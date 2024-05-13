Jon Feingersh Photography Inc

Introduction

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is a 25-year-old financial technology company that processes payments for over 200K businesses, primarily in the retail, hospitality, leisure, and restaurant industries. Since starting Shift4 as a 16-year-old back in 1999, Jared Isaacman has been at the helm of this spectacular growth company as its CEO. While Shift4 has received some criticism for growing via M&A, Isaacman and his leadership team have delivered exceptional results with past acquisitions. And, unlike most of its high-growth fintech peers, Shift4 is a profitable business!

Now, over the past several weeks, FOUR stock has come under intense selling pressure after the company concluded its strategic review without a deal [rejecting multiple buyout offers well above current price levels]:

Shift4 stock chart (WeBull Desktop)

In today's note, we shall review Shift4's Q1 2024 earnings report and evaluate its long-term risk/reward using the TQI Valuation Model to make an informed decision on FOUR stock.

Breaking Down Shift4's Q1 2024 Report

For Q1 2024, Shift4 reported revenues and normalized EPS of $707.4M and $0.54 per share, missing both top and bottom-line estimates in a big way. Now, despite this earnings shocker, Shift4's stock is up by more than 14% since the report was released. Are you wondering why?

While market positioning heading into the report was quite bearish (i.e., the pain trade was FOUR stock moving to the upside), Shift4's business performance underneath the surface was robust, with End-to-End [E2E] Payment Volume jumping 50% y/y, Gross Revenue Less Network Fees [GRLNF] increasing 32% y/y, and adj. EBITDA growing 36% y/y to $121.7M.

Shift4 Q1 2024 Shareholder Letter Shift4 Q1 2024 Shareholder Letter

Furthermore, Shift4's management upgraded their full-year outlook for E2E Payment Volume, adj. EBITDA, and adj. FCF. For 2024, Shift4 is projected to grow E2E payment volume by +53% to +61% y/y to $167-175B, with GRLNF expected to grow at +38% to +44% y/y to $1.3-1.35B. More importantly, Shift4's adj. EBITDA is set to rise faster than revenues, and 2024 free cash flow is estimated to land at roughly $400M.

Shift4 Q1 2024 Shareholder Letter

On the earnings call, Shift4's leadership attributed the headline Q1 misses to a lack of understanding of their business' seasonality trends among the analyst community:

We continued to win some of the most coveted enterprise merchants. We added thousands of new SkyTab customers. We cross-sold ticketing to our numerous stadium wins, and we announced a synergy-rich and very attractively-priced acquisition alongside continuing our geographic expansion and delivering reasonably-strong results and record free cash flow. I think the only thing we probably could have done better is help analysts capture the right seasonal cadence of our business. We're obviously diversifying and growing very quickly. So, to help with that, we have largely reaffirmed and positively revised our EBITDA and free cash flow guidance, and we broke it out on a quarterly basis for the balance of the year. - Jared Isaacman, Shift4's CEO

To help Wall Street analysts model out the business better, Shift4 provided a quarterly breakdown for the rest of 2024:

Shift4 Q1 2024 Shareholder Letter

As of Q1 2024, Shift4's SkyTab platform is taking market share across multiple industries - restaurants, hotels, stadiums, retail, etc. via organic and inorganic growth. In Q1, Shift4 added stellar enterprises like Foxwoods Casino, Kansas City Chiefs, and FC Barcelona to its large and rapidly expanding clientele.

In recent quarters, Shift4 completed the acquisitions of Appetize (to expand in ticketing) and Finaro (to expand in Europe), which are expected to boost Shift4's end-to-end volumes and adj. EBITDA for several years to come.

Last week, Shift4 announced its intent to acquire Revel Systems [a restaurant and QSR POS system with over 18,000 customer locations] for $250M, along with the release of its Q1 2024 report.

While Q1 numbers were below street estimates, this headline miss is merely noise, as Shift4's business is humming along just fine! As per Shift4's Q1 2024 Shareholder Letter, Isaacman & Co. are ready to ride the convergence of software + payments and deliver rapid, profitable growth at scale.

Shift4 Q1 2024 Shareholder Letter

Furthermore, given its business momentum, financial strength, and free cash flow generation, Shift4's BOD has also added another $500M to its buyback program, which translates to nearly 9% of FOUR's current market cap!

At $5.6B, Shift4 is currently trading at roughly 14x P/FCF (adj.) [2024E], which is a dirt cheap multiple for a business growing sales at ~40-45% y/y.

In my understanding, Isaacman wants to grow this business rapidly in the next few years, and get acquired when the stock market finally assigns a fair value to Shift4. One thing we know for sure is that he won't sell without a premium! Hence, despite the CEO still wanting to sell the company at some point in the future, investing in Shift4 stock isn't problematic for me.

Let us now run Shift4 through the TQI Valuation Model.

Shift4's Fair Value And Expected Return

Based on conservative estimates for future growth and steady-state FCF margins, TQI's fair value estimate for Shift4 is $194 per share, i.e., +198% higher than current levels.

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

Predicting where a stock will trade in the short term is impossible; however, over the long run, a stock will track its business fundamentals and obey the immutable laws of money. If the interest rates were to return to artificially low levels (i.e., ZIRP), higher equity multiples would be justifiable. However, I work with the assumption that interest rates will eventually track the long-term average of ~5%. Inverting this number, we get a trading multiple of ~20x (P/FCF).

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

Assuming 20x P/FCF as an exit multiple for 2029, I see Shift4 shares trading at $488 per share [7.5x from current levels in 5-5.5 years]. With an expected base case 5-year CAGR return of ~50%, Shift4 stock is a truly asymmetric risk/reward investment opportunity at ~$65 per share.

Concluding Thoughts

As of Q1 2024, Shift4 is delivering rapid, profitable growth at scale. While macro uncertainties are prevalent, Shift4 looks set to deliver the rare combination of strong top and bottom-line growth in an economic environment that may be bereft of growth. Given its ongoing platform and geographic expansion, I believe Shift4 has a significant runway for growth. With FOUR stock trading at depressed valuations, Shift4 fits right into our flywheel of bold, active investing!

Key Takeaway: I rate Shift4 a "Strong Buy" in the $60s.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, questions, or concerns in the comments section below.