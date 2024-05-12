Amkor Technology: On Hold For A While

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.92K Followers

Summary

  • Amkor Technology has been unable to move higher in 2024 after a huge rally, and there may be a good reason why this has happened.
  • A mixed quarterly report did not help the stock either, even with a big earnings beat and AMKR calling for more improvement ahead.
  • AMKR experienced more weakness than expected in some markets, but it is counting on other markets to make up for it.
  • The stock has headed sideways for months, and there are several reasons why this pattern could continue in the short term.

Electronics worker checking small electronic chips in clean room laboratory, close up

Monty Rakusen

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR), a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, or OSAT services, to the semiconductor industry, has released its Q1 FY2024 report. AMKR soundly beat consensus earnings estimates, in addition to calling for the trough in the downward

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.92K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMKR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMKR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMKR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMKR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News