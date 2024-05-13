dszc/E+ via Getty Images

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is now a buy on the back of its low multiple to core FFO, fully covered dividend yield, and occupancy set to rise across its Class A office portfolio. The REIT last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, kept flat from its prior quarter, and $0.40 per share if annualized for an 8.4% dividend yield. CIO generated fiscal 2024 first quarter core FFO of $0.33 per share, beating consensus by 3 cents and flat sequentially from the prior fourth quarter.

The REIT updated its full-year 2024 guidance for core FFO per share to come in between $1.14 to $1.18, down from a prior range of $1.18 to $1.22 per share, a shift of 4 cents at the midpoint. Critically, the dividend is set to be fully covered by core FFO.

The REIT owned 24 properties comprised of 58 office buildings spread across roughly 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area and with an in-place occupancy rate of 83% as of the end of the first quarter. This rate jumps to 86% with the inclusion of signed leases not yet occupied.

CIO is guiding for its occupancy rate at year-end to grow by 150 basis points at the midpoint, albeit with same store cash net operating income ("NOI") set to dip by 1%. Bears would be right to state that office continues to be a troubled property class, with the national US vacancy rate rising 120 basis points year-over-year to 18.2% at the end of March.

Phoenix And Leasing Momentum

Phoenix, Arizona is CIO's largest market with 23 of its office buildings and 1.52 million square feet or around 26.7% of its net rentable area. This market has seen occupancy continue to decline for a while now, with in-place occupancy of 69.6% at the end of the first quarter down a material 350 basis points sequentially from when I last covered the ticker. The dip has been anchored by its Pima Center and SanTan Phoenix properties with occupancy rates of 52.1% and 50.4% respectively.

CIO is renovating Pima to better position the property and eventually grow NOI. The REIT stated during its earnings call that it completed the first phase of renovations, with work to construct the lobby amenity upgrade at the second building ongoing and progressing towards completion by the end of summer. SanTan is undergoing a lobby upgrade, with the white box of its vacant building also completed.

Total vacancy across Phoenix was 18% at the end of March, hence, CIO's positioning in the city is markedly below average and these properties should contribute significantly to NOI once renovations are completed, and they're leased. The renovation of its 5090 property in Phoenix's Camelback Corridor is also underway and set to be completed by the fall.

CIO executed 191,000 square feet of new and renewal leases during the first quarter. The REIT is also completing renovations across other properties in its portfolio, but ultimately the work-from-home trend will drive some softness in leasing.

Liquidity, Debt Maturities, The Preferreds, And Risks

The REIT had $97 million undrawn capacity authorized on its revolving line of credit and cash and restricted cash of $43 million at the end of the first quarter. This is set against a total debt balance of $668 million, with $102.17 million maturing in 2024. Office properties have become a pariah for the current malaise facing US banking, hence, refinancing is constrained with CIO flagging challenges to liquidity in the debt market for new office loans.

CIO plans to hand back the keys to its impaired Cascade Station property in Portland, whose $21 million debt balance matured post-period end at the start of May and whose value had already been rolled off CIO's equity value. There is another $16 million loan against its Central Fairwinds property in Orlando, which is set to see its maturity extended by five years.

CIO is currently in negotiations for an extension with lenders for the remainder of its 2024 maturities. The reduction in guidance for 2024 reflects a $1.8 million hit from the WeWork bankruptcy, with the co-working space provider forming 2.3% of CIO's net rentable area as of the end of the first quarter.

I've been building up my position in the preferreds (NYSE:CIO.PR.A) to reflect 2024 guidance. The REIT does face maturity risk, but progress on addressing these so far has been positive, and the current dividend coverage for the common shares provides a strong level of depth of coverage for the preferreds.

Bears would be right to also flag risks arising from the 2025 and 2026 debt maturities, which are more substantial, with no certainty that CIO will be able to negotiate extensions. The $1.66 annual coupon of the preferreds means they offer a 9.2% yield on cost as they're trading at a 28% discount to their $25 per share liquidation value. Both securities form buys, with the commons swapping hands at a low 4.12x multiple at the midpoint of their core FFO guidance for 2024.