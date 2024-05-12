SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.69K Followers

Start Time: 08:00

SGL Carbon SE (OTCPK:SGLFF)
Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call
May 08, 2024, 08:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Torsten Derr - CEO
Thomas Dippold - CFO
Claudia Kellert - Head, Capital Markets and Communications

Conference Call Participants

Andreas Heine - Stifel
Dario Dickmann - HSBC
Tom Junghanns - Berenberg

Claudia Kellert

A very warm welcome to our First Quarter Conference Call. As always, our two Board members Dr. Torsten Derr; and Thomas Dippold will give you more details about our start in the fiscal year 2024 and our expectations for the upcoming months. After the presentation, you will have enough time to answer your questions.

Now I hand over to Dr. Derr.

Torsten Derr

Thank you very much, Claudia. And I would like to open this conference. Good afternoon, everyone, and Q1 was a good start in 2024 for us with a weak business in carbon fibers that we were able to compensate with strong businesses, especially in semiconductors. Our sales were slightly below previous year. And this was mainly due to divestments, which we had in our site in Pune in India and Gardena in California, U.S. in 2023. We were able to increase our profit at €42.1 million, our EBITDApre exceptions was 5% higher than in the previous year.

We were also able to increase our EBITDA margin once again to now 15.4%. If we come to the outlook, we confirm our guidance for 2024. Sales will be on prior year level, EBITDApre will be between €160 million and €170 million.

And with this, I would like to hand over to my colleague, Thomas Dippold, the CFO of our company.

Thomas Dippold

Thank you, Torsten. I have the privilege to guide you through the performance, especially of the individual business segments and the

