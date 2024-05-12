Did Yellen Blunder?

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, has been heavily criticized for not issuing long-term bonds to lock in low interest rates when they existed during the pandemic. Perhaps her harshest critic has been Stanley Druckenmiller who is an articulate multi-billionaire with many admirers.

Druckenmiller Criticism

In October 2023 Druckenmiller said Yellen committed the "biggest blunder" in U.S. Treasury history by failing to take advantage of ultra-low interest rates during the pandemic. He said: “I literally think if you go back to Alexander Hamilton, it is the biggest blunder in the history of the Treasury. I have no idea why she has not been called out on this. She has no right to still be in that job." He also said: “When rates were practically zero, every Tom, Dick and Harry in the U.S. refinanced their mortgages and corporations extended their debt; unfortunately, the U.S. Treasury did neither.”

Buchholz and Carter Criticism

Recently, Todd G. Buchholz and James Carter have also heavily criticized the US Treasury and even used Druckenmiller's "Blunder" word in a recent article titled, "The US Treasury's Blunder Will Cost Gen Z Dearly." Their article begins as follows:

"Rather than issuing 50- or 100-year bonds when interest rates were at rock-bottom, the U.S. Treasury dismissed this option and simply continued to borrow on a short-term basis. Now that U.S. interest payments are ballooning, the scale of this blunder has become apparent, as have the implications for future generations."

Buchholz and Carter focus on the heavy burden being placed on Gen Z members by the cost of servicing the US Government debt. In particular, they note that the U.S. Treasury has consistently failed to extend the average maturity of its debt when it had an opportunity to issue super long 50 and 100-year bonds. Instead, it has continued to issue short-term bonds such that the average duration of its debt has remained at about 5 years. They note: "At least 14 countries – including Austria, Belgium, and Ireland – have issued super long bonds, as have dozens of private companies and universities, including Disney, Norfolk Southern, Coca-Cola, IBM, Ford, Federal Express, Yale University, the University of Pennsylvania, Ohio State University, and the University of Southern California."

Bianco Observations

Jim Bianco of Bianco Research, who posts frequently on X where he has 400K followers, shares the views of Druckenmiller, Buchholz, and Carter and cites a 2019 Bloomberg op-ed he wrote about the reluctance of the U.S. Treasury to issue bonds with lengthy maturities. In that op-ed he wrote:

"For more than 60 years, the Treasury has relied on a select group of primary dealers – currently numbering 24 - who are not only authorized to trade with the Fed, but are also obligated to bid at government debt auctions. That means they are expected to put their own capital at risk and buy the securities issued by the Treasury. This group of dealers accounts for a large chunk of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee, or TBAC, which counsels the government on its financing needs. The Treasury has historically placed a great deal of weight on this group’s recommendations. The TBAC has lately stressed the importance of regular and predictable securities issuance, along with demand for that issuance. When the Treasury brought up the idea of ultra-long bonds in 2017, the TBAC cautioned against the move and pointed to surveys of investors that suggested tepid interest.

Bianco noted that the TBAC focuses, as it should, on having the U.S. Treasury issue debt that primary dealers could easily sell at a profit. He, however, recommends the TBAC should include members outside the fixed-income community who are more concerned about taxpayer interests. In an April 24, 2012 interview Bianco also insightfully said: “I don’t get why the Treasury thinks floaters are a good idea with short-term rates at zero percent, as they only have one way to go, and that’s up." Bianco has said that when long-term rates are really low the U.S. Treasury should lock in those rates by issuing 100-year or perpetual bonds until the market can’t stand it anymore

Yields and US Government Debt

Exhibit 1 shows the yield on UST 30-year bonds since 1977. It shows that 30-year bond reached their lowest yield around 2020.

Exhibit 1

Fred

In fact, the yield on 30-year U.S. Government bonds dropped below 2% on 2/20/2020 and remained below 2% until 2/12/2021. The mean yield on 30-year UST bonds during that 12 month span was ~1.5%. The lowest yield on 30-year UST bonds was 0.99% on 3/9/2020.

During those 12 months, while long-bonds were yielding less than 2%, the US Government went on an unheralded spending spree during which expenditures soared above receipts. Exhibit 2 shows that U.S. Government debt rose by $4.3 trillion, an astonishing 18.4%. Of the $4.3T in additional debt issued, 98% was acquired by the public and only $89B (2%) by governmental agencies. The latter include the Federal Reserve and the Social Security Trust Funds.

U.S. Treasury

Potential Losses

If we assume that the U.S. Treasury decided to take full advantage of the low rates experienced during the 12 months ending in February 2021 by raising all new funds ($4.3T) via the issuance of 30-year bonds at an average rate of 1.5%, Exhibit 3 shows those bonds would be trading today at a dollar price of $52.99 because today’s 30-year yield is 4.6%. Holders of 1.5% 30-year bonds who bought them at par would now have unrealized losses of $2.0T or 47.01% on their investment.

Yield Calculator

Exhibit 3 also reveals the potential losses if the U.S. Treasury had somehow managed to issue $4.3T in 100-year bonds. The 1.5% coupon bonds would be trading today at a dollar price of $33.45. Holders of those bonds would, therefore, have unrealized losses of $2.9T or 66.55% on their investment.

Exhibit 3 shows possible portfolio losses for those who bought UST bonds when yields were at their lowest would be even worse off. Current holders who bought 30-year 0.99% coupon bonds would now have bonds trading at a dollar price of $45.8, representing a loss of 54.2%; while those who bought 100-year 0.99% coupon bonds would have bonds trading at a dollar price of only $22.5, representing a loss of 77.5%.

Conclusion

The U.S. Government interest expenses would obviously be lower today than they are if the U.S. Treasury had issued longer-dated bonds when rates were lower. It is wrong, however, to focus only on how much the U.S. Government saves in interest by issuing long-term securities at low rates. Unfortunately, interest earned by those who bought those low-coupon bonds would be similarly lower than they are today. Furthermore, the unrealized depreciation in portfolios of institutional investors who blindly follow the 60/40 rule or who believe they must buy longer-dated bonds could threaten their very existence.

The benefit of issuing long-term bonds at low rates has to be weighed against the cost, which is the income lost by acquirers of those low coupon bonds and their ability to withstand huge realized and unrealized portfolio losses. If the acquirers are domestic banks or insurance companies and unrealized losses lead to a run and failure, the resultant immediate cost will likely exceed the benefit. If the acquirers are pension funds, the loss of income and unrealized losses might force a cut in pensions. On the other hand, if the acquirers of our low coupon debt were foreign central banks, the fallout or economic costs would be minimal.

The size of the U.S. Government debt has reached the point where U.S. Treasury debt management practices have a significant impact on the level and shape of the yield curve. In turn, the financial health of fixed income market participants is inextricably linked to that curve.

Experience suggests that savings on interest expense resulting from U.S. Treasury issuance of low interest rate long-term bonds would have been significantly offset by costs elsewhere in the economy. Rather than trying to time the issuance of debt, attention must be directed toward reducing the size of U.S. Government debt and its impact on the economy.