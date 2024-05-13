Taiwan Semiconductor: Breaking Major Upside Levels (Technical Analysis)

Income Generator profile picture
Income Generator
9.07K Followers

Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor beat analyst expectations with strong Q1 figures, driven by global demand for advanced chips used in AI systems.
  • Going forward, the company anticipates continued growth in demand for AI and server chips throughout 2024.
  • TSM's stock prices have broken through major resistance levels, indicating potential for further gains might be ahead.

Laboratory technician holds a powerful processor in his hands

shih-wei

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is breaking through major long-term resistance levels after the central computing processor producer released first-quarter earnings figures that beat analyst expectations on both the top-line and bottom-line. Strong global demand for the advanced chips

This article was written by

Income Generator profile picture
Income Generator
9.07K Followers
The Income Machine is driven by market analysis from strategies covering more than two decades of trading experience successfully navigating through a broad variety of asset classes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News