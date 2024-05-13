3 'Mission Critical' REITs

SasinParaksa

The term "mission critical" might sound dramatic and exciting.

Maybe it inspires the Mission Impossible theme song to start running through your mind. Or your head fills with Hollywood-style plots filled with fast cars and sleek suits.

But the truth is that mission critical assets and facilities can be nothing short of boring. And when you stop to think about it, this makes a lot of sense.

Outside of storyline, how often is a Bugatti Centodieci or Rolls-Royce Sweptail actually necessary?

Probably never, if we're being honest. No matter how beautiful those cars may be.

The vast majority of people (if not absolutely everyone) are far better off with a standard, sturdy sedan, SUV, or pickup truck.

These vehicles might not be sexy, but they get the job done, from making grocery runs to transporting the kiddos to getting to work and back. They might even work better for most spies if yesteryear's TV hit Burn Notice is accurate.

The show followed a U.S. spy who gets shut down, shut out, and all-around blacklisted. As such, he vows to figure out how and why this happened to him, with the goal of regaining his career.

The show has its fair share of races and explosions, but it's also filled with lines like this:

Covert intelligence involves a lot of waiting around. Know what it's like being a spy? Like sitting in your dentist's reception area 24 hours a day. You read magazines, sip coffee, and every so often, someone tries to kill you.

Though, it's this one I want to focus on:

For a job like getting rid of the drug dealer next door, I'll take a hardware store over a gun any day. Guns make you stupid. Better to fight your wars with duct tape. Duct tape makes you smart.

So let's go get us some durable, dependable sticky stuff - stock market style.

Treacherous Tulips and Other Non-Necessities

That "mission critical" misunderstanding I started out with? Far too many investors have the same sort of mentality about their portfolio holdings.

Caught up in psychological forces like the fear of missing out (FOMO), instant gratification, and general hype… they buy up unsteady stocks or steady stocks at unsustainable prices. It's a problem that's played out over and over again throughout business history.

You can look all the way back to the 1600s for proof of this in the original "flower power" story. As detailed by Royal Bank of Canada in "A Tale of Tulips: The First Ever Market Crash":

The tale of tulip mania is often held up as the first-ever market bubble and crash, coming well before many others - the South Sea Bubble of 1720, the Wall Street Crash of 1929, the Dot-Com Bubble of the late 1990s and the 2008 financial crisis.

You read that right. Tulips. Tulips from Amsterdam, to be specific. "With its large blossom and deeply saturated color, the tulip soon became a sought-after luxury item and status symbol."

It was too tempting a craze for speculators to resist, boosting prices even higher.

And higher.

And higher.

But since everything that goes up must come down, "In February 1637, the speculative tulip bubble abruptly burst." Just like that, "bulbs were suddenly no more valuable than a humble onion."

The difference being that humble onions, of course, are much more necessary than tulips. Which means someone should have seen that crash coming.

Commercial Real Estate Isn't Going Anywhere, Especially the Mission-Critical Kind

I'd say the tulip saga sounds pretty stupid, and I'd be correct in doing so. Then again, how many of us older traders got caught up in some of the stupidest dot.com investments in the '90s?

Scores and scores of traders bought shares based on one factor and one factor alone: They were internet-based. We would have been much better off sticking with the aforementioned duct-tape - a concept that's endured for well over a century now.

Admittedly, I don't have any real estate investment trusts that can compete with duct-tape for longevity. REITs have only been around since 1960, not 1902.

But the product they're based on, commercial real estate (CRE), has been around far longer. And while it does go through ebbs and flows like any other market - complete with full-on crashes from time to time - it's proven to bounce back, increasing in value over the long term.

As well, it should bounce back, considering how necessary CRE is to getting things done:

People need a place to live, and not everyone can or wants to own their accommodations.

Whether they're out and about for business or pleasure, travelers have always needed a place to stay.

Medical professionals still need places to operate out of, very often to see people in person.

Retail-based businesses require buildings to at least stock their stuff, if not display and sell them.

Even office buildings, contrary to current belief, aren't dead. They're not as necessary these days, it's true. But most big companies remain attached to the concept to some degree.

All the same, this does bring up a very good point: that some commercial real estate is more desirable than others. And some are more likely to go out of style.

Others, however, help make the world as we know it go 'round. They're "mission critical" in keeping our life as we know it operating.

In which case, they should stick around for quite a very long while. Which means that I want to stick with them as they do.

American Tower (AMT)

AMT is a cell tower REIT and part of what I like to refer to as the "e-commerce trifecta", along with logistics and data center properties.

There's no doubt that a lot of people are excited about A.I., and understandably so. Artificial intelligence, social media, emails, online shopping, cell phones, texts, omni-channel shopping, etc., would not be possible without the digital infrastructure in place to support it.

Cell towers are a critical piece of the world's digital infrastructure, as they provide the physical structure needed to receive and transmit wireless signals. On a very basic level, the wireless signals from a computer or phone are received by a cell tower and then sent to a data center to organize, process, and transmit to the appropriate logistics center for fulfillment.

To me, this is where technology and real estate intersect. "Technology real estate" (cell towers, data centers, logistics centers).

Cell Towers are also a way to play the fast-growing tech sector without paying a 40-60x multiple. Just to clarify, I'm referring to its adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), which is essentially its free-cash flow, not AMT's P/E ratio.

While data center companies don't make servers, and cell towers REITs do not make microwave dish or panel antennas, both types of real estate are essential for the underlying technology to function.

As computing demand grows, the infrastructure supporting existing and new technologies should benefit from increased demand for its space.

AMT IR

With a market cap of approximately $87.03 billion, AMT is the largest publicly traded cell tower REIT and one of the largest REITs of any sector.

American Tower's name is somewhat misleading, as it has an international portfolio of shared communications infrastructure spread across 25 countries.

AMT's portfolio is primarily made up of cell towers, but the company also invests in other communication assets such as distributed antenna systems and U.S. data centers.

In total, American Tower has a portfolio that consists of more than 224,000 communications assets including more than 42,000 towers in the U.S. and Canada, over 180,000 international towers, roughly 1,700 distributed antenna systems, and 28 U.S. Data centers.

AMT IR

AMT generates steady and recurring revenue from leasing space on its towers to internet service providers, government agencies, wireless providers, and broadcasters. As an ancillary service, the company provides network development services, such as tower planning and construction, site development, and equipment installation.

AMT categorizes its revenue primarily between its North America and its International markets. The company has broad diversity with ~54% of its 4Q-24 property revenue generated from its markets in the U.S. and Canada, while ~46% of its revenues were derived from international markets.

Within its U.S. and Canada segment, the company's largest customer is T-Mobile, which made up 16% of AMTs revenues, followed by Verizon and AT&T which made up 12% and 13%, respectively.

At the end of 2023, AMT's portfolio of data centers generated 8% of the company's revenue.

AMT's leases generally contain a non-cancellable initial term of 5 to 10 years and include embedded lease escalators. The company's U.S. properties generally have escalators fixed at an average of 3%, while its international properties have escalators typically tied to local inflation indices.

The company benefits from long-term leases and high renewal rates. At the end of 2023, 60% of its leases were not set to renew until 2028 or after.

AMT IR

American Tower, and cell tower REITs in general, have a built-in advantage compared to many real estate peers because they can add tenants with very little incremental cost. AMT does not need to acquire a property to add a tenant, it simply attaches the new tenant's equipment to one of its existing towers.

AMT's towers are generally built to support roughly 4 to 5 tenants. AMT owns the tower structure and sometimes the land. It is not uncommon for a cell tower REIT to increase its returns by using a ground lease instead of owning the underlying land. Some of AMT's tower sites contain generators, and they normally own the fence surrounding the site.

Cell towers are essentially bare-bone metal structures that require very little capex to maintain, allowing much of the rent to flow to the bottom line.

AMT IR

Another structural advantage is that AMT can add new tenants for very little incremental cost, giving the company enhanced profitability. Due to the tower's designed capacity to hold multiple tenants, the company can boost its profit margins for each tenant it adds.

Towers with multiple tenants produce significantly higher returns, since the added revenue far exceeds the added cost for each additional tenant.

AMT IR

To illustrate this, the company provides the chart below as an example. Once the construction is done for the original tenant, that cost is out of the way. The second tenant adds revenue at a fraction of the added cost, increasing the return on investment ("ROI") from 3% to 13%. By adding a 3rd tenant, the company boosts its ROI to 24%.

AMT IR

AMT's unique ability to scale its real estate and capture improved margins can help explain the company's growth rate over the last 10 years.

Since 2014, AMT has delivered a blended average AFFO growth rate of roughly 10%. The company achieved positive AFFO per share growth in each year over the past decade with the exception of 2019 when AFFO per share fell by -1%.

From 2014 to 2018, the company delivered double-digit AFFO growth rates, but this has dropped to just 1% over the last 2 years.

While AMT has experienced muted growth recently, analysts expect AFFO per share to increase by 6% in 2024 and 2025, and then increase by 8% in 2026.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

While AMT earnings growth has been impressive, its dividend track record has even been better. Since 2014, the company has increased its dividend each year by double digits, with the smallest increase being 10.07% last year.

While the company has increased its dividend at a rapid clip, it has maintained a conservative AFFO payout ratio that can easily cover its dividend, with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 65.35%.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

AMT is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for wireless data and connectivity. Additionally, AMT's global portfolio is able to reach emerging markets where the population is large and underserved.

The expansion of 5G networks around the world should continue to spur demand for the company's towers and its portfolio of data centers should benefit from the rapid growth of A.I., edge computing, and cloud services.

Cell towers are mission critical for the transmission of data, media, TV & radio broadcasts, wireless communications, and a whole host of other things we take for granted on a daily basis. Cell towers and the other parts of the "e-commerce trifecta" are becoming more relevant as technology becomes more entrenched in our daily lives, and should continue to benefit from this trend.

AMT pays a 3.49% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 18.52x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 22.70x.

We rate American Tower a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

COPT Defense Properties (CDP)

In September 2023, this company changed its name from Corporate Office Properties Trust to COPT Defense Properties and changed its ticker from OFC to CDP. According to the company, the change was made to better reflect its investment strategy.

CDP is a REIT that specializes in developing and operating properties close to, or sometimes containing, vital U.S. Government ("USG") installations, which the company refers to as its Defense/IT Portfolio.

The company leases its properties to the USG and its associated defense contractors, which mainly deal in high-priority national security issues and require mission-critical office space with enhanced security.

CDP's properties are mission-critical to the USG and its contractors for the smooth operation of its defense and intelligence agencies. The majority of its portfolio is strategically located in markets that are close to major military and government installations.

As of March 2024, the company's 22.0 million SF Defense/IT portfolio included 193 operating properties that primarily consisted of office properties, but also included data center shells. CDP's portfolio of 193 properties includes 24 data center shells owned through an unconsolidated JV, and its total Defense/IT portfolio was 96.8% leased as of the company's most recent update.

In addition to the company's Defense/IT portfolio, CDP owns 8 other properties covering 2.1 million SF and roughly 50 acres of developable land in the Washington, D.C. / Baltimore region.

As seen below, the company's properties located in the Fort Meade / Baltimore-Washington, D.C. corridor make up almost half of CDP's portfolio by square footage and by annual recurring revenue ("ARR").

Fort Meade is a military installation located in Maryland that is essentially a city in itself. The installation serves as the nation's center for intelligence and cyber operations and is home to a variety of civilian and military agencies such as the Defense Information School, U.S. Cyber Command, and the National Security Agency ("NSA").

The military base is the largest employer in Maryland and has one of the largest workforces of any Army base in the U.S. At the end of the first quarter, the company's Fort Meade segment made up 37.6% of its operational SF and 48.2% of its ARR.

CDP - IR

While office properties have generally been struggling, CDP's Defense/IT portfolio has held up well due to the mission-critical tasks performed in its buildings. Fortunately, the "WFH" movement has not made its way to the military yet, and hopefully, it never will.

Given the sensitive nature of the tasks performed at its properties, which include activities such as intelligence, reconnaissance, cybersecurity, and R&D on advanced weapons systems, I don't see how the "WFH" movement could really impact CDP's portfolio.

To complement its portfolio of mission-critical properties, the company has an investment-grade balance sheet with a BBB- credit rating from S&P Global. CDP has a debt to asset ratio of 57.1%, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 61.56%, a net debt to in-place adj. EBITDA ratio of 6.1x, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.5x.

Additionally, at the end of the first quarter, the company had a W.A. effective interest rate of 3.3% and a W.A. term to maturity of 5.4 years. All of the company's debt is fixed rate, and it does not have any significant debt maturities until 2026.

CDP - IR

Since 2014, COPT Defense Properties has had a blended average AFFO growth rate of 2.06%. The company's AFFO per share increased by 7% during covid in 2020 and 2% the year after. In 2022, AFFO per share fell by -8% but increased by 9% in 2023.

Analysts expect AFFO per share to increase by 9% in 2024, and then increase by 2% and 5% in the years 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

The company has had anemic dividend growth for the past decade. CDP paid a quarterly dividend of $0.275, or $1.10 annually from 2014 to 2022. In 2023, the quarterly dividend was increased to $0.285 per share, or $1.14 annually. In total, the company has achieved a compound annual dividend growth rate of 0.90% over the past 10 years.

TIKR.com (compiled by iREIT)

While both AFFO and dividend growth have been lackluster over the recent past, analysts expect the company's AFFO and dividend per share to grow over the next several years. While the company could improve its growth rates, it pays a high dividend yield of 4.79% that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 66.76%.

Currently, the stock is trading at a P/AFFO of 14.00x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 16.91x.

We rate COPT Defense Properties a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE)

Alexandria is a life science REIT that specializes in the development and operation of collaborative life science properties which provide office and laboratory space to leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies, as well as top-tier academic institutions and government agencies.

The company looks to build mega campuses in top innovation cluster locations. ARE's primary markets include Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, the Research Triangle, New York City, and Maryland.

At the end of 1Q-24, the life science REIT had a 74.1 million SF asset base, which consisted of:

42.2 million rentable square feet ("RSF") of operating properties

7.8 million RSF of properties in development, redevelopment, or under construction, and

24.1 million SF allocated for future development

Alexandria has been engaged in the life science industry since it pioneered the real estate niche in 1994. The company continues to be involved in the life science medical community and invests in transformative or disruptive life science companies through its venture capital platform.

ARE - IR

The company's position in the life science industry is well-established as it has built relationships with leading medical, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies over the past 30 years.

ARE has a high-quality tenant base that includes well-respected businesses and institutions such as Moderna, Harvard University, Alphabet, Pfizer, The United States Government, Merck, New York University, MIT, and Boston Children's Hospital.

The company's top tenant is Moderna, which makes up 5.6% of its annual rental revenue and has a remaining lease term of ~13 years. No other single tenant makes up more than 5% of ARE's annual rent, and its top 20 tenants combined only make up 36.4% of the company's annual rent.

ARE - IR

Alexandria has an investment-grade balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating from S&P Global. The company has excellent debt metrics including a net debt + preferred to adjusted EBITDA of 5.2x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 41.18%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.7x. At 98.9% almost all of its debt is fixed rate and 32% of its debt matures in 2049 or later.

The company has a weighted average interest rate of 3.86% and a weighted average term to maturity of 13.4 years, plus it has no debt maturities until 2025 and roughly $6.0 billion in liquidity.

ARE - IR

Alexandria has performed well over the last decade, with an average AFFO growth rate of 5.70%. From 2014 to 2023 the company delivered positive AFFO per share growth in each year except for in 2016 when AFFO fell by -2% and in 2021 when it declined by -1%.

AFFO per share increased by 17% in 2023, but analysts expect it to remain flat in 2024. Analysts expect AFFO to return to growth in the years 2025 and 2026 with projected increases of 3% and 6%, respectively.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

ARE has delivered consistent dividend growth and has increased its dividend each year over the past decade. The company has a 10-year average dividend growth rate of 6.64% and a conservative AFFO payout ratio of 64.92%.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Alexandria's properties are mission-critical, not only to its tenants, but to the entire world. Drug discovery and development are essential for a healthy, functioning society, and ARE's lab space provides the necessary infrastructure to support the needed research and development.

ARE is also in a unique position within the office sector because the tasks performed at its properties, by in large, cannot be done from home.

No FDA approved drug is going to get mixed in an employee's kitchen, no matter what cell phone records say.

ARE is a high-quality company that has been beaten up over the last several years due to its association with the office sector. However, as just mentioned, ARE stands apart from its peers in the office sector as the company's properties are more labs than cubicles.

The life-science REIT pays a 4.21% dividend yield and is trading at a P/AFFO of 15.76x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 24.17x.

We rate Alexandria Real Estate a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

Over the years, I've learned that it isn't just the real estate that's important to the value creation process.

The key to profiting from any piece of real estate long term was to identify a mission critical building that was a part of a mission critical business.

All three of these REITs - American Tower, COPT Defense Properties, and Alexandria Real Estate - own critical mission properties leased to critical mission customers.

I would be remiss if I didn't also mention Digital Realty (DLR) and Easterly Government (DEA) as REITs that own and operate "mission critical" real estate. We plan to write on both of these REITs in a few days.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting.