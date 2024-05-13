Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

One of the greatest feelings when it comes to investing is looking back on a firm to see that it has not only met, but even exceeded, your own expectations. One great example of this that I could point to involves Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), a producer of passive safety systems in the automotive space. Examples of offerings include modules and components for frontal impact airbag protection systems, side impact airbag protection systems, seat belts, steering wheels, and more.

The last time I wrote about the company was nearly two years ago, in early May 2022. At that time, I took a rather bullish stance on the business, going so far as rating it a 'buy' to reflect my view that shares should outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. This was in spite of the fact that fundamental performance had been decent, but not great, over the prior few years. The main reason behind my bullish assessment was that the stock looked attractively priced, with shares trading at multiples that were in the mid to high single digit range. Since then, things have changed remarkably. Although profits have been a bit sticky, revenue and cash flows have risen materially. Management expects continued growth this year as well. As a result, shares have skyrocketed an impressive 79%. That dwarfs the 27.7% rise seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. You would think that, given this return disparity, it would finally be time to turn neutral or bullish on the firm. However, I would argue that the company does have additional upside potential from here.

The picture keeps getting better

Fundamentally speaking, things are going really well for Autoliv. Take, for instance, financial performance over the last three years. From 2021 to 2022, revenue expanded from $8.23 billion to $8.84 billion. It then grew again to $10.48 billion in 2023. This growth seems to be largely the result of a big recovery in light vehicle production. You see, as a result of the pandemic, there were significant supply chain issues. While a lot of this in the automotive space centered around semiconductors, it eventually spread to most facets of the industry. This caused a plunge in light vehicle production.

In 2019, there were about 85.86 million light vehicles produced across the globe. But in 2020, this had fallen to 71.57 million. Naturally, that took a toll on the company's revenue, pushing sales from $8.55 billion to $7.45 billion. However, after bottoming out in 2020, the industry began to show signs of recovery. By 2022, the world was back to producing 79.82 million vehicles per year. And last year, this number jumped 9.4% to 87.32 million. Some of the strongest growth occurred in North America, with the number of light vehicles growing by 9.9% from 2022 to 2023. However, parts of Asia also saw a nice recovery. In China, the growth from 2022 to 2023 was 9.1%. And in Japan, it was a whopping 16%.

Geographically speaking, Autoliv is a very diverse company. Using data from last year, we can see that 27% of its revenue came from Europe, with another 34% coming from the Americas. 39% of sales, meanwhile, came from Asia. China alone accounted for $2.11 billion, or approximately 20.1% of overall sales. In fact, other than the US, which was responsible for $2.34 billion in revenue for the company, China was its greatest geographical exposure. Also, significant were price increases the company was able to implement. These helped to push inflationary pressures on to end users.

On the bottom line, the picture has gradually improved. Net income went from $435 million in 2021 to $488 million in 2023. Naturally, other profitability metrics followed suit. Operating cash flow expanded from $754 million to $982 million. However, if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a decline from $816 million to $748 million. On the other hand, EBITDA for the business expanded from $1.08 billion to nearly $1.30 billion.

Management does expect growth to continue this year. To some, this might seem unlikely. After all, according to S&P Global Mobility, the number of light vehicles produced globally should be about 89.4 million this year. While this is seemingly up from what the business estimated for 2023, it's actually down 0.4% compared to the 89.8 million units that S&P Global Mobility estimated were produced last year. This decline is expected to be driven by a few different factors. Most notably, faster than expected inventory destocking in prior years led to a surge in demand for global stocks to be rebalanced. That process seems to be completed more or less. I would imagine that continued inflationary pressures, combined with persistently high interest rates, would also be playing a role in this.

The good news is that we are already seeing signs of progress on this front. Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 came in at $2.62 billion. That's up nicely from the $2.49 billion reported one year earlier. With that rise in sales came an increase in profits from $74 million to $126 million. All other profitability metrics I looked at followed a similar trajectory, as the chart above illustrates. So far, this is a nice showing that should increase the confidence of investors and market watchers alike.

For 2024 as a whole, management is forecasting organic revenue growth of about 5%. If this comes to fruition, it would translate to sales of just under $11 billion. This will almost certainly be attributable to higher prices, combined with the introduction of new offerings. Management did not provide any estimates when it came to profitability. The one exception was operating cash flow, which they pegged at being $1.2 billion. If we assume that other profitability metrics will rise at the same rate, this should translate to net profits of $596.3 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $914.6 million, and EBITDA totaling $1.58 billion.

In the chart above, I decided to value the company based on these forward estimates, as well as by using the historical results from 2023. On a forward basis, shares are most certainly cheaper. But even when using the data from 2023, the stock looks attractively priced, particularly when it comes to both the price to adjusted operating cash flow approach and the EV to EBITDA approach. Relative to similar firms, however, shares do look more or less fairly valued. As you can see in the table below, I compared the enterprise with five other companies that have similarities to it. And using all three of the valuation metrics, I found that three of the five companies ended up being cheaper than it.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Autoliv 20.1 13.1 8.8 Gentex (GNTX) 19.7 15.5 13.7 Lear Corp (LEA) 14.9 6.8 6.6 Standard Motor Products (SMP) 22.2 5.2 7.1 Modine Manufacturing (MOD) 21.6 22.7 17.8 BorgWarner (BWA) 13.3 6.0 5.6 Click to enlarge

The growth the company is seeing, combined with how shares are priced on an absolute basis, more or less balance out with the relative valuation and industry risks when I take into consideration whether to keep the company rated a 'buy' or downgrade it to a 'hold'. However, what tipped the scales in favor of keeping it a 'buy' with some other data that I dug up. As you can see in the image below, for instance, this company, which has a market capitalization of only $9.81 billion, has a history of returning capital to shareholders. Through dividends and share repurchases, the company has spent around $1.5 billion rewarding investors directly in recent years.

In addition to this, as the next image below illustrates, the net leverage ratio for the company is not only in the desired long-term range for the business. It's also been trending down for the last year or so. With net debt of only $1.57 billion as of this writing, the company seems to be on solid footing. This actually has little to nothing to do with debt reduction. In fact, over the past two years, net debt has actually increased. It has been an improvement in profitability that has closed this gap. While I would prefer capital be allocated toward continued growth than rewarding shareholders directly, it is impressive to see this done at a time when net leverage is declining. It shows responsible management.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Autoliv seems to me to remain an interesting opportunity for investors. I do think that the easy money has been made by this point. However, I would argue that additional upside is probably still on the table. Due to these factors, I've decided to keep the enterprise rated a 'buy' for now. But if we see a nice move higher or if fundamentals start to worsen, my mindset could change rather quick.