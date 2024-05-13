wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

In our last coverage of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP), we pointed out what was happening with the company and why the stock will likely drop sharply, relatively soon.

So there are two things we can conclude from that. The first being there is no such thing as an efficient market. The second being that income investors will ride a stock to zero as long as they get "paid" (used really, really satirically here) to wait. We see IEP now poised for a sharp drop as market conditions tighten. While it did not go up with the market, we are fairly certain it will join it on the way down.

Source: Refinancing And NAV Drop Accentuate Risks For Distribution

This was a mixed bag of sorts. The broader markets did not crack as we expected, so in that context we would have expected IEP to keep holding up. IEP did underperform the markets quite nicely, though, and investors who hit the exits did not lose anything at all.

We now look at the Q1-2024 numbers and tell you why we are more convinced than ever that you should hit the exits.

1) Base Business Produces Nothing

Investors tend to assume that the distribution somehow equates to what the company earns. They even take this assumption and layer it onto Closed End Funds and IEP like companies. This quarter was another reminder that nothing could be further from the truth. Base revenues were lower compared to last year by about 7% and just like last year, we saw a loss before income tax.

IEP Q1-2024 10-Q

Of course, IEP is an investment company and the third line in the picture above, also bears scrutiny.

IEP Q1-2024 10-Q

So that was not a great start. But sometimes, we see that the income statement can be deceiving. This is particularly true in companies which own a lot of real estate. Depreciation is usually a phantom expense. So it bears looking at. Here we will note that most of IEP's activities are not real estate related. But even if we assume all of it is, and add back depreciation, things only improve marginally.

IEP Q1-2024 10-Q

For investors who prefer to do their own due diligence, we will also highlight that the real number they should look at is the depreciation net the capex. There was nothing flattering about that number either.

2) Cash Levels Moving Lower

The consolidated balance sheet for IEP is fairly leveraged, with debt to assets nearing 72%. But what we continue to watch are the cash levels held.

IEP Q1-2024 10-Q

This is the pool of liquidity that keeps the distributions ticking. Quarter over quarter, the overall assets fell by around $800 million, while liabilities dropped by about $345 million. Some cash was redirected to investments.

Our headline net short exposure of 27% is a net long exposure of 7% when you adjust for the energy hedges. This compares to net short exposure of 6% as of year end excluding the energy hedges. As you can see, we continue our recent trend of getting slightly more net long and focusing on our activist efforts.

Source: IEP Q1-2024 Transcript

Adding investments here at this stage of the cycle will further compromise the ability to pay investors out, as IEP will likely require an even large cushion. It would want this cushion so that it is not forced to close out investments early.

3) Unit Count Explosion Continues

There are 3 different numbers related to the unit count and they get progressively worse. The first is the weighted average unit count. It is at 429 million, up from 354 million at the end of March 31, 2023.

IEP Q1-2024 10-Q

The next number is the number of units outstanding at the end of the period, and this is about 431.8 million.

IEP Q1-2024 10-Q

The final number is the number of units at the time of the report, i.e. May 8, 2024. That is at 451.19 million.

IEP Q1-2024 10-Q

Below we can see the trend of exploding unit count.

Data by YCharts

Not scary enough?

We can normalize it then.

Data by YCharts

The key fact you have to focus on is that the Sell case for IEP relies on just believing everything management is telling you. You don't have to go on fantastical deep dives. You don't have to buy into the short-seller reports alleging that there is a lot wrong with IEP's valuation models. You just have to accept IEP management's numbers. They reported their own NAV at $4.952 billion for Q1-2024.

IEP Q1-2024 Presentation

Notice how much lower that is relative to Q1-2023. But even that change is not what matters. The key element is that this $4.952 billion, divided by 451.19 million units, gives you $10.97 per unit. Last year, this number was $15.11. Realistically speaking, you have lost $4.13 of NAV for $5.00 of distributions ($2.00 was paid in Q2-2023 and then reduced to $1.00 per quarter).

Verdict

As bad as those numbers are, we have to say that they have been made far better, thanks to IEP trading above NAV. If these reinvestments occurred at NAV, the unit count would rise even faster. The entire buy-side thesis hinges on IEP maintaining a ridiculous premium and somehow managing to earn the distribution. Today, that hurdle rate is at almost 40% on NAV.

That is what IEP needs to do. Earn $4.00 per year on $10.97 of NAV. Over the last 10 years, IEP has a total return of almost negative 40%.

Data by YCharts

So again, you are way out on a limb to expect 40% annualized returns on NAV. Even if this was trading at or below NAV, we would have a less negative view. But to pay a 64% premium over NAV seems just too optimistic for even the yield chasers. We continue to rate this a Sell and don't expect the current distribution rate to survive beyond two more quarters.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.