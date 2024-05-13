Kent Nishimura/Getty Images News

The Fed Put

The recent economic data points out that the US recession could be near a recession. For example, the Michigan consumer sentiment indicator just had one of the largest drops ever, falling to 67 in May from 77 in April - that's nearly a 13% drop. Even though the official hard data is not recessionary yet - if it feels like a recession, it's probably a recession.

For the stock market, this is good news for now- because the slowing economy increases the probability that the Fed will start cutting interest rates. That's the proverbial Fed Put (term based on a long put option position as a portfolio insurance).

The idea of the Fed Put is that the Fed will prevent any deeper drawdown in the stock market by aggressively cutting interest rates as soon as the economy shows signs of slowing.

However, the recent data is also showing that inflation remains sticky, and possibly reaccelerating, which actually limits the Fed's ability to cut interest rates - and essentially removes the Fed Put.

The April CPI Inflation report

The April CPI report is, thus, very important. If inflation slows signs of cooling, the Fed Put remains in play, and this could positively affect the stock market over the near term.

However, a hot inflation reading will confirm the stagflationary fears, and essentially remove the Fed Put, which is likely to cause a deep sell-off in stocks over the near term.

Here are the consensus market expectations for April CPI inflation:

Trading Economics

The focus is on the monthly core CPI inflation reading, which is expected to come at 0.3%. Why is this important? The Fed's target for core PCE inflation is 2%, which is equivalent to about 2.5% core CPI inflation. Thus, the monthly core CPI has to come on average at 0.2%. The reading of 0.3% is consistent with around 3.6% annual inflation.

Thus, the market consensus is that the annual inflation is currently running at 3.6%, and that's clearly unacceptable. This is an important point, because if the actual core CPI reading comes at 0.3% as expected, this would actually be bad news on inflation - because it confirms the market fears that inflation is too high.

The only positive news for the market would be if the monthly April core CPI comes at 0.2%, as that would be consistent with the 2.5% annual inflation, and the Fed's target.

The core monthly CPI inflation readings over the last quarter have been exceeding expectations, coming at 0.4% (rounded). Obviously, if the April monthly core CPI comes at 0.4%, which is equivalent to well above 4% annual inflation, it would be major negative news for the stock market because it would revive the bet on addition Fed hikes.

The inflation bump and the base effects

Here is the chart of the monthly core CPI inflation. There are two key points to focus on: 1) will the April CPI report prove or disprove "the inflation bump thesis", and 2) the base effects are expiring, which means the annual inflation will start rising soon.

Trading Economics

The inflation bump thesis

The monthly core CPI chart from above shows that the monthly core CPI inflation reaccelerated in January 2024. The Fed suggested that this could be just a "bump" on a "bumpy road" to the 2% inflation target.

However, the core CPI readings continued to be high at 0.4% in February and March. Thus, either there is something structural that is causing inflation to reaccelerate, or the "inflation bump" is proving to be longer than expected.

It's important to note that the January spike in the core CPI followed the December spike in the new jobs created. Thus, the question is whether the cooling off in the labor market, as evident in the weak April payrolls data, will also cause cooling off in the inflation data. In other words, will the "labor market bump" confirm the "inflation bump"? If yes, then it's possible that the monthly core CPI comes at 0.2%.

The April monthly core CPI could also come at 0.2% if the Shelter inflation starts falling, as the Fed hopes. But, given the Fed's research, the Shelter inflation is related to housing prices, which are still near the all-time highs. The Shelter inflation will fall when the housing bubble bursts, and we're not there yet.

The base effects

The second point from the chart above is the observation that the base effects are expiring this month with the April CPI data. Specifically, last year in April of 2023, monthly core CPI spiked by 0.5%. Thus, if the April core CPI comes at 0.3%, the annual core CPI will fall by 0.2%.

However, the base effects expire next month. If the May core CPI comes at 0.3%, the annual core CPI inflation will stay unchanged. And then we come to the period of June, July, and August of 2023 when the core monthly CPI was very low. If the monthly core CPI stays at 0.3% this summer, the annual core CPI inflation will start rising sharply, and this will be due to the base effects.

Note, the annual core CPI inflation will likely start rising this summer, exactly before the election, and exactly when the Fed was supposed to start cutting interest rates. As long as the monthly core CPI stays at 0.3%, the inflation picture remains grim, and the Fed will be unable to cut - despite the slowing economy. That's stagflation - the worst-case scenario.

What's keeping inflation hot and sticky?

The Fed looks at all items in the CPI inflation, and then separates these items into two categories: 1) flexible items, whose prices are easily adjusted, and 2) sticky items, whose prices change infrequently. Thus, the Fed creates two core CPI indices 1) the Sticky price consumer price index and 2) the Flexible price consumer price index. The Fed also recognizes the importance of the Shelter inflation, which is a sticky item, and computes the Sticky price index ex Shelter.

The chart below shows the chart of each of these core CPI indices. Note, the green line is the Flexible CPI index whose value is on the right-hand side of the graph, while the Sticky indices values are on the left-hand side of the graph.

The Flexible price index is back to 0% annual inflation. Thus, the inflationary spike in the Flexible CPI index to nearly 20% in 2022 was transitory - this is not a problem anymore.

However, the Sticky indices are still elevated. The core Sticky CPI is at 4.5%, and the disinflationary process has stalled over the last few months - that's the problem.

The Sticky CPI index ex Shelter is at 3.25%, but the problem is that it has been rising since November 2023, when it bottomed out at 3% - and that's the real problem.

Specifically, the Fed is hoping that the Shelter inflation will fall, based on observing market rents. But even if you take out Shelter, the core sticky inflation is rising - and that's the major problem.

Why are there sticky prices reaccelerating? It has to do with structural trends of de-globalization and demographics - this problem is not going away, and it's the foundation of stagflation to come.

FRED

Implications

The S&P 500 (SP500) (SPX) (SPY) has been rising since the weak April labor report, based on the assumption that the Fed would start cutting interest rates in response - that's the Fed Put assumption.

However, the Fed will not be able to cut interest rates as long as inflation remains sticky at an elevated level. The April CPI report is likely to confirm that the core CPI inflation is currently running at around 3.5% annually, which ensures the continuation of the "higher-for-longer" policy stance - and essentially removes the Fed Put. This is likely to have an immediate negative effect on the S&P 500 (SP500).

Longer term, the S&P500 is facing a recessionary bear market, as companies start to warn about what the consumer sentiment is already showing - a recession.