Sean Hannon/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been a strong performer over the past year, nearly doubling in value. I last covered SM in December, rating shares a “buy,” and since then, the stock is up 28% vs the 9% return in the S&P 500’s. Given this strong performance and with shares near my fair value of $52, now is an opportune time to revisit the stock. Recent results leave me bullish.

Seeking Alpha

On Thursday, May 2nd, SM reported Q1 earnings, and it beat consensus by $0.13, earning $1.41 on an adjusted basis. Commodity prices were flat sequentially and down by 1% from last year, but free cash flow substantially improved as improved drilling efficiency continues to support stronger results. In Q1, SM generated $68 million of free cash flow, up 35% from last year.

SM is a relatively small independent US oil & gas producer with 111k acres in the Midland Basin, the prime area for US production growth. It also has a presence in South Texas, and it added 8k acres here during the quarter. These new acres are liquid-oriented. Oil and NGLs are higher margin commodities than natural gas, which is why SM has been shifting towards liquids. Its South Texas acreage is more gas-centric, making this a welcome acreage addition to improve the company’s economics in this play.

In the first quarter, SM produced 145.1mboe/d (thousands of barrels of oil equivalents per day). Net production was 1% lower than last year, but we continue to see a favorable mix shift with oil up 1%, NGLs up 2%, and natural gas down 4%. Even by holding production stable but by continuing to shift towards oil, we should see revenue and profits improve. One barrel of oil equivalent is about 6 MCF of natural gas, and natural gas is trading for about 2.30/mcf. In other words, one BOE of natural gas is about $14 vs ~ $80 per barrel of oil.

In Q1, 44% of SM’s production was oil and was 61% liquid. 51% of its production comes from the Midland. However, nearly 80% of oil production comes from this play, given its higher quality, oil-centric nature. While its production is essentially evenly split, the majority of its cap-ex budget is going to the Midland as SM shifts towards oil. SM is running 4 rigs in the Midland and 2 in South Texas. It aims to complete 70 wells in the Midland vs 47 in South Texas. It takes time for production to shift, but gradually, I would expect SM to generate about 60% of its production in the Midland.

Q1 production came in above expectations, primarily due to strength in South Texas. SM has been consistently generating strong drilling efficiency gains, drilling and completing wells more quickly, which allows it to bring production online more quickly and more cheaply. This led to favorable guidance developments, which I will discuss further below. Beyond the Q1 beat, this faster drilling is resulting in production being pulled forward into Q2. As SM continues to build scale and familiarity with its acreage, I would expect ongoing productivity gains.

SM Energy

Thanks to a product mix shift towards oil and strong operating cost discipline, SM generated $409 million of adjusted EBITDA up 2% from last year, even with commodity prices slightly lower. In the quarter, SM had a $43.40/BOE realization. Its hedging program added $1.01 to realizations. It has just 10.41 cash production costs, with $2.29 of corporate overhead. It also spends about $20/BOE of cap-ex, for an all-in cost under $33, giving it about 25% sustaining profit margins. SM has a moderate hedging program. It has 30% of oil hedged with a collar between $69 and $82 and 25% of natural gas hedged at a $3.41 floor. As you can see below, oil has largely traded within this range, meaning its hedges here have neither added nor detracted much value.

Seeking Alpha

By contrast, its natural gas hedges are well in the money, and in hindsight, one can wish that more production was hedged. As I discussed in my prior article, after spiking in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, natural gas prices have plunged. Europe has handled this supply shock better than expected, and US production remains overwhelming. Additionally, while oil is a truly global market, natural gas remains a largely local one with limited export capacity. Natural gas also lacks a global cartel that limits production as OPEC does for crude oil.

Seeking Alpha

This is why structurally, I prefer oil price exposure to gas exposure. As noted above, starting margins are superior in oil given its higher price point, and I prefer the global to local market exposure, given how elevated US gas production is. That is why I prefer companies like SM with a focus on oil production and which are trying to continue their pivot to oil. Of course, commodity prices can be cyclical, and economic downturns do reduce demand. However, a recession appears relatively unlikely in my view.

As noted above, SM generated strong free cash flow in Q1, and it returned 79% of free cash flow to shareholders, paying a $21 million dividend and doing $33 million of buybacks. I would also note that free cash flow is a bit weaker in Q1 because it does about 27% of its capital spending ($306 million normalizing for accrual shifts) during the quarter, and production should rise sequentially. Management could see authorizing another buyback as current oil prices support even more free cash flow. Thanks to its buyback, there has been 4.7% share count reduction over the past year.

SM can also focus its free cash flow on shareholder returns because it has a pristine balance sheet. It has just 0.6x net debt to EBITDA, with $506 million of cash and $1.5 billion of gross debt. It has no 2024 debt maturities. Depending on the interest rate environment next year, I expect it to refinance most of its 2025 maturity, though it may use cash to pay down some of that debt if rates stay high.

SM Energy

I was also encouraged by its guidance update. SM expects to invest 2% less in cap-ex while also producing 2% more oil and gas. This speaks to the increased productivity of its drilling program, resulting in tangible improvement in per-barrel economics. These changes in guidance may appear minor, but they should boost free cash flow by 15% vs prior guidance.

SM Energy

In a $75 oil/$2.50 natural gas world (which I believe to be reasonable long-term estimates), in December, I believe it could generate $450-$500 million in sustaining free cash flow. I now view that at $500-550 million given this Q1 results and productivity guidance. My initial assumptions were a bit better than guidance given SM’s conservative nature, which is why there is a smaller ~10% uplift in my expectations.

Shares today have a roughly 9% free cash yield. With an immaculate balance sheet, favorable asset profile, and increased evidence of productivity gains, I do believe shares can achieve an 8% free cash flow yield, which I view as fair value in low production growth commodity business like SM. That can push shares to about $55, or about 12% higher.

As such, I continue to view SM as a buy. While it has hedged some production, a recession and material downdraft in commodity prices would be a risk. I do not view this as likely, and SM will have more sensitivity to oil than natural gas prices. Additionally, a reversal of its productivity gains would be a negative, but I view this as unlikely given ongoing improvement. On the upside, given its strong cash position, there is the potential for it to accelerate buybacks somewhat more quickly than I expect, which can lift shares, and geopolitical tensions can push oil prices higher as well. Given these factors, I view the risk/reward in SM as favorable.