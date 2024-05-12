honglouwawa

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) bounced back from a disappointing fourth quarter as better-than-expected growth in its most important units fueled a beat & raise quarter in Q1.

The company is still going through a transition period, as several key pieces that are crucial for its success are yet to find stable ground.

These include portfolio optimization following the IHS Markit acquisition, a volatile ratings market amid an uncertain rate environment, and increasingly stricter budgets of its software customers.

Let's look at the company's path ahead and why I believe it's a market-beating investment despite the near-term challenges.

Introduction

I've been covering S&P Global on Seeking Alpha since April of last year. Throughout this period, I maintained bullish ratings, as I found that the company's growth prospects and moat were underappreciated by the market.

One of the main reasons for the misalignment between valuation and fundamentals, in my view, was and still is the amount of noise the IHS Markit acquisition generates in the company's reporting.

In my first article, which remains relevant today, I went over all the company's adjustments and described in depth the businesses of each of its segments.

Data by YCharts

So far, we're trailing the market by a slight margin since I initiated coverage, despite the many headwinds.

First-Quarter Highlights

S&P Global needed a good first quarter following a lackluster end to 2023, and the company delivered.

Revenues were $3.49 billion, up 10.4% Y/Y, beating consensus estimates by $80 million, or 2.4%.

Created by the author using data from S&P Global financial reports

Revenue growth was driven by Ratings, which grew 29%, accelerating from two quarters in the 20% growth range. Indices came in second, as lower AUM levels from the end of 2022 and the start of 2023 are phasing out of the equation. The software segments decelerated from Q4, but all showed high-single-digit growth, led by Commodity Insights, which grew 10%, followed by Mobility with 7.8%, and Market Intelligence with 6.7%.

Importantly, Mobility was the only segment that saw growth below the target guidance range. That said, we were lapping a strong comp.

Created by the author using data from S&P Global financial reports

The same trend was noted in profitability, as Ratings and Indices led growth, with significant margin improvements, 644 bps, and 102 bps, respectively, and came above guidance levels.

Market Intelligence and Commodity Insights both saw margin improvements as well, with 63 bps and 120 bps.

The only segment which experienced a margin contraction was Mobility, declining by 103 bps.

Overall, adjusted operating profit grew 19% to $1.74 billion, reaching 49.8% margins, up from 46.2% in the same period last year.

S&P Global Q1'24 Earnings Release

Looking at guidance, revenue targets were raised by 50 bps to a range of 6.0%-8.0%. Importantly, this does not take into account the fact that last year included $133 million from Engineering, reflecting underlying revenue growth would actually be 9% at the high end. Margin expansion targets were expanded too, flowing through to EPS.

Lastly, the billed issuance outlook was raised, which should signal continued strength in Ratings, despite management sounding cautious, saying part of the strong performance in Q1 is attributed to smart players identifying a short-term trough in long-term yields.

The bottom line is this was a good quarter, showing S&P Global continues to drive strong market-beating performance amid a challenging environment.

Portfolio Optimization Continues

One of the promises that came with the IHS Markit mergers was portfolio optimization. Both companies had several overlapping offerings, as well as non-core offerings.

For the combined entity and its shareholders, it'd be smart to cut unnecessary duplicates, as well as divest non-core businesses, that don't have material synergies with the core business of ratings, indices, and financial information services.

One such non-core offering, in Engineering solutions, was divested last year. A second one, in Mobility, is reportedly being reviewed by the company as another potential divestiture.

A divestiture makes sense because the Mobility segment specializes in the auto industry, and caters to car dealers and OEMs. So, the data and capabilities of the unit aren't really synergistic with the rest of the company, as well as its customers, meaning there's not much cross-selling potential.

According to the reports, we are looking at a $12 billion price for the segment, which would reflect a ~12x EV / EBIT multiple, while S&P Global as a whole trades at around ~22x.

To me, among the company's software businesses, the mobility unit belongs to the high-quality basket, along with Commodity Insights, whereas the Market Intelligence business has significantly less differentiation.

That's why a $12 billion price seems low, and unlike some analysts claim, it actually shows the company's sum-of-the-parts valuation might be lower than many people think.

On the other hand, we saw that growth slowed in the first quarter, and the auto industry is a bit more cyclical than the rest of the units.

To conclude, I hope for a better price, but divesting a non-core business is generally a good idea in my opinion.

Volatile Ratings Market

S&P Global caters to the financial industry, which means it's a more cyclical business than many people think it is. However, the financial sector, despite being cyclical, continues to ride long-term secular trends.

Data by YCharts

In a long time horizon, even major crises like the GFC appear like a small bump in the road. As long as global wealth grows (and it will) and as long as markets and information become more digital, the need for S&P Global's services grows.

As such, it is exactly during the volatile downturns when investors should look to buy a company like S&P Global, with its main segment being Ratings.

In 2021, the Ratings segment generated $4.1 billion in revenues, on 64.0% operating margins. It was responsible for almost 34% of the company's revenues and nearly 45% of its operating profit.

The segment is yet to reach these record levels, and it's not expected to reach them before 2025. That said, we're seeing an uptick in activity, despite rates remaining high, and despite the uncertain environment:

Created by the author based on data from S&P Global's reports.

Based on management's guidance, we saw a significant pull forward in Q1, and they project full-year revenues will grow by 8%, with 58% margins.

We don't have April monthly data yet, but it'll be interesting to monitor if issuance does slow materially.

Even if it does, it's clear that S&P Global is ready to capitalize on any acceleration in issuance activity, which will take place when rates start to go down. Whether it happens this year or the next, won't be important in the long-term.

Stricter Budgets

The financial services sector is cutting budgets. From banks to data providers and investment firms, everyone is going through some kind of a cost savings phase, as inflated budgets resulting from the ZIRP euphoria are now being fixed.

S&P Global generates 35% of its revenues and 25% of its operating profit from core financial customers, and an additional 25% from Commodity Insights and Mobility, which experience similar trends.

We're also hearing from competitors like MSCI (MSCI) and Moody's (MCO) that they're seeing longer sale cycles, increased pushback, and deteriorating retention rates.

The truth is, there are too many financial information providers that cater to enterprises, and most of them don't have enough differentiation. In my view, what will set them apart will be cross-selling and consolidation opportunities.

Somewhat similar to Microsoft's bundling, if I can get a good enough solution for all my problems from a single provider, I'll choose them, even if there are some areas where I can get something a little better.

This is where I believe S&P Global stands to benefit, and we're already seeing it's driving better results than some of its peers.

Valuation

S&P Global is currently trading at ~30.5x earnings, with consensus estimates essentially in line with the company's guidance for 2024. Due to a strong cash conversion, this reflects a 3.3% yield.

Data by YCharts

Pre-pandemic, the stock traded in the 25x-32x range, with the 5-year average at 31x. On the surface, this is fair valuation territory for the company.

Data by YCharts

However, if we look beyond 2024 into 2025, and as we discussed, 2024 is still full of headwinds, we can see that S&P Global is trading at 27x earnings, which is at the low end of historical levels. It's also significantly below MSCI which is at 29x and Moody's at 32x, despite similar growth expectations.

In my view, 2025 estimates are more than beatable, as they reflect 7.6% revenue growth and $16.0 EPS, which is only a minor improvement in profitability.

I expect they'll achieve at least 8% growth, and see a more significant margin improvement, translating to $17.0 EPS, or a 25x P/E.

Even if the macro environment will continue for longer, we know that S&P Global can withstand headwinds and generate decent results. This will only mean the recovery will start at a later stage but it will occur in the not-so-far future.

When the recovery takes place, I believe S&P will trade at its historical 30x multiple, resulting in a price target of $510 a share in early 2025.

Conclusion

S&P Global operates in a secular growing space, but it does experience the occasional drawdown. In my view, we're approaching the later part of such a drawdown.

The company continues to go through portfolio optimization initiatives, and while it's still seeing headwinds across every line of its business, it's still sustaining high-single-digit growth with consistent improvements in profitability.

S&P Global has a proven track record of withstanding economic downturns and coming out stronger and more efficient. I estimate this will happen once again here.

My price target of $510 a share by early 2025 reflects almost 20% upside in less than a year, which means I reiterate a Buy rating.