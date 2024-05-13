Jonathan Kitchen

The CPI is expected to be lower, what if it isn't?

If everyone expects this, no one is preparing for the other possibility. We see it in the VIX. The last time the VIX was this low was mid-December ‘23 it slowly rose into the first week of January where we saw a very steep sell-off. The technical explanation was that this was profit-taking in 2024 on 2023 gains. Stocks in 2023 performed so well that rather than year-end tax-loss selling in 2023 traders and investors held off so as not to pay the tax man in 2024. I won’t argue that point, I will say that complacency in the form of a lack of hedging exacerbated the selling. Another point is that with this level of complacency, something can easily come along and upset the “Apple Cart”. Complacency is not just apparent in the VIX, As we’ll see later on.

No one it seems, is expecting higher numbers, in fact, it's the opposite

According to Barron’s CPI and PPI are expected to come in a bit lower than March, in a review of this week’s economic milestones (link to Barron's article) The Most important will be the CPI on Wednesday, but the PPI comes first on Tuesday.

“The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index (CPI) for April will come out on Wednesday morning. Economists’ consensus estimate calls for a 3.4% year-over-year increase, which would be down by a tenth of a percentage point from March. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy components, is expected to rise 3.6%—which would be down month-over-month by two-tenths of a percentage point. The BLS will also release the producer price index for April on Tuesday.” … “The consensus call is for a 2.2% increase year over year, one-tenth of a percentage point less than in March. The core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 2.3%, one-tenth of a percentage point less than previously.”

What if it doesn’t? What if they both equal March numbers?

More evidence of complacency

Another sign of complacency is interest rates. Looking at the 2-year bill and the 10-year bond. Here is the 2-year Bill 1-month chart (courtesy CNBC.com), as you can see here the rate was at 5% just two weeks ago.

CNBC.com

The 10-year was over 4.7% 2 weeks ago and is now 4.5%. That's a 20 BPs decline! Here is a 1-month chart (also courtesy of CNBC.com)

CNBC.com

It’s easy to see that the 10-year was just over 4.7% on April 25. It even got as low as 4.45%.

What happened? That’s easy, The BLS published its April Employment Report last Friday with results that cheered the bond and stock markets. Nonfarm payroll employment increased by 175,000 in April 2024, lower than the average monthly gain of 242,000. It’s been many months since we’ve seen a job number under 200K. We also saw the unemployment rate in April 2024 was 3.9%, an increase albeit slight, from 3.8% in March 2024. This is great news, and surely inflation has stopped being sticky, you might ask. Well, first let’s talk about the BLS and the numbers they publish, they are seasonally adjusted, often revised later, and sometimes by a lot. Also, lower or higher employment does not mean lower or higher inflation. We’ve been having high monthly employment during the entire inflationary period and inflation has come down quite a lot. As the great Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman famously said, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon, in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in the quantity of output”. No one can deny that we’ve been pumping cash into the economy for years, and now with the Chips Act and the Inflation Reduction Act money is still being pumped in. I am not disputing that the money is going to some good things but money is still being created and put into the economy.

Now we are at a decision point, and stocks corroborate this notion

When the news broke that the April employment data came in well under expectations the market was in rally mode. Not so much the latter half of the week, certainly not growth stocks as the S&P 500 outperformed the Nasdaq-100. Let’s look at the Nasdaq-100, here is a 2-week chart (courtesy of Yahoo Finance)

Yahoo Finance

On the chart above we see the lift on Friday the 3rd, then the following Monday and Tuesday the rally petered out. The rest of the week Nasdaq stocks moved sideways. Perhaps stock market participants have been rethinking their celebratory ways as a stubborn CPI and to a lesser extent the PPI could put the kibosh on the festivities. Even if the numbers come in as expected, we are quite close to record highs. We might sell off some in that case as well since everyone seems to be expecting it. It has been my experience that whenever we approach an old high of any stock or index that first time it fails to break through. It consolidates a bit and perhaps on the second or 3rd try a new high is created.

It won't be all that terrible, perhaps we'll give some gains temporarily

The S&P 500 represents the market best so let’s look at that. I am using the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). This is the 3-month chart (courtesy of TradingView). The SPY is an ETF that can be traded and many readers are familiar with it. Also, it is so liquid that it's a near match for the SPX index

TradingView

I marked out 2 support lines that I think the index could fall to the first line which would be 80 points lower and the second line is about 100 points lower. I don’t think we would go lower than that because Powell reassured us that the next move is a cut. We also should acknowledge that despite my critique the low employment number for April still stands. I said employment should not be considered inflationary, but Powell said he wants to see employment cool off some. The black line is at about 5000, so that would be a 200-point drop, it could happen but earnings have been good and expectations for Q2 are also positive, so I think this is a momentary stumble that could be taken advantage of.

I prepared for this possibility

For my Investment Group we practice what we call Cash Management, which means that for our trading accounts, we return part of our positions to cash. Cash is the cheapest hedge, cash gives us optionality if there is an occasion for a sell-off. We don’t touch our investments, many are still saving and adding to investments every month. To set an example I went into 50% cash and a small amount of hedging. I did stay long in a few positions Call Options out to July for Affirm (AFRM), DraftKings (DKNG), Phillips 66 (PSX), and Uber Technologies (UBER).

Whether I am right or wrong I will look to get long with some of the “Super 6” names like Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and maybe even Apple (AAPL) going into WWDC - their World Wide Developers Conference. I wonder what Large Language Model they decide to adopt, OpenAI, Gemini, or maybe something unexpected. These are all trades so I will be opportunistic. I hope the CPI comes in as expected and we have a limited “Sell the News” type of sell-off.

One last thought

I am bullish, I see the odds that we sell off here as pretty good, even if these economic data come in as expected. If they come in lower, that would be fantastic. I would close out my hedges, let my longs ride, and add risk back on. Even if we do have disappointment, it is only temporary. I believe inflation will stop going higher, people don’t want to pay higher prices and they are letting restaurants and staples providers know that they will look for alternatives. I doubt whether we see a 2% inflation before the end of 2025. Powell said that he won’t let unemployment get too far, meaning he doesn’t want to put the economy in a recession, which means the “Fed Put”, is back in action. That is very bullish. Now on to the CPI!

Good Luck Everyone…