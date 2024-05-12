Sadeugra

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) provides exactly as its name implies: an equity portfolio while employing a covered call strategy overlay. The fund had been trading at a fairly elevated premium the last time we covered it, but it has come down to trade near parity with its net asset value per share more recently. That was partially responsible for the resulting weak performance of the fund since our last update.

MCN Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

In terms of total returns, investors would have actually lost money, while the S&P 500 Index delivered a strong ~28% return. With a better entry valuation, it's looking like a more interesting opportunity today.

On the other hand, the fund is still trading well above its longer-term historical range. The premium the fund has seen in the last several years now is really an anomaly. With a steady quarterly distribution going back to the Global Financial Crisis without any adjustments, that's likely a driving factor for income-seeking investors.

MCN Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.04

Premium: 2.84%

Distribution Yield: 9.96%

Expense Ratio: 1.08%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $146 million

Structure: Perpetual

MCN's investment objective is "a high level of current income and gains." They look to achieve this with an "actively managed equity portfolio of common stocks with a covered call option strategy." The covered call strategy is designed to "reduce the risk compared to just owning the stock, and provide stable, reduced-volatility participation in the equity market while providing a steady income return from options premium."

This fund is quite small in terms of total managed assets, which generally means fairly limited daily trading volume. A larger investor may find it difficult to get into or out of this fund in a hurry.

Performance - Interesting Fund, But Valuation Isn't There Yet

As a covered call fund, it will generally lag a straight equity benchmark, as covered calls can see upside returns capped by having shares called away. They also overwrite the majority of their portfolio, meaning a majority is exposed to potentially being capped in strong upside moves. The latest overwrite was 88.2% of the portfolio.

Additionally, the fund doesn't currently invest heavily in the information technology sector. In our last update, there was a more significant allocation of the fund. Today, it has turned to focus more on a value-oriented approach, with healthcare, financials, and energy as the largest allocations. That is, besides its cash position, which comes as the largest allocation of the overall fund. We noted this in our previous update.

At that time, they held 26.7% in cash, and their 2023 year-end annual report also showed that they were still sitting at nearly 26% in cash. As of their latest fact sheet, it has come down closer to 18%. However, that is still significant.

Cash is definitely earning something these days, and the fund listed the yield of the money-market fund they are in at 5.32%. Then you'd have to subtract the 1.08% operating expenses the fund carries as well, and the earnings on the cash allocation are closer to 4.24%.

That's not terrible when it's a risk-free rate, but we know how well the broader equity market has performed historically. With all of these factors; the value-oriented portfolio, huge cash allocation and writing covered calls, it really isn't too surprising to see it underperformed in terms of when being put up against something like the S&P 500 Index.

However, when compared to the CBOE S&P 500 Buy/Write Index, we see a bit of a different story. When comparing the fund with a benchmark that works with a closer strategy, the results tip in MCN's favor.

MCN $10k Graph and Annualized Performance (Madison)

Further, with a value-oriented portfolio and covered call writing strategy, MCN provided positive total returns and easily outpaced the broader market in a year such as 2022, when equities were in a bear market as measured by the S&P 500.

YCharts

That said, the valuation continues to keep me from finding MCN too compelling of a choice in today's market.

Yes, the premium has come down significantly since our last update, especially from its highs, when it was around 15%. However, it is the odd move that in 2021, the fund just started trading at a premium. Based on the shorter-term average discounts, this fund is looking more like a relatively attractive valuation. Over the longer term, it is still looking a bit too rich for me.

Data by YCharts

This could be the new normal, but I'm willing to be more patient here. This is especially true when I find something like BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Fund (BDJ) available at a double-digit discount. BDJ, similar to MCN, focuses on a value-oriented portfolio and writes covered calls.

YCharts

BDJ has even been able to come out on top in terms of total returns over the last decade. That doesn't mean the fund will continue to outperform in the future, and with MCN shifting from having a large tech allocation to now a more value-oriented approach, the fund really showed that they aren't opposed to making some drastic shifts.

In that case, I'd still favor a fund such as Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV), which also trades at an attractive discount relative to its historical levels - similar to BDJ. We know that ETV is heavily invested in tech, so on a total NAV return performance basis, it wasn't even close.

However, on a total share price return basis, MCN came out on top. ETV used to command a premium regularly, but now that has dropped to a discount. So, it is a bit of the reverse when compared to MCN, which used to trade at a discount perpetually but has now been trading at a premium.

YCharts

Again, just because ETV's portfolio outperformed in the past doesn't mean it will in the future. Given that valuations are much more attractive for funds like BDJ and ETV, I'd have to lean towards saying there is a better than 50% chance that those two funds will outperform MCN in the future.

Steady Distribution Has Appeal

An investor may favor MCN because of its steady distribution, which it has been able to pay since the GFC. Income-seeking investors tend to favor those who can pay relatively higher rates and hold them there for long periods of time. We are pushing around 15 years of the same quarterly distribution from this fund.

MCN Distribution History (CEFConnect)

It also currently pays a distribution yield of 9.96%, with an NAV rate of 10.24%, similar due to only a small premium. At over 10%, though, that's a yellow flag for equity funds. That said, given their long history of holding it steady, I don't suspect the management team is looking to make an adjustment anytime soon.

However, one should be aware that it can be difficult to earn that rate plus the expense ratio of the fund as well. One rough gauge to look at is, over the last decade, the fund's total NAV return was less than 7%. That suggests that the distribution hasn't been covered for most of the last decade. The last 5 years show a total NAV return of 9.94% annualized. That still falls short, but not by much, and can be reflected by the fact that the NAV erosion offered over the last five years has been quite slow.

Eventually, unless they start performing better, there will be a distribution cut. In this case, it would seem like it is probably years away—barring some sort of black swan event.

Speaking of coverage, we can look at the latest numbers the fund provides from its annual report. To cover the distribution, the fund will require capital gains, which isn't out of the ordinary for an equity fund, either. The fund's net investment income did double over the last year, though, which is likely driven by the significant weighting to cash. Going from 2022, when cash was earning nothing at the beginning of the year, to now through 2023, when it has been 5%+, is going to be a significant shift.

MCN Annual Report (Madison (highlights from author))

On a per-share basis, NII went from $0.06 to $0.12. That could be a better gauge than the absolute NII listed above because, as we also highlighted, the fund has issued new shares through its DRIP. Since the fund has been trading at a premium, it has the benefit of issuing new shares, and doing so at a premium means it's accretive to NAV.

Besides generating capital gains from realizing positions in the portfolio that have seen appreciation, that's where the fund's option writing strategy comes in. Over the last year, that was the largest contributor to the fund's realized gains.

MCN Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Madison (highlights from author))

For tax purposes, the fund has listed the following breakdowns:

For the years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, the tax character of distributions paid to shareholders was $10,100,837 ordinary income, and $5,042,064 for return on capital for 2023 and $13,560,297 ordinary income and $1,555,487 for long-term capital gain for 2022.

MCN's Portfolio

As we noted above, the fund's largest allocation is to cash, or what they specify as "short-term investments, options, and other net assets & liabilities." This is then followed by a 12.9% weight in healthcare, 11.4% in financials, and 9.7% in energy. That was a shift from their allocation in our last update, which actually had information technology at an 18.6% weight.

MCN Sector Allocation (Madison)

I'd say that was a pretty drastic shift to where we are weighted today in this fund. The portfolio turnover rate for last year came in at 106%. Surprisingly, that was the second-lowest turnover in the last five years. The average turnover rate in the last five years comes to 126%. Meaning they are a very active management team, so seeing a shift in the portfolio in terms of sector allocation isn't too surprising.

However, what has been more consistent in the last several years is the largest cash allocation. This hasn't changed all that drastically since our last update. Starting around 2019, they ramped up the allocation and have maintained this elevated level for the last several years.

MCN Cash Allocation (Madison)

It's great that cash is earning something these days, but when you are trying to pay 10%+, earning ~4% on such a large cash position means the rest of the portfolio has to work even harder.

Despite the fund's high turnover and the shift in sector allocation, we saw the two largest holdings—Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Transocean Ltd. (RIG)—are still in the same position they were just over a year ago.

MCN Top Ten Holdings (Madison)

Other names that have survived to remain in the top ten during this time include the BlackRock (BLK), CVS Health Corp. (CVS) and APA Corp. (APA) positions.

Conclusion

MCN provides investors exposure to an equity portfolio while employing a covered call options strategy. The fund has delivered a steady distribution for years now, and at a rate of over 10%, it is certainly enticing. Of course, being able to cover a 10% distribution is another thing that the fund has struggled to do. The premium coming down from where it had been trading through most of the last several years is also encouraging. However, it is still trading well above its longer-term average, and that would continue to give me pause. At this time, I believe that there are other funds that offer a more compelling opportunity in terms of valuations.