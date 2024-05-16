PM Images

The combination of earnings season and a dovish Fed are bringing the markets closer to all-time highs. The S&P 500 closed up 1.39% this week while gaining 9.49% on the year. The Nasdaq finished up 0.56% this week, bringing its appreciation to 8.83% in 2024. It's not only tech that's helping the market, but companies such as The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Walmart (WMT) are up 7.35% and 15.09% YTD. All eyes will be on the April CPI report as it's scheduled to be released on May 15th, with the consensus number at 3.4%. Fed Chair Powell is also set to speak on Sunday, May 19th, at 3:30 pm, while the FOMC minutes will be released the following week on May 22nd. I am watching the commodity markets closely as Crude is down -8% and Brent is down -7.8% over the past month. With oil hovering around $80 per barrel, the recent decline in prices hasn't made its way through the economy yet. If commodity prices stay at these levels for a bit or trend lower, I think we will see the upcoming CPI prints over the summer come in lower than they have compared to the past several reports. I am interested in seeing where the CPI print comes in at and where core CPI settled in the month of April. Fed Chair Powell's comments were clear last week, and if we can get CPI trending lower again, I think we could see CME Group update the percentages of a rate cut in July to a more favorable position. If we don't get a rate cut at the June or July meeting, I think it's going to be hard for the Fed to cut in September as it will look extremely political even though the Fed has been clear it is an independent body that doesn't take the political landscape into consideration when determining policy. I think that the Fed is making a mistake by keeping rates where they are, and that a 25-bps cut is warranted. I think that the Fed will hold rates where they are in June, and if the data shows inflation starting to trend lower and the labor market continuing to weaken, then a July cut will be on the table. Regardless of what the Fed does or what the markets do, I will be adding to positions and building out the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has officially hit an all-time high in profitability and account value. The markets had another good week, and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio followed them higher as it added $285.17 in profitability, excluding the weekly $100 investment. After allocating $16,700 over the past 167 weeks, the current value of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is $18,894. The account is up 13.14% ($2,194) on invested capital, and the previous record by percentage was in week 161, as it was up 13.08% ($2,105.27). In week 167, $13.28 of dividend income was generated, which was dramatically less than $83.49 in week 166. As Starbucks (SBUX) was still deep in the red from where shares resided prior to earnings, I decided to add another share to lower my cost basis again and add to my position in Pfizer (PFE). The combination of adding to SBUX and PFE while reinvesting the $13.28 of dividend income increased my forward projected dividend income by $5.34 (0.36%) to $1,495.50. This is the first time in a long time that the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's yield hasn't exceeded 8%. Since the start of the year, I have added $182.89 (13.93%) in forward dividend income, and we're not even halfway through 2024. There are still another 7 weeks until July, and there is a chance I will head into the 2nd half of 2024 generating around $1,550 of forward dividend income. I am excited to see how 2024 unfolds as it's been a strong start to the year, and if we get a Fed pivot, I think that many of the investments within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio will do well.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The overall performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio

The markets are up, and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is at all-time highs. The portfolio is up 13.14% on invested capital and is generating $1,495.50 in forward dividend income, which is a 7.92% yield. Over the past 167 weeks, there have certainly been some rough patches as we have endured war between Russia and Ukraine, war in the Middle East, inflation, and a rising rate environment. There was a 13-week stretch from week 79 – 91 where the portfolio was in the red, and at its lowest point, it was in the red by -12.65%. Currently, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has been in the black for 27 consecutive weeks, and it's trending at all-time highs. I am happy with the performance, as my investment objectives have been to build a diversified portfolio that can mitigate downside risk while producing recurring income. I can't predict the future, and I am not going to get every investment correct, so diversification is critical to absorbing any headwinds that may arise. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective, and I am not concerned with beating the market, as I am focused on building out a stream of income that will continuously exceed the yield from risk-free assets.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $430.02 (28.75%)

ETFs $354.43 (23.70%)

REITs $281 (18.79%)

CEFs $261.32 (17.47%)

BDCs $158.92 (10.63%)

Treasuries $9.80 (0.66%)

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $507.80 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In 2023, I collected $978.11 in dividend income from 660 dividends. After the first 19 weeks in 2024, I have collected $508.94 from 250 dividends. This is 52.14% of the total dividend income generated in 2023 from 37.88% of the dividends produced.

By continuing to invest in the equities within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio and reinvesting all of the dividend income that is being produced, it allows me to build out an ongoing stream of income. Dividend investing isn't for everyone, nor is this level of diversification. I am planning on investing in this account until I retire and continuing to hit different milestones along the way. My long-term goal is to generate enough income to live off the income that is being produced from my different investment accounts without needing to draw down on my other investments. This is the main reason why I allocate a portion of my investment capital toward income-producing assets, and why I laugh when people try to tell me what I am doing wrong. Every month, I am allocating capital toward index funds, individual equities, and income-producing assets. If I can generate my annualized goal from income-producing assets, I can do whatever I want in retirement, from donating to trading and everything in-between.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

There are 3 weeks left in May, and I have already generated $50.05 from dividend income this month. In the first 4 months of 2024, I have significantly exceeded the prior year's dividend income, and I am getting anxious to see if I exceed $100 of dividend income and if I do by how much. After looking at the trends, I am starting to get confident that I will exceed $150 in monthly income at some point in 2024 and that each month going forward will be above $100. It's going to be interesting to see how the rest of 2024 unfolds.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Slowly but surely, more positions are starting to approach the green section of the chart below and produce at least 1 share of their dividends on an annual basis. I have been working on PFE, Realty Income (O), and the NEOS NASDAQ-100(R) High Income ETF (QQQI). Currently, there are 33 positions generating at least 1 share from their dividends, and those shares are responsible for roughly $102.69 of new future income. Eventually, I will have half of my positions generating at least 1 share annually, and I am trying to get at least 5 positions crossed over by the end of the summer.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

My exposure to REITs continues to decline as they represent 19.2% of the portfolio. I am trying to keep REITs and ETFs from ballooning past the 20% level, and it's quite difficult. Over the next several months, I won't be surprised if either of these sectors exceeds 20%, but over the long term, I will do my best to keep them in line with my original portfolio rules. I will try to add to individual equities as I think there are many opportunities within the portfolio.

Individual equities now represent 38.48% of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio while generating 28.75% of the dividend income. REITs, ETFs, CEFs, and BDCs make up 61.52% of the portfolio and generate 71.25% of the forward income. I plan on adding to every asset class within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio throughout 2024, but in the early stages, I will try to divert capital away from REITs in the short term.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

I was very bullish on Altria Group (MO) as it dropped below $41 and added to my position. I am still very bullish on MO as it's approaching $45. The recent run-up after earnings has caused my position to flirt with the 5% level, which is my threshold for a single position. I would love to add to MO, but I really need it to get back to around 4.25% of the portfolio, as it's the only position that exceeds 4%. As I indicated in an earlier article, I believe that the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio will continue to even out as we continue to see. I still plan on adding to several of these positions, and over the next several months, we could see a shake-up in which companies and funds are in the top-10.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Some of the positions within the top-10 holdings generated dividend income this week and changed the metrics slightly. I have allocated $5,253.27 to the top 10 holdings of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, which are now valued at $6,148.60, resulting in a gain of $895.33 (17.04%). These positions have generated $571.03 in dividend income, which is 10.87% of their original investment. These positions are expected to produce $482.15 in forward dividend income, which will yield 9.18%. These positions represent 32.54% of the portfolio, while their forward dividend income is projected to generate 32.24% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's annualized income.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Week 167 Additions

In week 167, I added to my positions in:

Starbucks (SBUX)

Pfizer (PFE)

Starbucks:

SBUX bottomed out at $71.80 after earnings and has increased to $76.11 over the past week or so.

I am not worried about the position, and I was able to grab another share as the yield exceeded 3%.

I was able to bring my cost basis under $80 with my last purchase, and I plan on building out this position over the next several years

SBUX has grown the dividend for 13 consecutive years and is paying out 61.54% of its EPS. I think people underestimate how loyal young adults and teenagers will be to SBUX in the coming years, and I am willing to invest in the future of SBUX

Pfizer:

I think PFE is one of the most mispriced stocks in the market and plan on writing a dedicated article on PFE in the next several weeks.

I still need a few more shares to get this position to generate at least 1 share per year from its dividends. Don't be surprised if I continue to add to this position.

PFE has a dividend yield of 6% with 13 years of dividend growth and just recently increased the dividend

I think many are dismissing the fact that PFE beat on the top and bottom line in Q1 and reaffirmed its 2024 outlook.

Week 168 Game Plan

I am leaning toward adding to my positions in PFE, the Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG), and maybe Realty Income.

Conclusion

Consistency has been critical to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, and no matter what has occurred, I have continued allocating capital each week. It doesn't matter if you're investing in index funds, going to the gym, or trying to get better at something, consistency is incredibly important. Despite geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic headwinds, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has proven that through its level of diversification, it can operate throughout any environment that it's been exposed to. Several positions have slashed their dividends and some have even been removed from the portfolio, but its track record is positive overall. Today, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is at an all-time high and is producing $1,495.50 in forward dividend income, which is a 7.92% yield. I think that people will be surprised at how well the portfolio will perform in an environment where the Fed is cutting rates rather than holding them above 5%. Week 170 is coming up, and I am looking forward to everyone's suggestions as to what position I should add to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio or increase my exposure to.