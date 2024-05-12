Hiroshi Watanabe

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) is a fintech company that offers a suite of financial services across its various platforms. Its main services are ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative that helps users avoid overdraft fees, and Dave Banking, a digital checking and demand deposit account. It also offers a job application portal called Side Hustle, a budgeting tool and get-paid-for-surveys platform.

Being a neobank that appealed to younger, app-friendly people and having a go-public strategy through a SPAC enabled DAVE to achieve "meme stock" status in its early days of trading at the start of 2022. The stock reached a peak valuation of over $4 billion before relentlessly crashing alongside other formerly hot fintech and e-commerce platforms like Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST), Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), and Carvana Co. (CVNA).

Despite having increased by more than 10 times from its 52-week lows, DAVE is still far off from its peak valuation despite its vastly improved financials. This former meme stock is now pulling in profits and by some measures has never been cheaper.

Data by YCharts

Q1 results show record results with continued growth to come

DAVE achieved record revenue and profitability metrics in Q1. This chart provided as part of the press release clearly demonstrates the positive trend for revenue, profits, and margin:

DAVE Q1 financial report

While revenue grew a robust 25% from Q1 2023, non-GAAP variable profit grew 47% as the profit margin shot up to 68% for the quarter. Profits outpacing revenue growth have been a consistent trend for the last several quarters and is a sign that the company is attaining economies of scale and taking a disciplined approach to its growth. That has resulted in the last two quarters showing adjusted net income and EBITDA well into positive territory.

This growth was driven by two factors. There was a 14% increase in monthly transacting members to 2.2 million, while monthly transactions per member increased by 15% to six. Increased usage is a sign of increased engagement and a precursor to member retention. The increase in users and usage isn't coming at the expense of quality, either. The 28-day delinquency rate has dropped from 2.6% in Q1 2023 to 1.83% in Q1 2024. This is important given the precarious nature of the economic health of its user base. Particularly in this economy of rising rates and inflation. DAVE has done an incredible job of managing the default risk of its users given the heavy growth during this time.

While DAVE has managed the risks of operating its business in this economy, it can also take advantage of the opportunities. Its estimated addressable market is 180 million customers, up 8% from 2021. The company has achieved profits with a little over 1% market penetration. It has a lot of room for more profitable growth.

As part of the Q1 release, DAVE updated its guidance with $305 to $325 million in revenue expected for 2024 and an adjusted EBITDA of $30 to $40 million. On average over the last five quarters, net income has trailed EBITDA by $3.4 million per quarter. Extrapolating that over the year, one can reasonably expect at least $20 million in net income over 2024. Considering Q1 results and the trajectory of the margins and key business indicators, I find it hard to believe that Q1 will be responsible for about one-third of 2024's EBITDA. I think the company may be conservative with its EBITDA guidance. But even taking that on face value, DAVE is undervalued.

DAVE is undervalued at $50 even if it was $5 just a few months ago. Target $70.

The stock market has a psychological aspect to it. It can be hard for value investors to purchase a stock for $50 when it was trading at $5 as recently as six months ago. However, that may be part of the reason why the opportunity exists in the first place. DAVE is a seldom traded and under-the-radar stock, so the impact of profit taking from the recent run likely outweighs value buying right now.

The company is at an inflection point that will be profitable to early buyers who jump on the opportunity. Seeking Alpha has a valuation grade of B- at the time of this article being published. This is driven largely by revenue metrics as price to sales and EV to sales metrics estimate that DAVE is at an approximate 20%-25% discount to industry peers. Trailing profitability metrics don't show any results yet because the company has only been profitable for two quarters. The forward P/E estimate on DAVE is 25, a 14% discount to the industry average of 30. The PEG ratio is not yet populated. Considering that revenue growth is forecasted at 18-25% for the year and net profits will outpace that level, DAVE's PEG is going to be less than 1.0, well below the non-GAAP forward PEG of 1.95 for the industry average. If DAVE remains around the $50 region for 2024, I estimate that its Seeking Alpha grade will increase to an A. But it will likely be well above $50 during the year, barring a market crash.

With 13 million fully diluted shares outstanding, $20 million in net income achieved for 2024 (as implied by my previous napkin math) will lead to around a $1.50 EPS; a P/E of 33 at a stock price of $50. Analysts are expecting a $2.08 EPS, leading to a P/E of 24. However, the last two quarters achieved a combined $14.7 million in adjusted net income. There would be minimal seasonality in this type of business, so I find it difficult to believe that net profit is going to go down based on the trajectory of the financials and business indicators. Particularly since revenue will have to average $80 million over the next three quarters if the midpoint of guidance of $315 million will be achieved.

I think it's reasonable to extrapolate $30 million in annual adjusted net income. That would lead to a $2.30 EPS. At a 30 P/E, this would lead to a $70 stock price. The market cap would increase to approximately $900 million. That would mean the revenue multiple would increase to about 2.9x, coming in line with industry peers. The PEG ratio would remain well below industry peers.

Given DAVE's ability to show profitable growth while managing costs, increasing margins, and decreasing its delinquency rate tells me that the stock is still a buy. The big money was already made by those with foresight to buy well below $10. But that was before the company showed two strong positive quarters. DAVE is significantly less risky now than a year ago, and value investors will have to learn to pay the higher price as the cost of the reduction in risk. There is still significant upside to DAVE at $50.