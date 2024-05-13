AscentXmedia/iStock via Getty Images

We are starting to pay more attention to the solar tracker industry, which according to market research estimates should grow ~22% annually from 2024 to 2029. The market leader in the solar-tracking industry is considered to be Nextracker Inc. (NXT), which we will probably analyze in more depth in a future article.

Here we will focus on its competitor Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) which just reported results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024. While it beat expectations and some analysts are upgrading the shares, we still find the year-over-year revenue decline of ~59% difficult to assimilate. In Q1 FY2023, the company reported $376 million in revenue, while in Q1 FY2024 the figure dropped to only $153 million as a result of lower volumes and declines in average selling prices due to lower input costs such as steel. On the positive side, the company reported increased gross profit margins, higher free cash flow, and perhaps more importantly, generated solid bookings of approximately $400 million in the quarter.

Array Technologies also reaffirmed its guidance for full-year 2024, with revenue expected to be in the range of $1,250 million to $1,400 million, and adjusted net income per share to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.15. Considering that the share price is currently $12.76, the valuation appears attractive if management can deliver its guidance, if it can maintain decent profit margins, and if the solar-tracker market grows as expected.

Company Overview

Array Technologies is the result of the combination of two companies, Array, which was founded in 1989, and STI Norland, which was founded in 1996. After their combination, they became one of the largest solar tracking companies in the world.

According to the company, its patented tracker technology enables 25% more energy production with only a $0.045/W DC cost increase. While solar trackers are rarely used in rooftop solar installations, its use in utility scale solar has increased. As a result, solar-tracking is growing at a very rapid pace.

Array Technologies Investor Presentation

Technology Tailwinds

While the added costs per MW don't appear very elevated, and it certainly sounds compelling that solar-tracking can increase power generation by 20% to 25% compared to fixed tilt systems, there are other things to consider. For starters, they increase operating and maintenance costs, and add complexity and risk of malfunction. This is why some solar plant developers opt to simply add more solar panels instead of using solar-tracking technology, especially when space availability is not an issue. Still, the company claims that even when considering the added costs, the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) is about 5% lower than that of a fixed tilt system, and these systems also help protect solar power plants from hailstorms and high-speed winds.

While the current benefit of using solar-trackers appears to be marginal at the moment, we believe a few tailwinds will convince more developers to consider the technology. The first reason is that once a region adds a significant amount of solar energy to its grid, the need for batteries increases in order to spread the energy to move evenly throughout the day. One of the benefits of solar-trackers is that they broaden the envelope of energy generation, better matching energy generation with demand. This reduces the need for storage solutions, as more energy is produced when electricity is the most valuable. The second tailwind for the industry is an increase in the average efficiency of solar panels. In other words, if solar panel efficiency goes up, the same solar-tracking system will add more extra energy for the same price.

Array Technologies Investor Presentation

Innovation and Competitive Moat

While the technology does not appear to be particularly complex, Array makes a good case that significant expertise is various areas is needed. Particularly when customers have expectations that these systems should last over 30 years, while minimizing scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, and being easy to install. They also have to survive tough weather conditions, including high wind speeds and hailstorms. Array Technologies also offers advanced software solutions that optimize the operation of these solar-tracking systems.

Array Technologies Investor Presentation

Financials

Its profitability has a spotty track record, and its profit margins are not particularly attractive. This could change in the future if the company manages to further differentiate its products, improve its technology, and increase monetization from software, services, and aftermarket parts.

As can be seen in the graph below, gross profit margin has averaged around 18% over the last few years, operating margin has averaged about 5.6%, and net profit margin less than 2%. While margins are currently above these averages, they have been trending down, and we are not yet confident that profitability can be sustained.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Growth

The company is benefiting from the fact that ground mount solar is the fastest growing source of new generation in the U.S., with strong tailwinds from policies like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the U.S. and REPowerEU in Europe. This has led to significant revenue growth for the company in recent years.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, the company was not well-prepared for the high inflation in its input costs and supply chain issues, which resulted in poor financial performance despite the higher revenues. Since then, the company has made changes to how it manages the purchase of components and materials. Still, its average earnings per share over the past few years have been close to zero.

Data by YCharts

Comparison With Nextracker

Nextracker is a business unit of Singapore's contract manufacturing giant Flex Ltd. (FLEX), and had its IPO in February 2023. It has therefore not been public for as long as Array Technologies. While most of the company's valuation multiples are considerably higher than those of Array Technologies, it is growing revenue at a much faster rate.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, Nextracker is trading with relatively high valuation multiples. For example, its forward EV/EBITDA is above 19x, while Array's is less than 9x. At this point, we are not convinced either one presents a clear opportunity, but we find them interesting enough to start following them.

Our main concern is that this industry could resemble that of solar panel manufacturing, which has experienced massive growth but failed to reward investors.

Seeking Alpha

Balance Sheet

In addition to low profit margins, investors have the balance sheet to worry about. While the company has been deleveraging in recent quarters, it still has a meaningful amount of net debt. While not an immediate cause for concern, this could be problematic if the company's profitability deteriorates.

Data by YCharts

Outlook

There are some positive signs regarding the future outlook, including a strong order book. The company reported cumulative bookings of ~$1.8 billion over the last four quarters, but still warned that the first half of 2024 will probably be relatively weak. The reasons for this include customer push-outs related to permitting and interconnection, supply chain delays, and financing issues. The long-term revenue growth for the industry is promising, but we remain cautious until the company can demonstrate it can deliver profitable growth.

Array Technologies Investor Presentation

Investors and analysts are clearly concerned that competition will focus on pricing, which would lower profit margins for the industry. During the most recent earnings call, there was an interesting question in this regard, asking whether the company was sacrificing margins by lowering pricing, and if the company can confirm they can maintain gross margins in the high 20s. CEO Kevin Hostetler replied that most of the recent price reductions were simply passing lower commodity prices to customers.

Look, we're not ready to give 2025 guidance relative to margin at this point. I'll just reiterate that we've been very consistent in our messaging around our margins and our ability to hit those mid-20s margins over time. And we've done that not by our price reductions weren't as a result of sacrificing margin, which is really quite evident here in Q1. It was really about those structural cost reductions that we're keeping a piece and passing a piece on to our customers. That's really what drove the increase in the momentum in market share recovery, as well as continued margins at the rate that we thought we would at the mid-20s. So we remain confident in our ability to do that as we go forward. We have yet to see how the market plays out relative to passing on 45x benefits. I think that's something we'll just have to wait a few quarters to see how that transpires. But as far as this year, we've reaffirmed our guidance in the low 30s overall gross margin inclusive of 45x benefits. And thus far, we're continuing to see those mid-20s margins without the 45x benefits. So we feel very comfortable in our strategy playing out.

Valuation

Array Technologies is trading with attractive valuation multiples, but whether this means this is a good investing opportunity will depend on whether the company can really deliver profitable growth. Its Price/Sales ratio of ~1.2x is less than half its average of the last few years. Other valuation multiples, such as its forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.8x, are also attractive for a company in a rapidly growing industry.

Data by YCharts

If the average analyst estimates for future earnings prove correct, the company might be a bargain. Based on expected FY2026 earnings per share, the forward FY26 Price/Earnings ratio is close to 8x. Still, we believe there is high uncertainty as to whether the company can really deliver this profits, and how profit margins evolve.

Seeking Alpha

According to the average analyst price target, as compiled by Seeking Alpha, Array Technologies is seen to have a one year 57% upside potential. Notice, however, the wide dispersion in price target, with one analyst giving it a $12 target, and another one a $36 price target. We see the average price target as achievable if the company delivers good financial results but believe there is also very significant downside risk.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

Thanks to recent deleveraging and improved margins, the company now has a better interest coverage and its Altman Z-score is slightly above the critical 3.0 threshold.

Data by YCharts

The biggest risk we see is that competition could focus on price, with companies having trouble differentiating themselves. In other words, we see a risk of similar dynamics as to what has happened with solar panel manufacturers, where most of them have failed to maintain consistent profitability. This is a risk that CEO Kevin Hostetler acknowledged during the last earnings call, as can be read in the quote below.

So, look, this is an industry that price really matters. We've said that many times and between certainly the top few of us in the market, we can use price to take an order off each other on a routine basis if you choose to. So what you're seeing is still somewhat rational behavior, but I will tell you of our larger competitors, certainly some targeted price reductions that maybe that they're putting in place in order to either regain market share or to preserve one or two key orders that they had hoped to win historically. And that's really just nothing new.

Conclusion

While Array Technologies delivered better than expected results for the quarter, and confirmed guidance for fiscal year 2024, we remain unconvinced it can deliver sustainable profitable growth. We see several tailwinds benefiting the industry, and the case for adding solar-tracking technology to solar power plants is getting stronger. The valuation multiples at which the company is currently trading appear undemanding, but until we see more evidence that profitability can be sustained, we prefer to remain on the sidelines. This is an industry worth watching, but we are worried that intense price competition could make sustained profitability difficult for these companies.