in a ~45% upside to fair value ($127.00 - $185.00) and may be more interested in hunting down 200% - 300% gains, it's important to note that the 200-300% gainers come to fruition much less frequently than some might expect and come with 10-20x the risk. This is because one often has to invest in early-stage developers or explorers that see inevitable share dilution and only a fraction of their assets ever become mines. And even when they do become mines, sometimes they're taken over before investors can reap rewards, like Marathon Gold shareholders at Valentine.

Fortunately, Royal Gold offers the best of all worlds with the following diversification attributes:

dozens of cash-flowing assets which allows the company to deploy capital to consistently grow its portfolio with no share dilution given that it can use low-cost debt and cash that's constantly coming in the door

which allows the company to deploy capital to consistently grow its portfolio with given that it can use low-cost debt and cash that's constantly coming in the door superior diversification, which means less risk of anything going wrong at one asset, a far better setup than betting the farm on one asset like most developers/explorers, and a few for most producers

which means less risk of anything going wrong at one asset, a far better setup than betting the farm on one asset like most developers/explorers, and a few for most producers a near infinite number of "at-bats" from an exploration standpoint at no cost to Royal Gold given that it shares in the success of dozens of producers, developers and explorers across nearly 200 assets globally which Royal Gold believes to have the most geological potential

number of "at-bats" from an exploration standpoint at to Royal Gold given that it shares in the success of dozens of producers, developers and explorers across nearly 200 assets globally which Royal Gold believes to have the most geological potential insulation from inflation because of having no exposure to operating expenses or capex, which means it isn't footing the bill for revised upfront capex/sustaining capital estimates or rising costs at mines where it has an interest

because of having no exposure to operating expenses or capex, which means it isn't footing the bill for revised upfront capex/sustaining capital estimates or rising costs at mines where it has an interest a scalable and extremely high-margin business model with ~11x the average revenue per employee of its mega-cap peer average (Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Netflix) even without factoring in the recent move in commodity prices and attributable GEO growth looking out to 2026.

with ~11x the average revenue per employee of its mega-cap peer average (Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Netflix) even without factoring in the recent move in commodity prices and attributable GEO growth looking out to 2026. an incredible track record of dividend growth and a 16% CAGR since 2000, with Royal Gold increasing its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Royal Gold Revenue/Employee vs. Mega-Cap Tech Peers & Mining Giants - Investor Presentation, S&P Capital IQ

The above point on risk does not mean that there isn't room for some speculative exposure within one's precious metals allocation. That said, I believe a 40-50% upside in a royalty/streaming company is far more attractive on a risk-adjusted basis (aside from the obvious benefits from a mental capital standpoint) given that there are fewer headaches from negative surprises, a higher likelihood of the target value being reached, all while retaining significant discovery optionality given that RGLD has its tentacles in hundreds of exploration/development stage assets globally.

To summarize, the setup for RGLD here remains extremely attractive on a risk-adjusted basis given that it has not come anywhere near pricing in the move higher in gold/silver/copper, and I think the medium-term $185.00 target could end up being conservative with the potential for excess returns from 1) multiple expansion as we've seen in past bull moves 2) commodity price upside given that I've used relatively lower assumptions that assume gold, silver and copper actually decline from spot levels in 2025/2026 to bake in conservatism.

Technical Picture

Finally, looking at the technical picture, Royal Gold is attempting to break out of a cup & handle pattern on its weekly chart and has continued to find support at its weekly moving averages, with all of them back to assuming a rising slope. This is a far better technical setup than in June of last year when the stock had sliced through its moving averages and most of them were rolling over. Meanwhile, from a bigger picture standpoint, Royal Gold is busy building a massive base-on-base pattern just shy of all-time highs on its quarterly chart, breaking out of a large cup & handle base in mid-2019, and has since spent five years consolidating atop the breakout level of its prior base. And if we see a breakout through resistance at $147.00, this would target a move to $190.00+.

Royal Gold Weekly Chart - TC2000 Royal Gold Quarterly Chart - TC2000

So, while the fundamentals remain very bullish with Royal Gold set to see growth towards the 400,000 GEO mark with the benefit of a busy few years beefing up its royalty/streaming portfolio and other smaller assets coming online, its technical picture supports this view. Hence, with both the fundamentals and technicals aligned, I see significantly higher prices on deck for RGLD over the next two years.

Summary

There are few sleep-well-at-night options for gaining exposure to gold/silver prices, and even fewer that trade at attractive valuations. However, with RGLD trading near $126.00 per share, it offers both. This is because it trades well below its historical P/NAV and cash flow multiples despite gold and copper prices sitting near record highs and despite this being a trough year for cash flow and earnings per share with lower contributions from several key assets. In addition, as I've highlighted earlier, its current cash flow profile doesn't even factor in the significant upside from assets like Fourmile (arguably one of the top-5 development assets in North America), Great Bear (arguably a top-3 development asset in North America), Red Chris Block Cave (a massive gold/copper opportunity at an already producing asset), several smaller assets and potential contribution from other major gold-copper assets longer-term (KSM, NuevaUnion, Pascua-Lama).

So, for investors looking for additional precious metals exposure to a company that is laser-focused on minimizing share dilution while maximizing profits for its investors, Royal Gold is a premier way to deploy capital in the sector. And looking at more bullish gold price projections ($2,500/oz), Royal Gold's fair value jumps to $210.00 even at what I would argue to be a conservative 22x cash flow multiple and $230.00 at a 24x cash flow multiple. Hence, I see this recent breakout in the stock as a buying opportunity, and I would not be surprised to see the stock trade above $180.00 in the next 18 months.