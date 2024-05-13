Array Technologies: Intrigued But Not Yet Convinced

WideAlpha
Summary

  • Array Technologies Inc. reported a 59% decline in year-over-year revenue for Q1 FY2024 but beat expectations and generated solid bookings of $400 million.
  • The company reaffirmed its guidance for full-year 2024, with revenue expected to be between $1,250 million and $1,400 million.
  • The solar tracker market is expected to grow by approximately 22% from 2024 to 2029, presenting potential opportunities for Array Technologies and its competitor Nextracker Inc.
  • Despite attractive valuation multiples and a robust order book, Array Technologies faces challenges in maintaining profitability due to intense price competition.

Aerial view of solar energy panels

AscentXmedia/iStock via Getty Images

We are starting to pay more attention to the solar tracker industry, which according to market research estimates should grow ~22% annually from 2024 to 2029. The market leader in the solar-tracking industry is considered to be Nextracker

