Mattr: Early Stage Turnaround Poised For Strong Growth And Re-Rating

Summary

  • Large divestiture completed at year end, provides a cleaner view of fundamentals in the coming quarters and materially strengthens the balance sheet.
  • Sustainable  growth into 2026 from organic investments with M&A possible upside.
  • Trades at less than 5x 2025 EBITDA and has net cash on the balance sheet.  Comps trade in the 7x-12x range.  Rare opportunity for growth in EBITDA and multiple expansion.
  • Recent refinancing of debt improves cost of capital and makes M&A increasingly attractive.

Scientist On Top Of Fusion Reactor

MATR's wires are used in nuclear reactors. Low tolerance for failure.

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Mattr Corp: High Quality Industrial Trading at < 5x EBITDA

Investment Thesis

Mattr Corp. (TSX:MATR:CA) (OTCPK:MTTRF) stands as a prime investment

Long-term value investor with professional experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MATR:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

