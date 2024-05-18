The Retirees Taxable Dividend Portfolio - April 2024 Income Update

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

After suffering a reduction of -9.81% less income in the month of March 2024 (compared to March 2023), April has come through strong with an increased income year-over-year of 11.16%. There are a small handful of reasons that explain this major swing and ironically none of them have to do with being a timing issue (dividends received earlier/later due to a company changing its dividend payout policy) and everything to do with small dividend increases or increasing the size of existing positions.

I have mentioned before that this portfolio has not had any funds added to it for several years and since 2022 has had $37,500 drawn from it to supplement John and Jane's income in retirement. Using our forecasted income estimates, we are currently targeting $23,385.99 of income received FY-2024 which works out to be an average income generated per month of $1,948.83. John and Jane elected to increase the amount they were drawing from $1,000 per month in 2022 to $1,700 per month in 2023 and have opted to keep it at that same level in 2024. I thought it would be interesting to present this number as a payout ratio, because in the same way that we want to note the safety of a company's dividend, we also want to know how sustainable John and Jane's withdrawals are as compared to the cash flows coming in.

In this case, $1,700/$1,948.83 = 87.2% or even more, simply put, for every one dollar of income John and Jane's Taxable account generates they are drawing out 87.2 cents to be utilized as income to supplement their retirement.

If we look back at 2023's numbers, it would be $1,700/$1,893.01 = 89.8% payout ratio.

For fun, let's consider a scenario where John and Jane wanted to keep their payout ratio at 90% every year - this would mean that (using the 2024 forecasted income) they would need to draw approximately $1,753.95/month to meet this threshold. Using this scenario we would be able to say that John and Jane's would have to increase their withdrawal by nearly 3.2% in order to meet this threshold of a 90% payout ratio.

April Dividend Increases

It also helps that during the month of April, a total of three companies increased their dividend payout or provided a special dividend.

EPR Properties (EPR) - Increased dividend by 3.6%

Realty Income (O) - Increased dividend by .2%

Schlumberger (SLB) - Increased dividend by 10%

All of these increases had a notable influence on the increased income generated in the month of April.

April Trades

There were a total of four trades during the month of April as we added to four existing positions.

2024-4 - Taxable Account Trades (Charles Schwab)

I think the trade that might require some explanation is the Arbor Realty (ABR) limit purchase trade set for $12/share. Approximately seven months ago, we reduced our exposure to ABR by a sizeable amount because of concerns with interest rates and the slowdown in commercial real estate (CRE). Based on this, we decided to maintain only the lowest-cost shares because ABR is one of the more risky holdings in the Taxable portfolio, and we want to generate compelling income while avoiding outsized risk by having too much exposure to a higher risk asset.

ABR - 2024-5 Trade History.jpg (Charles Schwab)

We selected the $12/share price point because the stock price has demonstrated over the last three years that this is a compelling entry point to minimize the chance of further downside while maximizing a whopping dividend yield of 13%.

Data by YCharts

Portfolio Composition

The images below are focused on what is happening now and moving forward.

The first image shows what has happened year-over-year with the portfolio in terms of what holdings are generating income.

2024 - April - Taxable Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Here is an updated table of the extremely conservative forecast that suggests income would be down -3.7% in FY-2024, but this assumes that we see no dividend growth, and we do not capitalize on the additional income from CD's and Money Markets. The estimate at the end of March was -5.5% which means that income produced in April was substantially higher than what we originally forecasted.

2024-4 - Taxable Forecasted Income (CDI)

The next image has been updated from my forecasting articles to look at how much the income has grown on a monthly basis and separates out what income is from dividends and what comes from CDs/Money Markets, etc.

This offers more insight/context as to how the Taxable account income is being derived (equities, fixed income, etc.). I started this table because I wanted to give more realistic numbers of what we expect to see for income growth, and also gives us the ability to better track which months have the largest impact.

Here is a basic understanding of what each of the columns/fields mean:

2023 - Income results for 2023

2024 (Ex CDs) - Estimated income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green) but excludes all income earned from money markets, CDs, etc.

2024 (W CDs) - Estimated CD & money market income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green). Separated because we want to differentiate between dividend income and growth compared to CD's/money market that are not subject to increases.

Total Income - Combined total income from dividends, CDs, Money market, etc.

3%/5%/7% Increase - These columns serve as a marker so you can see how much income would need to be hit that month to achieve a specific increase. I will likely change these numbers to be more account specific in the future (some accounts are growing more rapidly than others).

2024 - April - Monthly Income Growth Tracker (CDI)

The estimated increase for FY-2024 over FY-2023 now stands at 2.9% at the end of April, which is a substantial increase compared to the 2.1% at the end of March. I expect that the funds invested in certificates of deposit and money markets will likely be the primary factor that determines how much more of an increase we can expect to see in the income generated by the Taxable account.

Taxable Account Open Trades

The number of open limit trades remains the same since the March Taxable Account article.

2024 - April - Open Limit Trades (Charles Schwab)

I am going to cancel the GTC limit purchase for Energy Transfer (ET) because clearly that ship has sailed, and I am a little more cautious towards purchases that are significantly lower because it would suggest that might have gone seriously wrong if the stock price ended up dropping that significantly.

Where I am more willing to keep the trade open is when it comes to GTC limit sells because it is much less likely that the news was so positive that we ended up cutting John and Jane short by selling at a price below what the market was willing to pay. When we utilize a GTC limit sell, we are already accepting that we are willing to limit the potential upside in exchange for meeting a certain price threshold.

For example, we recently had a GTC limit sell on 25 shares of Avista (AVA) for $37.50/share. After the most recent earnings report, AVA's stock price increased substantially and is now trading it $38.19/share. By setting the trade for 25 shares, we are already accounting for a large amount of disappointment by limiting the risk to 25 of the 325 shares in the position. Since this trade executed, I have now set a much more aggressive limit sell of $39/share for 100 shares. In this case, we are choosing to be more aggressive because it is less likely we will see the share price move to $39/share, but also because it will eliminate 100 of the 150 highest cost shares.

AVA - 2024-5 - Lot Details (Charles Schwab)

Hopefully, this gives some insight into why I would almost always let a GTC limit sell run the full six months (which is how long a GTC trade is good for unless you update/renew it). This goes hand-in-hand with the strategy of reducing the cost basis of a position when it makes sense to do so.

Conclusion

While there isn't anything in the Taxable portfolio we are looking to add to (other than the limit trades previously mentioned) we are willing to continue increasing the size of the Air Products and Chemicals (APD) if the share price drops into the low $230/share range again. We have seen the recent weakness in the stock price as an excellent point to accumulate attractively priced shares.

One company that isn't in the Taxable account but has made its way into Jane's Retirement account is Healthpeak Properties (DOC) as the recent merger with Physicians Realty was recently completed and its Q1-2024 earnings topped estimates. We added DOC because of the compelling potential for upside in share price appreciation along with the currently high yield. We added to Jane's portfolio at $18.13/share, or a yield of 6.6%.

DOC - 2025-5 Dividend Yield (Seeking Alpha)

We see a compelling long-term price (1+ year out) of $24/share, or about a 5% yield based on the current payout. The stock moved higher much more quickly than we expected, so we haven't been able to layer in more shares as effectively as I would have liked. Jane recently had a certificate of deposit come due (May 8th) and I was waiting for those funds to come available before deploying additional funds.

In my previous Taxable article I discussed concerns around consumer credit trends and SA Contributor Avi Gilburt just released the article Consumer Debt Could Be A Bigger Issue For Banks Than Commercial Real Estate and I would strongly encourage everyone to read it because this is one of the largest concerns I have when it comes to the health of the financial sector.

What stocks are you seeing that aren't on my list? I am always looking for new companies that might be missing from our watch list. Please feel free to throw any suggestions in the comments!

John and Jane are long all holdings mentioned in this article.