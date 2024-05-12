ACCO Brands: Has New Management Found The Fire Extinguishers?

Carlton Getz, CFA profile picture
Carlton Getz, CFA
3.06K Followers

Summary

  • ACCO Brands has historically been undervalued due to poor acquisitions and wasteful spending, leading to declining shareholder value.
  • The departure of CEO Boris Elisman marks a shift in management and a renewed focus on debt reduction and organic growth.
  • If management follows through on debt reduction goals, ACCO presents an opportunity for investors with a potential 20-40% increase in share price within the next two years.

Firefighters Extinguishing House Fire

stevecoleimages/E+ via Getty Images

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is a manufacturer of consumer products largely focused on office and school environments, as well as certain electronic products which serve those markets and extend beyond into gaming. ACCO’s primary historical feature from

This article was written by

Carlton Getz, CFA profile picture
Carlton Getz, CFA
3.06K Followers
The author writes on behalf of Winter Harbor Capital, a private fund, and oversees private portfolios for individual and institutional clients. The author founded an investment company in 1995 with the view that a value oriented investment philosophy focused on intrinsic value and long term opportunities could generate superior absolute returns over time, leading to portfolios with unusual investment tenure sometimes exceeding 10 years. In addition to stints in micro and small capitalization research at Wasatch Advisors in Salt Lake City and in private banking with J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York City, the author is a registered investment advisor, licensed professional engineer, and graduate of the Darden School at the University of Virginia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News