Summary

  • Dave Inc. is a neobank that offers various tools for young and financially struggling people to improve their financial situation.
  • After reaching a peak valuation of $4 billion, DAVE crashed along with industry peers. With a $600 million valuation, it has now demonstrated profitable growth.
  • Net income has outpaced DAVE's strong revenue growth, showing the company's ability to manage costs and risks baked into this type of business.
  • I believe that DAVE is fairly valued at $70, and it should get there if it hits the guidance provided in Q1 for the full year.

Mobile payment. Woman"s hand has smartphone with banknote in the sky.

Hiroshi Watanabe

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) is a fintech company that offers a suite of financial services across its various platforms. Its main services are ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative that helps users avoid overdraft fees, and Dave Banking, a digital checking and

I am a private investor based out of Toronto, Canada and I have been investing since 2003. After 8 years in Corporate Finance with a Canadian Telecom company I have decided to dedicate myself full-time to the capital markets. I write on Seeking Alpha to demonstrate my financial analysis and writing skills across a variety of industries and to take advantage of any story-based trading opportunity that may arise. My passion and greatest depth of knowledge is on Canadian small cap stocks and I consider my blog posts to be some of my best work. I am interested in any freelance opportunities that may arise outside of Seeking Alpha on Canadian or American listed stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

