ricochet64

Following our Italian banking coverage (Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:IITSF)(OTCPK:ISNPY) and UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF)(OTCPK:UNCRY)), today we are back to comment on Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCPK:CRARF) (OTCPK:CRARY). For our new readers, this is a French universal banking group with subsidiaries in Italy (Italian Optionality parts 1 and 2). The group's main activities include retail banking operations, insurance, asset management, and the corporate and investment banking division. In our last update, A Conservative Outlook To Overlook, we reported how:

Crédit Agricole's diversified business mix and better-than-projected cost/income ratio contribute to our positive forward-thinking view;

Ambitions for 2025 targets were retained despite positive results;

The bank's capital-light model will likely support capital generation and earnings.

The company has now reached our stock price of €14 per share. In our last assessment, we anticipated a prudent growth rate hypothesis and a conservative cost of risk from the management team. Therefore, we were humbly above the company's future estimates.

Mare Ev. Lab Past Rating Status

Q1 Earnings Results

Looking at the recent earnings, Crédit Agricole delivered:

The highest Q1 net income at €2.38 billion, supported by a solid interest rate; A strong capital position confirmed by a CET 1 ratio above the regulatory capital requirements; A non-performing loan ratio of 2.2% with a coverage ratio of 81.2%.

Crédit Agricole Q1 Financials in a Snap

Source: Crédit Agricole Q1 results presentation - Fig 1

At the group level, consolidated top-line sales increased by 11.2% to €6.8 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations of €6.47 billion. The gross operating margin reached €3.93 billion, demonstrating a solid operating leverage. Going down to the P&L analysis, the bank's EPS amounted to €0.5 per share, compared to €0.36 per share recorded in the first three months of 2023.

In addition, the company registered 512 thousand new customers in retail banking with a solid performance in its international retail banking (Poland and Italy). On a divisional basis, we should also report this solid performance of the CIB segment (which accounts for a quarter of overall revenues). Leveraged finance solutions and trade & transaction banking activities mainly drove this growth.

Why are we still positive?

As reported above, the better group pre-provision profits were mainly supported by large customers (mostly in the corporate and investment banking division), which beat the estimate by 46%. In addition, we reported the growth of the Corporate Centre, which is related to a positive impact of Banco BPM shares valuation (this is aligned with our positive take on Italian optionality).

We see how Crédit Agricole now "expects to reach the 2025 Ambitions target a year ahead (Fig 1)." Our expectations have been ahead of the existing group target for the Fiscal Year 2025 net income for some time. In our last analysis, we reported the following:

Considering the company's revenue momentum, reasonable cost control, and solid asset quality (40 basis points on the cost of risk), we now arrive at a net income of €5.7/€6 billion in 2024 and 2025.

Therefore, we now increase our 2024 expectation by an additional €300 million. This is also explained by the positive performance of the bank's cost/income ratio. In numbers, we forecasted a ratio of 58%, while in Q1, Crédit Agricole achieved 53.7% (Fig 1). Here at the Lab, with a solid interest rate environment, we believe the banking commission (after significant volatility in 2023) should resume a positive growth path. Investment products and higher demand from families and businesses for mortgages support this. In addition, we reported a more positive view of Amundi (OTCPK:AMDUF). The asset management main shareholder is Crédit Agricole, with an equity stake of 69.2%. Since our last rating, the company is up by 20%.

Crédit Agricole higher outlook

Fig 2

Earnings Changes and Valuation

Once again, after the Q1 results, we decided to increase our forward earnings estimates. We now arrive at a clean net income of €6 billion in 2025, moving our EPS to €2.05 from €1.98. This assumes ongoing cost control and a 40 basis point cost of risk. In Q1 2024, the company achieved a cost of risk of 25 basis points. Therefore, there is downside protection for our forward risk estimates. Going to the valuation, Crédit Agricole trades at a P/E and P/TBV of 7.5x and 1x, respectively. Looking at the bank peers, the EU banks trade at a P/E of 7x with a P/TBV of 0.8/0.9x. Even on a RoTE estimate, the bank valuation seems correctly priced. Applying an unchanged P/E of 7x, we slightly increased our rating from €14 to €14.2; however, we now move the company to an equal weight status.

Risks

Downside risks include 1) asset quality deterioration, 2) lower interest rates evolution, 3) potential slow-down of the B2C saving, 4) regulatory changes and their potential impact on the bank's profit, 5) dilutive (or forced) M&A, 6) lower-than-expected shareholders remuneration, 7) higher than expected cost of risks (Fig 3), and 8) a potential slow-down of Crédit Agricole's international activities as well as volatility in CIB division results.

Crédit Agricole cost of risks

Fig 3

Conclusion

In our last report, Crédit Agricole was trading at an attractive 6.2x P/E with a dividend yield above 7%. Currently, despite incorporating higher earnings projections, we see a full valuation. Therefore, we move our rating to a neutral status. Looking at the French banking coverage, we prefer SocGen (OTCPK:SCGLF) (OTCPK:SCGLY).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.