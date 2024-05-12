Raycat/E+ via Getty Images

"Buy the dip" is a popular strategy, and not without good reason. Sometimes one can take advantage of market volatility to buy into high-quality companies at good stock prices. The main risk is that of a deteriorating thesis and rich valuation despite the dip. Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) appears to be showing signs of such risks. The stock has underperformed the broader market by a wide margin over the past several months. While the company continues to show strong top-line growth rates, the current valuation is still quite rich, and I fear that Wall Street might no longer allow the stock to sustain as aggressive multiples as it has in the past. Management's decision to essentially walk back their medium term guidance suggests that the slowdown in growth rates might be here to stay. While SNOW looks as buyable as ever, I do not see a compelling case to buy the stock today. I recommend readers to avoid the stock and to look for more compelling opportunities elsewhere in the tech sector.

SNOW Stock Price

I last covered SNOW in January, where I explained why I was downgrading the stock on valuation. The stock has since underperformed the broader market by around 30%. That closed out 7 successful bullish calls stemming since early 2022. In hindsight, however, I am now of the view that those bullish calls were just lucky.

Data by YCharts

The recent bout of underperformance might not be the time to buy, even if the stock has typically been a "buy the dip" kind of name.

SNOW Stock Key Metrics

SNOW is a data warehouse, meaning that it enables its customers to store and analyze their data all in one place. In addition to being a household brand being used in virtually every large company, SNOW has the unusual distinction of being one of the few tech stocks that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) has invested in, which it purchased during the IPO.

FY24 Q4 Presentation

The company's focus on data in theory should make it an attractive generative AI beneficiary, but that implicit connection has not exactly played out thus far over the past many quarters.

In its most recent quarter, SNOW generated 32% YoY revenue growth to $775 million, surpassing guidance for $721 million.

FY24 Q4 Presentation

That kind of growth rate paces the entire tech sector if not the market overall, but might not be enough when compared against the stock's historically rich valuations. SNOW has seen its net revenue retention rate continue to compress ever since peaking during the pandemic, coming in at 131% this past quarter.

FY24 Q4 Presentation

SNOW saw tremendous growth in remaining performance obligations ('RPOs'), but that was mainly due to customers being once again willing to sign longer-term deals. Current RPOs, which may be more relevant in predicting future revenues, grew at a 28.5% pace.

FY24 Q4 Presentation

Non-GAAP operating margins came in at 9%, surpassing guidance for 4%. Like tech peers, SNOW has delivered solid margin expansion amidst the higher interest rate environment.

FY24 Q4 Presentation

SNOW ended the quarter with $4.8 billion of cash and investments versus no debt, representing a pristine balance sheet.

Looking ahead, management has guided for the first quarter to see up to 27% YoY product revenue growth to $750 million (versus consensus estimates for $785 million in total revenues) but for this upcoming year to see up to 22% YoY product revenue growth and 6% non-GAAP operating margins. Wall Street was undoubtedly disappointed by the modest growth forecast.

FY24 Q4 Presentation

On the conference call, management reiterated their belief that "there's no AI strategy without a data strategy." Investors can be forgiven for their impatience at this point, as many tech peers have already seen accelerating top-line growth even without such attractive generative AI tailwinds. Management noted that consumption trends "have improved" but aren't yet back to pre-2023 levels. This was the first quarter in which management explicitly noted that they "will not manage expectations to our previous targets." Recall that management had previously guided for $10 billion in FY29 product revenues, an ambitious target that implied minimal deceleration in top-line growth rates over the medium term - a stunning accomplishment that would justify the rich valuations. While management noted that "internally" they continue to march towards that goal, investors should be concerned about the effective withdrawal of that medium term guidance. The rich stock valuation was previously based on the company's ability to sustain incredible growth rates due to data being an incessant growth story - this thesis appears to be breaking down.

Management blamed some of the disappointment on Apache Iceberg. Management noted that many of its customers have alerted the company that they intend to move their data out of Snowflake and into these Iceberg Tables, which means that SNOW would no longer earn that storage revenue and some of that compute revenue.

Apache Iceberg

Management believes that Iceberg Tables may have a long term benefit on the business due to there being more workloads being brought to their platform, but noted that they will not forecast on such a possibility until they "see that incremental revenue on workloads." Many companies across all sectors had exercised greater scrutiny on IT spending after allowing their discipline to loosen during the pandemic. A key bullish hope for SNOW was that generative AI (and, as mentioned earlier, the incessant growth story of data) would help SNOW offset such headwinds. Based on management's modest forward top-line guidance, it is no longer clear that such confidence is warranted.

Is SNOW Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SNOW has never been a cheap stock, and that is obviously not a reason to buy it at stretched valuations today. The stock is trading at a nosebleed 185x this year's earnings estimates, but high-growth tech companies like SNOW are likely to show great operating leverage when they decide to invest less aggressively in growth.

Seeking Alpha

But the stock looks quite expensive even on a price to sales basis, with the stock trading above 15x this year's sales. It is notable that consensus estimates are finally waking up to the possibility that SNOW may not reach $10 billion in revenues by fiscal 2029 (previously, that $10 billion target was assumed to be the "floor" as expected by companies who typically "beat and raise").

Seeking Alpha

I (and I suspect many other tech investors) had previously framed my bullish thesis on the incessant growth of data, the company's net cash balance sheet, and the company's positive free cash flow generation. The idea was that due to its strong financial profile, SNOW would have enough time to eventually be able to grow into its valuation while offering market-beating returns over the long term. The company still has a pristine balance sheet and profitability is improving, but the growth story is now in question. We are now over a year into the rise of generative AI - I do not think it is wrong to be wondering if it is time to doubt that generative AI will offer the boost that bulls have hoped for. Consensus estimates through FY29 still show expectations for growth to accelerate year after year, ending up at 30%. With the company guiding for 22% YoY growth for this upcoming year, it is reasonable to view consensus estimates as being quite aggressive, as growth rates typically decelerate over time due to the law of large numbers (let alone accelerate for 4 years straight). Let's assume that SNOW nonetheless achieves consensus estimates. If the stock can trade at 12x sales, just a slight compression from today's levels, then the stock might be offering around 16.5% annual return potential over the next 5 years. That would be enough to beat the market, but I am not comfortable with it given that I view it to be closer to "ultra-bullish" scenarios. For example, if SNOW sees growth rates decelerate to the 15% level by 2029, then I find it unlikely for the stock to command such a rich assumed multiple. At 9x sales, the stock is offering around 9% annual return potential over the next 5 years, and that potential return declines if SNOW fails to meet consensus estimates.

Conclusion

I would not be surprised if SNOW continues to offer positive returns from here, as the "data growth story" is arguably one that will remain favored by investors for a while. However, the current setup does not look favorable for bullish investors, as it suddenly looks like the company may be set up to show meaningful disappointment against consensus estimates. With the stock trading at 15x sales, these potential disappointments are clearly not priced in. I recommend investors to avoid the stock and instead search for more compelling opportunities elsewhere.