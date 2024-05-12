Guido Mieth

There are promising trends developing for dividend-oriented investors. According to data provided by Wall Street Horizon, 27% of global companies that have provided updates on their dividend policies during the Q1 reporting period so far have increased their payouts. Just 8% have announced a dividend decrease.

That compares with a 28% to 11% ratio in the same period last year. During the first quarter, nearly 40% of firms announced dividend hikes. It comes as the yield on the S&P 500 hovers near a meager 1.5%, despite dividend initiation announcements from the likes of Alphabet (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META). Still, BofA points out that the dividend payout ratio is historically low, perhaps a sign that better yields are in the offing.

While that remains to be seen, I reiterate a buy rating on the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VYM). I see the ETF as sporting a solid valuation with earnings growth ahead, while the chart situation is bullish.

A Strong Jump in Dividend-Increase Announcements in 2024

Wall Street Horizon

BofA Suggests Higher Payouts Ahead for SPX Stocks

BofA Global Research

According to the issuer, VYM seeks to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which measures the investment return of common stocks of companies characterized by high dividend yields. The ETF provides a convenient way to track the performance of stocks that are forecasted to have above-average dividend yields while following a passively managed, full-replication approach, per Vanguard.

VYM’s assets under management have increased just modestly since I last reviewed the ETF, now more than $65 billion. With a very low 0.06% annual expense ratio, the fund is ideal for long-term investors seeking simple access to the high-dividend factor. Its yield is currently 2.85% on a trailing 12-month basis, within earshot of two times that of the S&P 500.

Share-price momentum has been improving in recent months, rising from a C+ ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha to a solid B+ today. Risk metrics are likewise attractive given VYM’s somewhat modest standard deviation over the past year and a well-diversified portfolio. Finally, with nearly 1 million shares traded daily on average in the past 90 days and the fund’s low one-basis-point 30-day median bid/ask spread, liquidity is high.

Looking closer at the allocation, the 4-star, Gold-rated ETF by Morningstar has high exposure to the large-cap value corner of the style box. So, expect VYM to outperform when there is a general bias in favor of cyclical and value areas. Year to date, VYM has underperformed the S&P 500 Total Return Index by about two percentage points, but it has featured some outperformance in the past three months.

As it stands, VYM trades at a relatively low 15.2x earnings – more than four turns cheaper than the SPX while its long-term earnings growth rate is about 8.5%, making for an attractive PEG ratio.

VYM: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

Why has VYM done so well just recently? Chalk it up to strength in large-cap bank stocks and other equities from the Financials sector. That area is more than one-fifth of the allocation, while Health Care, a spot of negative alpha, is the next-largest sector at 13%. Information Technology has taken a backseat to Utilities and Energy in the past month, and I.T. is merely 11% of VYM.

VYM: Holdings and Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, VYM tends to perform well through July. The old Wall Street turn off phrase says to, “sell in May and go away,” but in reality, history suggests being long up until near the end of the Q2 reporting period. Still, with gains already booked in May, now through June could be a rockier stretch if we take the seasonals as gospel.

VYM: Mixed Season Trends Ahead

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

With a valuation that remains on discount to the broad domestic stock market, VYM’s technical view is healthy. Notice in the chart below that shares notched an all-time high just as the first quarter was wrapping up. Since then, like the market as a whole, a modest correction transpired. But May has brought about renewed buying interest, and VYM is up close to 5% from its recent low. That dip to $114 was a successful retest of the range-highs from early 2022 through early this year.

Also take a look at the long-term 200-day moving average – it is positively sloped, suggesting that the bulls have a stranglehold on the trend. I also like that both the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph and the shorter-term 50-day moving average have improved. Price is above the 50dma, while a 64 RSI indicates better momentum.

Overall, with support in the mid-$110s, it’s clear skies ahead once the $121 peak is eclipsed.

VYM: Bullish Upside Breakout and Successful Retest

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a buy rating on VYM. I continue to like inexpensive value and cyclical stocks as the equity rally broadens and as dividend-payers feature some near-term alpha. VYM’s chart, meanwhile, is likewise attractive.