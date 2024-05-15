Hacer Keles/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

About five months ago, I first discussed SP Group (OTCPK:SPGGF), a Danish manufacturer of plastic and composite components for industrial and medical use. One of its most used products are plastic vials in medication, while some of its composites are used in wind turbine blades. This makes SP Group an interesting healthcare and cleantech player, as those two divisions represent approximately 65% of the total revenue. An additional 12% of the revenue is generated from food-related items.

The company’s primary listing is in Denmark, where it's listed with SPG as its ticker symbol on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange. The average daily volume in Copenhagen is approximately 15,000 shares per day. The net share count is approximately 12.1M shares, resulting in a market cap of around 2.6B DKK. At the current exchange rate of almost 7 DKK per USD, this represents a market cap of approximately $375M.

I am still focusing on the cash flow

In my original article, I was arguing 2023 would be a transition year as the company saw its financial performance consolidate. However, its guidance for 2024 was still pretty aggressive, and that’s why I kept an eye on the company’s performance.

SP Group reported a total revenue of 2.6B DKK in 2023, which represents a 2% decrease compared to the total revenue in 2022. Fortunately, the COGS decreased by a similar percentage, which kept the gross profit decrease limited to just under 20M DKK.

Unfortunately, the other operating expenses did increase. As you can see below, the total amount of external expenses increased by in excess of 10% while the staff expenses jumped by just over 2%. This caused the EBITDA to decrease by almost 38M DKK, which means the EBITDA came in approximately 8% lower than in 2022 for an EBITDA margin of 16.9%.

After deducting the approximately 40M DKK in net finance expenses, the pre-tax income was just 201M DKK (for an EBT margin of just 7.7%) resulting in a net profit of 159.2M DKK of which 158.5M DKK was attributable to the shareholders of SP Group. This represents an EPS of 13.04 DKK per share. While this means the current share price of 214 DKK is pretty expensive, there is more than meets the eye here and using the lower end of the company’s guidance, SP Group expects a minimum 20% increase in its pre-tax income (I will discuss the implied guidance for 2024 later in this article).

Moving over to the cash flow statement, you can see below the company generated 360M DKK in operating cash flow, but this includes a 5M DKK working capital inflow while we should also deduct the 39M DKK in lease payments. Additionally, we should adjust the result for the cash taxes, which were approximately 8M DKK higher than the tax bill owed by the company as per the income statement.

This means the adjusted operating cash flow was roughly 324M DKK while it spent 189M DKK on capex, leading to an underlying free cash flow result of 135M DKK. Keep in mind, SP Group continues to invest in growth and the 189M DKK in capex and 39M DKK in lease payments result in a combined 228M DKK spent on these times, versus a total depreciation and amortization expense of just under 200M DKK.

As SP Group continues to direct the majority of its free cash flow to its balance sheet, the balance sheet remains very robust. That’s a consolation prize for SP’s shareholders, as the company has proposed a dividend of just 3.00 DKK for FY 2023, representing a payout ratio of less than 25% of the reported net profit.

At the end of 2023, SP Group saw its cash position decrease by 43M DKK to 50M DKK, but its bank debt decreased as well. At the end of the year, SP Group had approximately 1.11B in total financial liabilities but after deducting the 279M DKK in lease liabilities and other non-current liabilities, the net financial debt was approximately 831M DKK.

The EBITDA in 2023 was 441M DKK, but adjusted for lease amortization the underlying EBITDA was just over 400M DKK, resulting in a net financial debt ratio of just over two times EBITDA. That’s fine, especially as SP Group is guiding for an EBITDA result of 437M DKK to 569M DKK (including lease amortization). So, at the very least, the EBITDA result will remain stable while SP’s focus on reducing debt will further reduce the debt ratio.

The 2024 Guidance: weaker than planned, but that’s not unexpected

Although the initial 2024 guidance was what attracted me to the story, I wasn’t sure the company would actually be able to meet those expectations, and I wasn’t very surprised when I saw an updated guidance for 2024 when SP Group announced its full-year results.

The updated guidance now calls for an anticipated revenue increase of 5-15% while the EBITDA margin should come in around 16-19% while the EBT margin is expected to be around 9-12%. While it’s good to see more realistic expectations, the guidance range is still pretty wide.

If I would use the mid-point of the guidance (i.e., use a 7.5% revenue increase and an EBT margin of 10.5%), the revenue would increase to 2.8B DKK while reporting a pre-tax profit of 294M DKK.

If SP Group can indeed meet its guidance, I would be ecstatic as it would imply a 46% increase in the pre-tax profit, and it would likely mean the net profit of 160M DKK should increase towards 220-225M DKK for an EPS of around 18 DKK.

The wide revenue and EBT margin guidance still means the results could go either way. If I would apply a 5% revenue increase and a 9% EBT margin, the EBT would be just 246M DKK. While that would still represent an increase of in excess of 20% compared to the 2023 result, it would be a relatively ‘disappointing’ increase given how aggressive the company’s previous targets for 2024 were.

On the more optimistic side, applying a 15% revenue increase and a 12% EBT margin, the pre-tax income would be 359M DKK, which is 80% higher than the 2023 result.

Long story short, the company’s official guidance is still so wide that it’s not very useful. As per the guidance, the pre-tax income will come in between 246M DKK and 359M DKK. With a midpoint of around 294M DKK.

Looking at the analyst consensus estimates, we see the consensus calls for a pre-tax income of 190M DKK this year, increasing to 224M DKK in 2025. That is substantially lower than the implied guidance issued by SP Group and perhaps the estimates still need to be updated as the consensus estimates only anticipate a 1% revenue increase and an EBT margin of just 7.2%. Perhaps SP Group will tighten down its guidance when it reports its Q1 results.

Investment thesis

Should SP Group meet the midpoint of its guidance and indeed report a pre-tax income of close to 300M DKK, I would already be pretty happy as this would imply an EPS of close to 20 DKK per share.

At the current share price of 214 DKK per share, the company has an enterprise value of approximately 3.4B DKK. Using the midpoint of the EBITDA guidance for this year and then subsequently adjusted for lease amortization, we can expect an EBITDA of 450M DKK after taking lease payments into account. This means the stock is currently trading at approximately 8 times EBITDA, which is not outrageous. It is, however, substantially higher than what SP Group was trading for before it cut the 2024 guidance, but I prefer to see a company reducing its guidance to a realistic result rather than chasing something that would be near impossible to achieve.

I have no position in SP Group, but I am happy to see a more realistic guidance for 2024. I am following the stock closely and may dip my toes in the water on weakness.

