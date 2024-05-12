minadezhda/iStock via Getty Images

Last time we covered Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) we were thinking about the impacts of grain supply hits from the onset of war in Ukraine, and the effects that would have on substitutes like corn inputs which also spiked. Prices have now come down, but destocking, deflation and contract rollover considerations are weighing on volumes and margins on a YoY basis, although these quarters in absolute terms are close to records. There was some underperformance in LatAm, but Ingredion is generally on the right track as the company laps overstocking from last year and volumes start to make a more obvious recovery. They've made some capacity investments, they have around a $50 million cost savings programme started up now which should come into full effect in 2025, and in light of that they seem pretty reasonably valued.

Q1 Earnings Breakdown

Segment Income (Q1 Pres)

For texture and healthful solutions, pricing was primarily the issue over volumes, which were basically flat. Some new product launches in a corn starch that improves texture create volume growth sequentially in the specialty starch businesses, but the general issue that Ingredion is facing, which is that corn prices have come down considerably and therefore pricing has had to follow, is impacting margins. While in principle lower costs and lower prices should have a neutral effect, the issue is that inventory that was priced higher is being liquidated. There were other effects too from cold weather events that penalised volumes that lead to an under absorption of costs, which affects the texture and healthful segments because they are more SG&A and fixed cost intensive than the other segments.

The LatAm business did not do that well relative to benchmarks. There were some negative YoY volume effects in addition to the pricing effects that don't gel with some of the prevailing trends. As covered by us in Ambev (ABEV), volume trends in LatAm are generally rather good in the beverage industry, which is an important analogue for Ingredion's end markets. The issue for Ingredion has been idiosyncratic with unusual channel loading patterns by a Columbian customer, which is expected to catch up and average into a more industry-normal level by next quarter.

Segment Revenues (Q1 Pres)

The US industrial ingredients business saw some volume and pricing hits, with the volume hits being from cold weather events and the pricing effects being for the same reasons as in all the other segments- deflation as commodity prices fall. There were some bright spots in terms of volume in paper making end markets where there was especially strong incremental demand from starch, a good indicator also for the broader economy. Like in all the other segments as well, there is a destocking overhang that is muting the volume growth this year that will be lapped probably towards the end of 2024.

The "all other" segment includes businesses like PureCircle, which was acquired some years ago and is in the plant-based sweetener business, as well as a disposed off South Korean business, which explains a lot of the declines. The disposal had a $51 million revenue effect this quarter, which explains most of the declines. Annual net sales last year for that Korean business were $325 million, which is a little less than 5% of overall revenues for INGR. PureCircle has just commissioned a new Malaysian plant, but general efforts to fold in PureCircle are paying off, and the growth in scale should continue to drive increased performance and profitability in the sector in line with INGR's past performance in turning around inorganic additions.

Segment Income (10-Q)

Bottom Line

Ingredion is pretty well positioned, and while there is a historic decline in demand for corn starch sweeteners, there is plenty of other industrial demand and their other products continue to have traction. They are also continuing to grow their plant-based stevia business with PureCircle investments continuing. I think the first half of 2024 will be a blip as INGR laps periods where overstocking was still in action as a measure to deal with supply chain risks. This should weigh on margins a little longer than on YoY volumes due to inventory liquidation effects, where inventory pricing lags spot pricing as commodities deflate. We expect margin lift, and we also expect secular volume growth to start improving margins on recently expanded capacity. There is also the $50 million cost savings programme which should start to improve results over the next couple of years.

And with those programs typically, they ramp up with savings. So, there will be more of the $50 million of savings that will accrue in 2025 as opposed to '24. But '24 will have a meaningful amount of savings delivered more so in the SG&A area. Jim Zallie, CEO of INGR, Q1 2024 Call

The multiples remain attractive enough compared to general consumer staples as a category at around 8x EV/EBITDA, where consumer staples average around 10x, and PEs are only modestly above 11x offering a good overall earnings yield. Ingredion is upstream of the consumer staple brands, so somewhat of a discount from the overall category probably makes sense referring to the relative valuation case, but it's definitely not poorly valued.