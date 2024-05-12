rzoze19/iStock via Getty Images

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing (BA) have been competing in the epic duopoly of the airline industry for a while. Both companies had problems after the rough time of the pandemic, and Boeing's troubles might be the perfect time for Airbus to edge up an advantage that could radically change the market.

The three ghosts of Christmas best tell this Dickensian tale of battling titans. So let's look at the recent past, present, and future to understand how well Airbus is positioned to seize the advantage, why it is underappreciated, and what its prospects are, regardless of Boeing's troubles.

The Ghost of Christmas Past: The Pandemic Effect

The pandemic was catastrophic for many industries, but the airline industry was hit especially hard as it combined the restricted travel effect with the increased costs and supply chain issues. Paired with a capital-intensive business that deals in assets at great prices, the industry is a tough place to be in.

Data by YCharts

Airbus managed to perform much better than Boeing in this period, and this was due to three reasons.

The 737 MAX Issues

More aggressive cost-cutting and the implications for the supply chain

Product offering

The 737 Max issues

First, there are two periods that impact being involving the 737 Max groundings.

The 20-month grounding between 2018 and 2020 resulted from the crashes of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines. The groundings from the recent door detachment and following investigation.

It's not great that there needs to be a clarification as to which major issues one refers to when talking about the most critical line of the business.

Beyond the grounding and immediate impact, which at this point would be speculative, the real impact is reputational, and the expenses to fix this will be high.

A cautionary tale in this area is CDprojekt Red (OTCPK:OTGLY), which, after promoting its newest game for years and promising that "it will come out when it's ready," delivered an awful launch. Eventually, the game was fixed, but the company lost all its customers' momentum and trust and turned what could have been a breakthrough moment for the company into a step backward.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times and you have proven statistically that you can fool me -Geek saying

Here, the stakes are clearly more serious, and the customer is much more cautious with their purchases in an industry with very long cycles. The severe impact of the pandemic left the company more vulnerable. The first grounding took a heavy toll on the company's finances. It's unclear how big of a hit it will take from this second one, but it would be surprising if the company survives a third one.

Aggressive cost cutting

In general terms, Boeing had a much more aggressive cost-cutting strategy than Airbus. Airbus took the risky decision to tighten its belt within reason but tried to keep as much of the business continuing as possible.

While it may sound counterintuitive, a less aggressive strategy paid off. The industry has very large cycles, and a sharp disruption proves complex enough to restart, arguably making it more difficult for Boeing to surpass its difficulties.

A good visual representation of this is the number of employees in each company during the pandemic. While not necessarily comprehensive of the full effect, it showcases how these different approaches played out.

Boeing vs Airbus Employees (My charts with Investor relations info)

Boeing made more aggressive job cuts and managed to return to its pre-pandemic level by 2023, while Airbus had a much smoother reduction in operations, and by 2022, it was arguably in its pre-pandemic fighting shape.

Product offering

Airbus's product offering is more scattered, and Boeing aims to tailor it to a specific niche. From the 140 to 350 passenger range, Airbus has six models, while Boeing has 10. Sure, from a customer perspective, this might seem like a greater number of choices or customizations; however, it also implies larger costs and complexity to maintain the manufacturing of these different models and variations.

Airbus used this gap in complexity to offer smaller and bigger planes like the A220 family and the A350.

Boeing Vs Airbus Models (My Charts with Investor relations Information)

When this strategy is translated to sales and deliveries, it paints a very clear and interesting picture. Boeing deliveries are mainly 737 MAX, representing about 72% of the planes delivered between 2020 and 2023. Their remaining models have scattered demands that vary significantly year by year. For example, the second model that sold the most units during this period was the 787 Family, with about 11% of deliveries. Still, that percentage varies widely, from 4% in 2021 to a whopping 33% in 2020.

Boeing deliveries

Boeing Deliveries (Boeing)

In contrast, the Airbus 320 Family represents slightly over 78% of Airbus planes. Unsurprisingly, the second and third models with the most sales were the A220 and A350 Families, where they didn't have to bother with competition from Boeing. They represent 8% and 9%, respectively, and their shares remain relatively stable over the period.

Airbus deliveries

Airbus Deliveries (Airbus)

While the number of planes does not necessarily correlate to higher revenue or margins, the 737 and the A320 are much more direct comparisons, as they are the direct competitors of the central revenue-generating family. Here, the market behaves arguably as a zero-sum game, where a plane more for Airbus is a plane less for Boeing. To make a fair comparison, let us exclude 2020, as the 737 Max was still ramping up.

Airbus vs Boeing accumulated orders (My Charts with Investor relations information)

While in 2021, Boeing had almost a hundred more planes ordered than Airbus in its 737 family, that advantage shifted in 2022, and by now, Airbus is leading by about a thousand accumulated orders.

Accumulated Boeing vs Airbus Deliveries (My charts with Investor relations information)

The picture is even more extreme when looking at deliveries. The gap that started with around 200 more deliveries has now grown to an accumulated gap of 588.

Data by YCharts

This gap has slowly appeared in the price of the stocks, but I would argue that it's not fully reflected. The issue with a duopoly is that the forces tying them together are strong, and while Boeing has different revenue sources like military revenue, the market behaves like a zero-sum game, and a slight edge may produce substantial gaps that are incredibly hard to close.

The Ghost of Christmas Present: War, recessionary worries and ...

Looking only at the past, it would seem easy to conclude that Airbus has won the battle. With everything in its favor to change the industry forever and profit from Boeing's misstep.

However, it is not that simple. Airbus faces a trifecta of challenges that are impacting its production, profitability, and investor confidence. Here's a deeper look at each area

Supply chain woes raise production concerns

The Problem: A global shortage of critical materials like titanium and aluminum disrupts production schedules. Additionally, delays in supplier deliveries of key components are causing bottlenecks in the assembly process. The geopolitical instability and the remaining effects of the pandemic combine to worsen this situation.

A global shortage of critical materials like titanium and aluminum disrupts production schedules. Additionally, delays in supplier deliveries of key components are causing bottlenecks in the assembly process. The geopolitical instability and the remaining effects of the pandemic combine to worsen this situation. The Impact: Airbus is forced to adjust production rates for different aircraft models, leading to potential delays in airline deliveries. This can have a domino effect, impacting airline schedules and potentially customer satisfaction.

Airbus is forced to adjust production rates for different aircraft models, leading to potential delays in airline deliveries. This can have a domino effect, impacting airline schedules and potentially customer satisfaction. The Response: Airbus is actively working with suppliers to improve communication and streamline logistics. They are also exploring alternative sources for materials and components to mitigate the impact of shortages.

Airbus is actively working with suppliers to improve communication and streamline logistics. They are also exploring alternative sources for materials and components to mitigate the impact of shortages. My Take: Sure, this is hurting Airbus in the short term and hindering its ability to take full advantage of Boeing's missteps, but overall, customers have no better option than to take it, and as we have seen, Airbus is doing a much better job than Boeing. So, in this case, it is not so much the objective to outrun the Grizzly Bear of a problem that is the supply chain, but only to outrun the competition.

Rising costs squeezing margins

The Problem: Inflation is driving up the cost of raw materials, labor, and transportation. Additionally, the strengthening of the US dollar is impacting the profitability of Euro-denominated contracts.

Inflation is driving up the cost of raw materials, labor, and transportation. Additionally, the strengthening of the US dollar is impacting the profitability of Euro-denominated contracts. The Impact: These rising costs are squeezing Airbus's margins, making it difficult to maintain profitability. This can lead to pressure on pricing strategies and potentially reduced investments in research and development.

These rising costs are squeezing Airbus's margins, making it difficult to maintain profitability. This can lead to pressure on pricing strategies and potentially reduced investments in research and development. The Response: Airbus is implementing cost-cutting measures throughout the organization to streamline operations and improve efficiency. They are also exploring ways to optimize production processes to reduce waste and minimize the impact of rising costs.

Airbus is implementing cost-cutting measures throughout the organization to streamline operations and improve efficiency. They are also exploring ways to optimize production processes to reduce waste and minimize the impact of rising costs. My Take: Yes, that is a hit. But it is a short-term one. Fine, it could make it difficult for Airbus to increase its dividend or even keep it. But, it is the cost of opportunity. Even with this out of the picture, it would be wise for Airbus to capitalize on Boeing's missteps and sacrifice short-term margins to gain long-term market share.

Geopolitical uncertainty impacting investor confidence

The Problem: The war in Ukraine and broader geopolitical tensions create economic instability. This uncertainty makes investors cautious about the aviation industry's future, impacting Airbus's stock price.

The war in Ukraine and broader geopolitical tensions create economic instability. This uncertainty makes investors cautious about the aviation industry's future, impacting Airbus's stock price. The Impact: Investor caution can translate into a reluctance to invest in Airbus, limiting their access to capital for future growth and development. This can also put downward pressure on the company's stock price.

Investor caution can translate into a reluctance to invest in Airbus, limiting their access to capital for future growth and development. This can also put downward pressure on the company's stock price. The Response: Airbus has its hands tied and cannot really make any moves.

Airbus has its hands tied and cannot really make any moves. My Take: I believe this is actually a blessing in disguise. Harsh economic and political instability will surely hit Airbus and worsen its results, but it will likely live to sail another day. For Boeing, the outlook is much harsher. It will have to fix its boat in the middle of the storm, which will likely widen its competitive advantage.

The Ghost of yet to come: innovation

The real cost of falling behind is losing the chance to lead. Boeing will be very busy, and its capital accounts will be strained from repairing its issues, which allows Airbus to leap forward; if it seizes it properly, the advantage could last a lifetime.

So, is Airbus seizing the day or biding its time?

Let's look at three innovation programs for Airbus to see if Carpe Diem could be its new motto.

The eXtra Performance Wing (XPW) Demonstrator

The wing aims to "improve flight performance and respond to environmental concerns by completely rethinking aircraft wings as we know them today."

The eXtra Performance Wing (Airbus Website)

As a Mechanical Engineer with a passion for fluid mechanics, I am biased toward the effects of this project and its potential. New technologies like AI-aided design are revolutionizing our thinking about complex designs and reducing the substantial costs that complex aerodynamic modeling requires.

The idea of adapting the wings' shape depending on the flight's condition and the heavy focus on biomimicry, which is heavily mentioned in the design materials, is encouraging and likely not a waste of time and money.

While the new design choices may not reach the target efficiencies, they are more than likely to put them ahead and have a meaningful impact on future models. Aerodynamic modeling and design are highly complex and iterative by nature until we can solve Navier Stokes equations, so development in this area is unlikely to be fruitless.

CityAirbus NextGen

The CityAirbus looks interesting, but it is also gimmicky. The potential of helicopter-like travel for intercity could be revolutionary, but the economies of scale and market adoption are farfetched.

City Airbus (Airbus Web Page)

It is a brave effort and an interesting play, but I would not put much weight on its future prospects.

Hydrogen-powered aircraft development

This is in sharp contrast to the Electric vehicle trend. Hydrogen seems overly complicated, and batteries are likely a much better way forward. Hydrogen planes may be a substantial leap forward.

The issHydrogenHydrogen for cars is the cost of prHydrogenhydrogen in several places and the investment required. These challenges are not so burdensome in the airline industry, and while its adoption is likely years into the future, it seems like a probable leap forward for the airline industry.

Here is where Airbus's advantage may prove useful: if it can edge its way forward with any of the multiple configurations it is trying, it may gain an advantage too big to close.

Valuation

Revenue estimates align with the industry, and revenue growth is modeled to converge around 2026 and remain within close distance. This revenue growth conforms to market expectations. Revenue from the newest innovations is not considered here. The low side of the valuation considers that Airbus does not manage to take advantage of Boeing's troubles in any meaningful way; the mid scenario aims at modest growth in the following three years, after which the market shares remain constant, and only the high scenario considers that for the next years, Airbus will gain ground against Boeing.

Revenue Estimates Airbus (My Charts)

The gross margin expectation is to continue a downward trend, considering the pressure from rising costs and supply chain complexities and Airbus's expected decision to reduce prices to gain market share, which is reflected only in the high scenario.

Gross Margin Estimates (My Charts)

With these considerations, we reach the following revenue and EPS estimates.

Revenue and EPS estimates (My Charts)

These expectations align with the market or slightly above and result in the following FCFE estimates.

FCFE Estimates (My Charts)

The adjusted FCFE is more pessimistic than the reported FCFE, neglecting sources of cash that are not recurrent. That is why the historic FCFE is higher than the adjusted figures.

Fair Value estimate range (My Charts)

The resulting values are extremely promising, but the high side of the valuation is likely overly optimistic, considering that it assumes it gains substantial market share from Boeing. While seeing how impressive that scenario would be interesting, its likelihood is remote.

What is more interesting is the closeness of the current price to the low scenario and the still substantial upside vs the mid scenario.

Conclusion

Airbus seems under-loved because of the industry's uncertainties in the short term. The ability to wait and see where the chips fall is paramount to consider an investment here as the industry moves slowly. Like the infamous quote from Pablo Escobar when asked how he lost it all: "Slowly at first. And then... all at once." the shift in industry dynamics will be slow to show at first but could prove drastic in the long term.

Air travel will continue to grow with the shifting demographics, a more active senior community, and the increasing age of parenthood. These trends are amongst the most important of the century, and exposure may be wise in a long-term portfolio.

Let's look at the Tortoise and Cat portfolio outlook.

The Tortoise portfolio would take a double position. It is a great fit as it has a low expected downside, some yield, and requires a long-term outlook. Especially considering the ESG considerations of the development of a hydrogen-fueled plane.

The Cat portfolio would include a marginal position. While the upside could be significant, the industry's long-term requirements do not fit well. Its inclusion would be FOMO-driven and only play a role in Boeing's troubles and any actions that may be caused in the short term.

As for my portfolio, I have recently included the stock in my portfolio as it fits well with the risk tolerance and plays strongly with two of the seven most important trends in the industry and ones where the portfolio was in desperate need of exposure, as mentioned in the past article.

Transformative Shifts in Demographics and Healthcare

Transformation in the Infrastructure Industry

Travel and flight should increase with the changing demographics, and future developments in planes may radically change how we move things and travel.

