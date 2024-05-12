metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

CRA International, Inc. is a leading global consulting firm that offers economic, financial, and strategic expertise to major law firms, corporations, accounting firms, and governments around the world. Consulting headcount exceeds 1,000 with approximately 75% of senior staff holding advanced degrees and 41% of advanced degrees being PhDs. Furthermore, CRAI demonstrates exceptional employee loyalty, with half of its senior staff maintaining tenure of more than five years, and a quarter surpassing ten years. Such remarkable retention rates are pivotal within the consulting industry, a sector inherently reliant on the expertise, relationships, and quality of service provided by its people, directly influencing the firm's capacity for revenue growth.

While CRAI operates across a vast spectrum of global business sectors, including life sciences, energy, forensic accounting/services, and financial economic analysis, its cornerstone remains the antitrust and competition domain. This segment makes up roughly 40% of sales and is becoming ever more important in the current business/political environment. Antitrust and competition are primarily fueled by merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, which, despite a slowdown following the post-pandemic surge, remain a vital area of focus for CRAI as large M&A transactions face increasing scrutiny from regulatory bodies such as the FTC and potentially the DOJ. CRAI played a significant role in the high-profile Microsoft/Activision Blizzard merger, a deal that, with CRAI's assistance, ultimately received approval. Highlighting the breadth of their capabilities and the trust placed in them, CRAI has the distinction of collaborating with 82 of the Fortune 100 companies and 97 of the top 100 law firms, an impressive feat for a company of its size, demonstrating their extensive reach and impact within the industry.

Our decision to invest in CRAI is underpinned by our anticipation of a revitalization in M&A activity. Over recent years, M&A transactions have been relatively subdued, attributed to a combination of factors including a hangover from the post-pandemic surge and the impact of rising interest rates. However, the landscape appears poised for a shift, spurred by declining ten-year treasury rates, more accommodative financial conditions, and the onset of an easing cycle by the Federal Reserve. Additionally, diminishing recessionary fears and the historical rarity of M&A transactions declining for three consecutive years further support our thesis.

With an upcoming election, one might speculate about potential shifts in these dynamics. However, our analysis suggests that the outcome of the election is unlikely to significantly alter the favorable conditions for CRAI. Under a Democratic administration, we have observed rigorous enforcement from the FTC against substantial deals, while the DOJ has actively pursued antitrust cases against major US tech companies. This regulatory environment has been beneficial for CRAI's business. Conversely, a Republican administration might introduce less regulatory oversight but could also stimulate an increase in overall M&A activity.

Notably, scrutiny of large tech firms is a bipartisan issue. Conversations with CRAI's management have further reinforced our confidence; historical trends indicate that neither political outcome has significantly impacted their business operations or lead generation, suggesting CRAI's resilience and adaptability in varying regulatory climates.

CRAI's business is driven by lead flow growth that has been growing double digits but has not been converted into sales yet. In the last quarter CRAI finally started to convert on the pipeline. This leads to higher utilization of consultants. Earnings for CRAI are driven by higher utilization. Basically, it is the number of CRAI's consultants that are working during a quarter. Historically management likes to target a mid 70s annual utilization, however this number has bounced around the 60s the past year. CRAI can do roughly 11% EBITDA margins and at times can get up to 12% in certain situations but do not maintain that margin.

Over the past six years, CRAI has achieved a revenue growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate ('CAGR') of 8% and set a sales record in 2023, even within a relatively subdued market environment. Furthermore, the company has exhibited a strong commitment to shareholder value, returning capital with an intention to distribute 50% of its cash flow from operations to investors. Notably, over the past decade, CRAI's management has effectively reduced the shares outstanding by more than 30%, underscoring a shareholder-friendly approach!

In summary, our investment thesis for CRAI hinges on several key pillars: exemplary leadership with whom we maintain regular quarterly communications, a business and financial profile at an inflection point, and the potential for sustained growth over time as a compounder. Our hope is that the only impetus for selling shares would be if CRAI's stock valuation becomes overly significant within our portfolio.

