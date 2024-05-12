The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX] Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tamir Poleg - Chairman and CEO
Sharran Srivatsaa - President
Michelle Ressler - CFO
Ravi Jani - VP, IR, Financial Planning and Analysis

Conference Call Participants

Darren Aftahi - ROTH MKM
Stephen Sheldon - William Blair
Matthew Erdner - JonesTrading

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to The Real Brokerage first quarter 2024 earnings call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode, and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.

I will now turn the call over to Ravi Jani, Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis at The Real Brokerage. Sir, the floor is yours.

Ravi Jani

Thanks, and good morning. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Real Brokerage conference call and webcast for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. We appreciate everyone for joining us today. With me on the call today are Tamir Poleg, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Sharran Srivatsaa, President; and Michelle Ressler, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning, Real published an earnings press release, including our results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The press release, along with the unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the quarter, have been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and with the Canadian Securities Regulators on SEDAR.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made in this conference call that are not historical facts, including statements about future time periods, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements, and the risk factors that could cause these differences are detailed in

