PLDT, Inc. (PHI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2024
PLDT, Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Melissa Vergel De Dios - First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer
Manuel Pangilinan - President and Chief Executive Officer
Danny Yu - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Management Officer
Marilyn Victorio-Aquino - Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary
Jeremiah De La Cruz - Senior Vice President and Consumer Business, Home Head

Conference Call Participants

Melissa Vergel De Dios

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss the company's financial and operating results for the First Quarter of 2024. A copy of today's presentation is posted on our website. For those who have not been to do so, you may download the presentation from www.pldt.com, under the Investor Relations section.

Kindly note that this briefing is being recorded. A podcast of this event will be available on our website after the call. A QR code for the presentation is on the screen and the confirmation notices detailed to you.

For today's presentation, we have with us our Chairman and President, Mr. Manny Pangilinan; Mr. Danny Yu, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Management Officer; Ms. Marilyn Aquino, our Corporate Secretary and Chief Legal Counsel; Mr. Orlando Vea, Founder and CEO of Maya Philippines; as well as other members of the PLDT Group's management team.

At this point, let me turn the floor over to Mr. Yu to begin the presentation.

Danny Yu

Good afternoon, everyone. Allow me to share with you PLDT's financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2024. Consolidated service revenue for the first quarter grew by 3% to ₱48.7 billion year-on-year. On gross basis, service revenues were higher by 5% compared to the same period last year. Expenses grew moderately by 1% to ₱21.4 billion. Consolidated EBITDA rose by 5% to ₱27.3 billion

