I recommended Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) to SeekingAlpha readers in February. FY24 Q3 results came out this week, so I'm writing to update my thesis. As of writing, with shares up over 10% since results were announced, the stock is down a few percent since my recommendation, underperforming the S&P's 5% return. After reviewing the results, I think that the thesis remains intact. I am noting the underperformance in the subscription segment, which was the core of my thesis, but generally pleased that management has reaffirmed their plan for 70% EBITDA CAGR over the next two years. I am downgrading the company to a BUY based on weaker subscription revenue growth. In my personal portfolio, I am holding onto my shares.

The Thesis

Cantaloupe processes payments for self-service retail locations (i.e. vending machines). They make money by selling equipment (card readers, etc.), processing the payments, and selling related subscription software (SaaS) to help their customers manage inventory. They have recently been expanding internationally and expanding their SaaS offerings, which have higher margins.

My thesis was that as Cantaloupe moved its customers from a model heavy on equipment sales to a model where equipment is part of an ongoing subscription service, margins would improve faster than expected, and Cantaloupe's earnings growth would accelerate dramatically. Below, I survey this quarter's results against this initial thesis based on the earnings call.

The Results

This quarter, revenue grew 13% YOY on the back of 20% YOY growth in payment transaction revenue. Subscription revenue only grew 7% YOY. Management was candid about the results:

Number one, transaction revenue growth and margin have overperformed versus our expectations. Number two, subscription revenue growth has underperformed, while margins have overperformed. And thirdly, operating expense control has been on target.

Transaction revenue grew due to a 6% increase in active devices, an 11% increase in ARPU (average revenue per device), and an undisclosed increase in the take rate (Cantaloupe's processing fee). According to Cantaloupe's market research, released in a report several weeks ago, these trends are expected to continue in 2024. Cantaloupe is riding a longer-term growth trend in self-service commerce: people are using more vending machines for more, more expensive purchases. Active device growth was particularly strong in micro-markets (36%) and internationally, in Europe and Latin America. Here is what management said on the call:

While it’s taken longer than anticipated, we are starting to see real traction in both EMEA and Latin American expansion. We recently signed a strategic partnership with one of the largest operators in Mexico. This collaboration is currently deploying close to 4,000 devices under our Cantaloupe One program. This partnership marks a major milestone in our Latin America market expansion. In Europe, we have now sold over 1,500 devices across 30 plus customers, the devices being deployed in the UK, Ireland, and Portugal. We are entering Q4 with a robust pipeline in all these markets.

And in Q&A:

I think the international expansion was perceived as one of the areas of risk with respect to this company and our future growth. And so I am glad to report that we have crossed thousands of connections in both Latin America and in Europe. So, everybody knows that the planes of the runway and rapidly climbing towards cruising altitude.

All of this added up to a top-line revenue number which missed by 2.5%. Nonetheless, Cantaloupe beat earnings estimates by 50% ($0.06 vs. $0.04) due to higher margins. According to the earnings call, gross margins were up from 37.9% to 39.6% YOY, an improvement of 17 bps. Equipment margins were up from 2% last quarter to 7%, and subscription and transaction revenue margins grew from 42.3% to 44.4% YOY, up 21 bps. These increases were offset lower down the income statement by a sharp increase in operating expenses due to costs associated with the acquisition of CHEQ. By my calculation, this increase cut EPS by a little over $0.04.

Overall, then, I am pleased to see sustained revenue growth and margin improvement. Management's updated guidance for FY24 revenue (revenue between $270 and $275 million) is slightly below my initial estimate of $280 million and basically in line with analyst consensus. The EPS results make my FY24 guidance of $0.42 look unattainable. I was too optimistic. But if we add back the $0.04 of integration costs, then EPS would have been $0.103, or just about one quarter of my $0.42 target. In actuality, the updated guidance for full-year net income target of $12-$15 million implies EPS of $0.16-$0.20, higher than the current consensus of $0.16. Management also reaffirmed the three-year plan:

We remain on track to deliver on the 70% CAGR target for adjusted EBITDA from fiscal year ‘23 to fiscal year ‘26 which we outlined at our Investor Day in December 2022. With activation timeline stabilizing and international pipeline conversion beginning to pick-up in earnest, we see subscription revenue re-accelerating in the near-term as evidenced by the sequential growth in this quarter.

This is positive news. Although management has now revised their subscription revenue growth forecast from 20% down to 15%, and cautioned that margins will be lower than theoretically possible due to the start-up costs associated with international expansion, they confirmed that profitability should continue to improve over time. This basically confirms my thesis, although it suggests that it may take longer to play out.

As an aside, I was also pleased that management was frank about the challenges that Cantaloupe continues to face: the lead time for device installation remains extended and subscription growth is slow. I appreciate their candor, and take it as an encouraging sign that their guidance for the next several years is credible.

The Bottom Line

Subscription revenue growth came in lower than I hoped this quarter, and management lowered guidance for future growth. But this was mostly made up for by accelerated revenue growth from payments and by higher gross margins. If it weren't for ~$4 million in costs associated with the CHEQ acquisition, Cantaloupe would have nearly hit my EPS target for the quarter, which was ~100% higher than the consensus. As it was, EPS beat consensus by 50%. I'll be looking for a reacceleration of subscription revenue growth later this year, and keeping an eye on how costs and margins fluctuate during the next phase of Cantaloupe's international expansion. My initial estimates may have been too optimistic, but I remain convinced that the market is too bearish on Cantaloupe. As costs normalize and margins continue increasing, I think the stock is due for a rerating.