Riverwater Partners - CRA International: Anticipating Revitalization In M&A Activity

May 12, 2024 12:55 PM ETCRA International, Inc. (CRAI) Stock
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.15K Followers

Summary

  • CRA International, Inc. is a leading global consulting firm with a strong focus on antitrust and competition.
  • The company has a track record of collaborating with Fortune 100 companies and top law firms.
  • CRAI's business momentum is driven by increased utilization of its consultants, which should lead to higher margins and earnings.
  • Our decision to invest in CRAI is underpinned by our anticipation of a revitalization in M&A activity.

Business marketing concept.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. is a leading global consulting firm that offers economic, financial, and strategic expertise to major law firms, corporations, accounting firms, and governments around the world. Consulting headcount exceeds

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.15K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About CRAI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRAI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRAI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News