Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.68K Followers

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Samantha Reburn - Chief Legal Officer
Charles Salameh - Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Wubs - Chief Operating Officer & Chief Marketing Officer
Larry Stock - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gavin Fairweather - Cormark
Max Ingram - Canaccord Genuity
Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets
David Kwan - TD Securities

[Call starts abruptly]

Samantha Reburn

…and we will make it available on our website for anyone who is unable to join us live. I'm here today with Charles Salameh, Sangoma's Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Wubs, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer; and Larry Stock, Chief Financial Officer, to take you through the results of the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 which ended on March 31, 2024. We will discuss the press release that was distributed earlier today together with the company's financial statements and MD&A which are available on SEDAR+, EDGAR and our website. As a reminder, Sangoma reports under International Financial Reporting Standards, IFRS. And during the call, we may refer to terms such as adjusted EBITDA which is a non-IFRS measure but is defined in our MD&A.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that the statements made during the course of this call that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements regarding the company or management's intentions, estimates, plans, expectations and strategies for the future. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the accompanying MD&A, our annual information form and the company's annual audited financial statements posted on SEDAR+, EDGAR and our website.

Recommended For You

About SANG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SANG

Trending Analysis

Trending News